Things to do for all of you

Burger Bash is Back in Atlantic City
The Atlantic City Weekly Burger Bash takes place 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at The Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget with slider versions of 15 award-winning burgers from South Jersey’s finest pubs and restaurants including Essl’s Dugout, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Michael Patrick’s Brasserie, Vic & Anthony’s, Bill’s Bar & Burger, Yesterday’s, Johnny Rockets, Ruby’s Dinette, Serendipity, Makai, The Cove, A.C. Burger Co., Bricker’s Burgers, Crossroads and Cuzzie’s Pizzeria.
The celebration of America’s favorite sandwich—the burger—includes live music from Quasimodo’s Bride, drink specials and a live broadcast from WMGM 103.7 Rocks.
General admission tickets are $30; special limited VIP tickets are $40.
Located at 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City. GoldenNugget.com; AtlanticCityWeekly.com; Eventbrite.com
An Evening Under the Stars in Somers Point
An evening with astrologer Sylvia Granato takes place 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Gateway Playhouse. The mesmerizing and insightful experience includes an overview of all 12 of the zodiacs with comprehensive insight on what that means for the past and future, as well as guidance to embrace the present moment.
Tickets are $25. Proceeds from the event are donated by Pena Productions to Shore Cancer Center to assist in funding a new CT machine for radiation treatment.
To be part of the show and have your birth chart read live, contact 609-241-0457 or val@penaproductions.net.
Located at 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point. VisitSomersPoint.com
Skimmer Festival returns to Sea Isle City
Sea Isle City’s Division of Tourism welcomes back Skimmer Festival Weekend Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19. Deriving its name from the straw hats that Victorian gentlemen often wore during the summer months, the festival itself is filled with plenty of family fun including a Seaside Vendors Market on the Promenade 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18; the Skimmer Food Court on JFK Boulevard at Pleasure Avenue on Saturday; amusement rides, an “Art Bar,” photo booth, balloon art and sand art station at Excursion Park 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Antique Auto Show along the Promenade 9 a.m. Sunday, June 19; and an auto show parade along Pleasure Avenue then Landis Avenue 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Military Timeline Weekend at Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village hosts the annual Military Timeline Weekend Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19. Featuring encampments, weaponry displays and demonstrations from living history groups depicting various conflicts throughout the centuries, Military Timeline Weekend is sponsored by Victorian Abstract Agency and VFW Peterson-Little Post No. 386.
Admission is $14 for adults, $12 children ages 3 to 12.
Located at 735 Seashore Road, Cape May. HCSV.org
Wildwoods National Marbles Tournament
The 99th Annual National Marbles Tournament takes place 8 a.m. to noon Monday, June 20, through Thursday, June 23, at Ringer Stadium in Wildwood, where champion marble shooters from across the country unite for four days of competition and fun.
Free for spectators, the tournament features the marble game “Ringer,” played by placing 13 marbles in the form of an “X” in a 10-foot circle, with players then alternating shots to knock marbles out of the ring.
Located at E. Wildwood Ave., Wildwood. NationalMarblesTournament.org
Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
Absecon Lighthouse Climb
Absecon Lighthouse treats fathers and Atlantic City residents (with proof of residency) to a free climb 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19, in honor of Father’s Day and Juneteenth.
Absecon Lighthouse is a state-owned historic property and the country’s third tallest lighthouse at 171 feet tall.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLighthouse.org
Unity Concert in Ocean City
Compassionate Heart Productions presents a Unity Concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event, featuring a multicultural cast performing music by African-American composers, is an extension of the national Juneteenth holiday.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OCNJ.us
Ocean City Health and Wellness Expo
The Ocean City Health and Wellness Expo takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Ocean City Music Pier. The free event includes health food, fitness classes, vendors and guest speaker Robert Cheeke, an athlete and advocate for plant-based diets.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OCNJ.us
Black Excellence Festival at Showboat
Presented by Brooklyn Media Publishing, the Black Excellence Festival takes place during the Juneteenth Weekend of June 17 through 19 at Showboat Atlantic City.
