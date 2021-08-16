Things to do for all of you

Cannabis Festival is up in smoke at Showboat
The New Jersey Cannabis Festival will celebrate the Garden State’s cannabis culture noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Showboat Hotel. This event will feature live performances from Mendo Dope, Cheezy and the Crackers, P-Funk North, Suburban Sensi, Space Kamp and more. Cultural vendors, great food and art will be available at the festival. Tickets are $50 to $75 and can be purchased online.
Showboat Hotel is located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to NJCannaFest.com
Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon in Somers Point
The South Jersey Jazz Society presents Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Somers Mansion in Somers Point. The musical event will feature saxophonist Michael Pedicin, pianist Jim Ridl, bassist Andy Lalasis and drummer Bob Shomo. The event is free to all, and everyone is encouraged to bring a chair.
Somers Mansion is located at 1000 Shore Road, Somers Point. Go to SouthJerseyJazz.org
‘The Fantasticks’ returns to stage at Ocean County College
The Ocean County College Repertory Theater Company returns to in-person performances at The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts’ Main Stage with “The Fantasticks,” a Broadway-style, romance-fueled show about a boy and a girl whose fathers don’t want them together and a couple too in love to listen to them. “The Fantasticks” will compel the audience to use their imagination to fall into the world of magic and moonlight with a soundtrack that is simply beautiful. Tickets are priced at $26 and $17 and can be purchased online.
Romantic and brilliant, “The Fantasticks” is the longest running off-Broadway musical in the world. There will be four performances: 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, Aug. 19 to 21; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
The Grunin Center is located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. Go to GruninCenter.org for tickets.
Arts in Wildwood
Trying something new, the city of Wildwood will bring the arts to featured parks such as Scotty’s Park, SOLCOW Park and Holly Beach Park, from July 22 to August 21 at 7 p.m.
The arts will include painting at SOLCOW, New York and West Poplar avenues, with sisters Jennifer Pruszinski and Linda Ennis on Aug. 19; yoga at Holly Beach Park, 123 E. Andrews Ave., with Christine Alessi on Aug. 20; and music by Bill Caterini, who will play over 60 acoustic tunes on Aug. 21 at Scotty’s Park, New Jersey and West Magnolia Ave. Be sure to bring a mat, smock and beach blankets for each event.
For more info, visit WildwoodNJ.org
Classic golf comedy and dinner slated for Harbor Pines’ Movie Under the Stars
Harbor Pines is continuing its 25 Anniversary celebration with Dinner and Movie Under the Stars. This week’s flick is the Adam Sandler golf classic comedy “Happy Gilmore” 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township. Tickets, priced at $22, can be purchased at the door and include hot dogs, burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches, popcorn, chips and movie theater snacks.
Go to HarborPines.com
Fireworks at Tropicana
The free firework series at Tropicana will start 10 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 4. This dazzling, 10-minute show will be displayed from the beachfront and will include vivid effects such as grand illuminations.
Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk Ave., Atlantic City. Go to AtlanticCityNJ.com.
Friday Fireworks in Wildwood
A free fireworks show will light up the night sky over the Wildwoods beaches and Boardwalk every Friday through Sept. 3.
Launched at 10 p.m. from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods Boardwalk.
Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday. For more info, go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
Cape May Music in the Park
Cape May will once again host “Music in the Park,” a series of free outdoor concerts held at Rotary Park. Concerts are 7 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through Sept 11.
This week’s schedule:
Friday, Aug. 20: The Capers
Saturday, Aug. 21: Jack Melton Big Band
Sunday, Aug. 22: The Original Hobo Band
Monday, Aug. 23: Bastards Sons of Captain Mey
Rotary Park is located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMayCity.com.
Galloway goes Green
The Green Market, hosted by Go Green Galloway, will once again return to the Village Green in Historic Smithville 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Sept 2.
Bigger and more varied than ever, the popular weekly event will include a rotating selection of past favorites, plus exciting new vendors selling everything from local vegetables, plants and foods to a wide variety of crafts and artisanal products. Weekly giveaways will add to the fun and, for the first time, SNAP Benefits will be accepted. Cotton blue jeans will also be collected for recycling.
The Village Green at Historic Smithville is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. Go to GoGreenGalloway.org.
Downtown Wildwood features fitness
Coming to downtown is 5 Fabulous Days of Fitness 8 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Patrons can enjoy boot camp circuit training 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., zumba 8 to 9 a.m. and yoga 9 to 10 a.m. All fees range from $5 to $10.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. Go to DOOWW.com
Free movies on the beach at Cape May
Free movies on the beach are back 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, next to the Cape May Convention Hall at Gurney Beach in Cape May. This week’s movie is “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Make sure to bring your beach chairs and blankets.
Go to CapeMayCity.com, or call 609-884-9565.
Music and Movies in Plaza in Wildwood
Byrne Plaza is the place to be if you are heading to Wildwood this summer. Tuesday nights will feature Movies in the Plaza, with Pixar’s animated flick “Frozen 2” screened 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, is
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. For more info, go to DOOWW.com.
Magic & Mystery House Tour at Physick Estate
Take a step back in time to the Victorian Era this summer for the Magic & Mystery House Tour at the Emlen Physick Estate to learn about the Victorians’ fascination with magic, illusion, the mysterious and the odd. Visitors will hear about the Great Lafayette, arguably the world’s greatest magician; Houdini, the astounding escape artist; Ionia, the Goddess of Mystery; and can decide for themselves whether Pepper’s Ghost is real, or just an Illusion.
Attendees will also learn about Sherlock Holmes, Jack the Ripper and more. Evening tours are offered Fridays and Saturdays in July and August. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Go to CapeMayMac.org to purchase tickets or for more information.
The Emlen Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington Street in Cape May.
East Lynne Theater offers various summer shows
The award-winning East Lynne Theater Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming summer and fall season with both indoor and outdoor performances. On Thursdays at 4 p.m. enjoy “Tales in the Backyard” to Aug. 26, with social distancing allowing up to 30 people. The show is $5 cash at the door.
The show will be held at 732 Broadway outside at the West Cape May Borough’s Back Yard.
Student workshops will also return for the first two weeks in August for ages 11 to 15 free of charge. Apply at EastLynneTheater.org to perform in a play 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
Harbor Gallery Exhibit feature Artists of the Month
Local Artists of the Month Emily Arenberg and John Safrit will show off their paintings and resin creations at The Nature Center for whole month of August. The Nature Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
The Nature Center is located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. Go to NJAudubon.org.
Farmers Market at Downtown Wildwood
This weekly Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday and is spread across two Pacific Avenue fields between Schellenger and Oak avenues.
The Farmers Market features about 60 quality vendors selling baked goods, farm goods and specialty foods. Homemade items such as soaps and candles are also available, and don’t forget to pick up a free DOOWW magnet while there.
The Farmers Market begins at Byrne Plaza located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. Go to DOOWW.com.
O.C. Arts Center exhibits ‘Death of Liberty’
Artist Sydnei Smith Jordan brings her solo show “Death of Liberty” 7 to 8:30 p.m. to Saturday, Aug. 28, to the Ocean City Arts Center. This show will take attendees on a journey from abduction to slavery to freedom with images depicting strength, determination, perseverance and dignity. This exhibit will focus on Harriet Tubman.
The Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Avenue, Ocean City. Call, 609-399-7628.