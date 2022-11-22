Things to do for all of you

Showboat Tree Lighting
Showboat gets into the holiday spirit with a tree lighting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The tree, a 50-foot balsam that was transported from North Carolina to the Atlantic City and forklifted into place, is the first ever decorated tree in the 152-year history of the Boardwalk.
Located at 801 Boardwalk. ShowboatHotelAC.com
Tree Lighting at La Mer Beachfront Resort
La Mer Beachfront Resort will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland with a tree lighting ceremony 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The event features holiday music, special menus featuring decadent treats and hot chocolate from the outdoor lawn bar, roasted s’mores over an open fire, seasonal cocktails, delicious charcuterie boards and cozy VIP fire pits available for $250. Fire pit reservations required at 877-644-9128.
Located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
2nd Annual Holiday Feast from Healing for the Soul
In collaboration with Grace Tabernacle Church, Healing for the Soul, the non-profit 501 C-3 behind the Racing to Feed initiative, presents their 2nd Annual Holiday Feast Wednesday, Nov. 23. Taking place in three separate senor buildings, the Holiday Feast serves a traditional Pre-Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 455 seniors.
Holiday Feasts take place noon at The Village of St. Peter’s in Pleasantville; 2:30 p.m. at Housing Authority Senior Building in Pleasantville; and 5 p.m. at Jeffries Tower Senior Apartments in Atlantic City. For donations and more information, call Chef Murphy at 609-338-2829.
‘Christmas Presents
from the Past’
at East Lynne Theater Company
East Lynne Theater Company presents a limited run of “Christmas Presents from the Past,” a compilation of Christmas stories adapted and performed by Gayle Stahlhuth, who brings to life over thirty characters in her memorized, unique tour-de-force story-telling style. Stories include “The Gift of the Magi,” “The Christmas Masquerade,” “The Snow Image” and “What the Bells Saw and Said.”
Performances take place 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, and Dec. 9 and 10, as well as Sunday, Dec. 4 and 10. Matinees take place 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and Dec. 10. Tickets are $28; Kids 12 and under are free.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. ELTC.info
Turkey Trot 5K
and 1 Mile Fun Run in EHT
The EHT Nature Reserve presents a Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Parking at shuttle buses at Atlantic Christian School.
Located at 318 Zion Rd., Egg Harbor Township.
Suite Inspiration Christmas Concert in Absecon
Suite Inspiration’s 26th Annual Anniversary Christmas Concert, “Christmas at the Movies,” takes place 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Absecon. The show features the best pop, traditional and spiritual selections from Hollywood’s finest holiday films, television shows and classic cartoons, as well as a Christmas sing-a-long and an appearance by the Jolly Old Elf himself.
Holiday refreshments served after the concert. For more information, contact Judy Transue at 609-748-1583.
Located at 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. SetonAbsecon.org
Nolan Ryan Memorabilia Collection at Stockton
Donated by Leo S. Ullman, a vast collection of Nolan Ryan memorabilia is on display at Stockton University locations including The Bjork Library, The Noyes Arts Garage, John F. Scarpa Academic Center, Kramer Hall, and Stockton’s campus in Manahawkin, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City. Among the collection are baseballs, bats, gloves, hats, jerseys, cards, and more.
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries
at Kramer Hall
Philadelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org
Expect the Unexpected
at Ferry Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “Unexpected,” an exhibition of photography featuring works from six different regional artists in November. The exhibition features a collection of photos showcasing a variety of subjects and perspectives by Stephen Schneiderman, David Woeller, Ted Kingston, Ken Hess, Jack McDonough and Corinna La Puma.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists
at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists John Safrit and Hali MacLaren for the month of November. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
Annual Juried Art Show at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents their Annual Juried Art Show, open to artists of all levels, Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 26.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCity ArtsCenter.org