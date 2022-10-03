Things to do for all of you

Oktoberfest at Gregory’s
Gregory’s famous Oktoberfest menu, which features German specialties like Rahm Schnitzel, Traditional Bratwurst, Southern German Sauerbraten and more will be served Fridays through Mondays through October.
Located at 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. GregorysRestaurantandBar.LetsEat.at
Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest
Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest takes place 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Mariner’s Pier on the Wildwood Boardwalk. To celebrate the ancient German tradition, Morey’s will feature a special themed selection of Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad, schnitzel and more at Jumbo’s restaurant, plus live music, and a wide selection of beers and tasting flights at the outdoor biergarten behind Jumbo’s.
Located at 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. MoreysPiers.com/events
Wildwoods Food
& Music Festival
The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce presents a Food and Music street fair, formerly known as Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in downtown Wildwood starting at Byrne Plaza along Pacific Avenue between Oak and Schellenger avenues. The festival includes live music, delicious food, messy pie-eating contests, craft vendors, shopping and a Kids Korner, open from noon to 5 p.m., featuring games, pumpkin painting and inflatable bounce houses. Admission is free.
Ocean City Fall Block Party
and Fireworks Spectacular
The Ocean City Fall Block Party takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, from 5th to 14th streets on Asbury Avenue. The annual event features over 400 crafters, food vendors, music and more, and is followed by evening fireworks over the boardwalk from 6th to 14th streets.
Making Strides for Breast Cancer in Ocean City
The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides, a 5000+ participant breast cancer fundraising 5K walk, kicks off 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, with a stage show including live performers, music, dancing and more at the Ocean City High School field at 6th and Boardwalk. The non-competitive 5K follows at 10 a.m. along the Ocean City Boardwalk.
MakingStridesWalk.org/OceanCityNJ
Boardwalk & Downtown Merchant Table Sales
in Ocean City
The 2022 Ocean City Boardwalk and Downtown Merchant Table Sale takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, between 6th and 14th streets on the boardwalk and Asbury Avenue. The annual event includes food, music and games.
Multi-Author Book Signing at Sun Rose Books and Music
Sun Rose Books and Music hosts a multi-author book signing 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, during the Ocean City Block Party. Scheduled authors include Laurie Zaleski and her book “Funny Farm,” Trinka Hakes Noble, author of over 25 children’s books including “The Legend of the Jersey Devil” and “The Legend of the Cape May Diamond,” as well as Kim Kluxen Meredith, Deirdre Palm Adams, Molly Golubcow, Kathleen Aldworth Foster, and Tom Tracy.
Located at 756 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. SunRoseBooks.com
‘Peter and the
Starcatcher’ at Gateway
Presented by the Shaken Not Stirred Players, “Peter and the Starcatcher” takes place 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Gateway Playhouse. Based on a book of the same name by Ridley Pearson and Dave Barry, “Peter and the Starcatcher” is a prequel to “Peter Pan.”
$35 per ticket.
Located at 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point. GatewayByTheBay.org
‘Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a
Dream’ in Ocean City
Presented by Greater Ocean City Theatre Company, “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream” takes place 7 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 7 and 14, and Saturdays, Oct. 8 and 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Ocean City Music Pier. Written and created by Roger Bean, the show features Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time.
General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens $22.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com
‘Preaching to the Birds’
at Stockton
The Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Preaching to the Birds: Contemporary Painting from Georgia, Romania and the Eastern-European Diaspora” through Sunday, Nov. 13. Curated by Stockton professors Jacob Feige and Mariana Smith, the exhibition includes work from the Linda and Roy Jankowski collection of Georgian art, including paintings by Sergo Tbileli and Mamuka Mikeladze, as well as Romanian paintings from the 1960s through 1990s by Georgeta Naparus, Corneliu Petrescu and others.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
‘Do You Hear Me?’
at Stockton
Curated by Jacob Feige, Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Do You Hear Me?” through Sunday, Nov. 13. The exhibition includes work exploring themes of isolation and solitude in cities from Jaime Alvarez, Natalie Lerner, and Japeth Mennes.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon at Ocean County College
Champian Fulton, considered one of the most gifted pure Jazz musicians of her generation, comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center for Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
Tickets are $20 and $24. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
‘Clique 22’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
‘Creature Feature’ at
Ferry Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “Creature Feature,” an installation of artwork from David Macomber, Betsy Naumchik, Doug Axmann and Jeanie Schiff in October.
Join the artists for an artist reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at
Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Tina Giaimo and Carla Schaffer for the month of October. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
The Work of Kit Donnelly at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “Prints in Motion,” a solo exhibition of linoleum prints by Kit Donnelly Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 29. A “Meet the Artist” reception takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org