Filled with thought-provoking, informative discussions as well as educational, inspiring and mindful workshops, the festival features live music, vendors, food trucks, film festival, Black Excellence Praise Fest, beauty pavilion, author’s pavilion and much more throughout the weekend.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatHotelAC.com
Crafts and Collectibles in Cape May
The Summer Outdoor Crafts and Collectibles Show takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Emlen Physick Estate. The free event features high-quality wares of vendors and crafters from throughout the Northeast.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Create in the Crest Arts Festival
The new Create in the Crest Arts Festival takes place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in Centennial Park, Wildwood Crest. The event features artists, entrepreneurs, photographers, musicians and other creators demonstrating, teaching and selling their art.
Located at E. Fern Road., Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest.org
Restaurant Week in the Wildwoods
Wildwoods Restaurant Week continues through Thursday, June 16, with $40-per-person, four-course dinners at participating restaurants, including Alfe’s, Crab House, Dogtooth, Marvis Diner, MudHen Brewing, Pasta Pesto, Poppi’s and Schellengers.
East Lynne presents ‘Dorothy Parker’
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through July 23, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Created by James Rana, directed by Gayle Stahlhuth and starring Suzanne Dawson, “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” is back by popular demand. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
‘Double Play’ at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage presents “Double Play,” directed by Roy Steinberg.
Featuring back-to-back, one-act plays, “Double Play” starts with an exploration of the life of one of America’s most iconic baseball players in the new play, “Becoming Satchel Paige,” by Dan McCormick, followed by “Happy,” a story of a baseball fan who travels to Delray Beach to find “Happy” Haliday, a favorite player from his youth to get a signature on a baseball by Alan Zweidel.
The show runs through Sunday, June 26, and takes place 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are $45. Located at 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayStage.org
Kit Donnelly Art Installation at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of the artwork of Kit Donnelly through June 26.
A mixed-media artist living and working in South Jersey, Donnelly channels local history and an exploration into a deeply personal past in order to find a sense of belonging and place amid an ever-widening fractured culture.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Third Friday at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts
Presented by PNC Arts Alive, Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts (RRCA) hosts Third Friday 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 17, with live music and refreshments. June exhibits include A Diamond of Their Own, a solo exhibit by Sydnei SmithJordan in the Main Gallery, Silent Voices: Children of Glass by Mary Ann McKay in the Atrium, PRIDE at RRCA in the Witt Gallery, Jason Antonelli and Colleen O’Hara Stonehouse in the Associate Artist Alcove, and “Eclectic Creations” by Fairton Christian Center and Academy in the Atrium Gallery.
Located at 22 N. High St., Millville. RRCArts.com
Dr. Seuss Exhibit in Stone Harbor
Ocean Galleries, Stone Harbor’s premier fine art gallery, presents a compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection Saturday, June 11, through Sunday, June 26, with two gallery receptions 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18.
Works from Dr. Seuss’s best-known children’s books, as well as a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork, are available for exploration and acquisition.
Located at 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. OceanGalleries.com
O.C. Summer Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
Wildwood Summer 2022 Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
Cape May Music Festival returns
Cape May MAC’s (Museums+Arts+Culture) annual Cape May Music Festival continues with 15 indoor and outdoor music events held through Thursday, June 30.
This week, the Bay Atlantic Symphony, led by conductor Jed Gaylin, performs Copland —Appalachian Spring for 13 instruments, Danzi — Concertante: solo flute and clarinet,and Mozart—Symphony No. 33, Bb, K.319at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Episcopal Church of the Advent. Tickets are $30 adults and $25 Cape May MAC members.
For more information about concerts, performers or venues and to purchase tickets, go to CapeMayMac.org or call 609-884-5404.
Watercolors at Ocean County Library
Watercolor creations by longtime Ocean County resident Frank Folinus are on display throughout June at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch.
Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat. TheOceanCountyLibrary.org
Local Artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — self-taught photographer Johnny Glogowski and artist and jeweler Janet Payne— for the month of June. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudobon.org
‘Clique 21’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique21” at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Morgan Craig at Noyes Arts Garage
The work of Philadelphia-based artist Morgan Craig is on display at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. Craig creates large-scale, colorful paintings of abandoned buildings to document society’s industrial past.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com