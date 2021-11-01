Things to do for all of you

MBCA Gala at Boardwalk HallThe 30th Annual Installation & Awards Gala of the Atlantic City Metropolitan Business & Citizens Association (MBCA) will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The new 2022 Board of Directors will be installed by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. New board members include John S. Gray (local #351),. Liza Constandino (Ocean Casino), Barbara A. Gomes, Richard De Rose (SJI, SJG), Gisell Mason (TD Bank), Yaffa Mizarchi (Borgata) and Scott Cronick (Press of AC/AC Weekly).
The MBCA has been in existence for over 30 years and includes 12 casinos, over 350 local businesses, 50 nonprofit groups and over 100 citizens in its membership. The Annual Gala includes cocktail reception entertainment by the world’s largest organ in Historic Boardwalk Hall and an “Aces High” dinner show hosted by Mike Lopez and featuring Dave Damiani and the No Vacancy Band, Miss New Jersey 2021 Alyssa Sullivan and special guest Joe Piscopo.
Individual tickets are $120; $1000 for table of ten. Boardwalk Hall is located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ACMetBiz.com.
Harbor Pines
hosts Italian OpenHarbor Pines Golf Club will hold the Original Italian Open 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
The all-day event is open to the public and begins with a 9:30 a.m. registration, breakfast, Bloody Mary and mimosa Bar. The shotgun start begins at 11 a.m. Players will feast on multiple Italian-themed food and beverage stations along the course.
The cost is $95 for members; $109 for non-members. Harbor Pines Golf Club is located at 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township. HarborPines.com.
‘Addams Family Musical’ in O.C.“The Addams Family” (school edition) is on stage at the Ocean City Music Pier 6 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Featuring a cast of 7th through 12th grade performers, this musical comedy brings the beloved and bizarre first family of comedy to life just in time for the Halloween season.
The Ocean City production is directed and choreographed by Shannon Agnew, with music direction from Brinley Edwards. Tickets are on sale now for $15 and can be reserved by calling 609-399-6111, at OceanCityVacation.com.BoxOffice, or at City Hall at 9th and Asbury, Ocean City.
The Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com.
‘Ain’t Misbehavin’
at Stockton PAC“Ain’t Misbehavin’” will be performed at the Stockton University Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5.
Named after the 1929 song by Fats Waller (with Harry Brooks and Andy Razaf), “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” featuring Ron Lucas, is a tribute to the black musicians of the 1920s and 1930s who were part of the Harlem Renaissance, an era of growing creativity, cultural awareness, and ethnic pride.
Tickets are $35 with discounts for seniors, students and alumni, and available at Stockton.edu/Pac. Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway.
Min Kwon perform ‘America the Beautiful’ variationsMin Kwon, professor of Piano at Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers, and director of the Center for Musical Excellence, will perform “America/Beautiful: Variations on a National Hymn,” 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Stockton University Campus Center Theatre.
America/Beautiful is a project by Kwon in which she commissioned a diverse group of more than 70 of today’s leading American composers to compose a variation on “America the Beautiful.” Kwon’s performance will include highlights from this commissioned project along with additional repertoire.
Tickets are $22 with discounts for seniors, students and alumni, and available at Stockton.edu/Pac. Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway.
House that Beer
Built tap takeoverHabitat for Humanity and local breweries take over the taps at Rio Station 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, for a unique surprise launch to help build a habitat home.
Participating breweries include 7 Mile Brewery, Avalon Brew Pub, Bucket Brigade, Cape May Brewery, COHO Brewing Co., Cold Spring Brewery, Gusto, Ludlam Island, MudHen and Slack Tide, all of which will release a unique beer that will be revealed together at the event, and sold thereafter at each brewery.
The brewery alliance is a show of solidarity to help a local deserving family in need have a stable, safe and affordable forever home. Free admission is available. VIP package, which includes early access at 5:15 p.m., guaranteed seating, brewer introduction, merchandise, beer samplings, and a raffle ticket for swag, are available for $50 at HabitatCapeMayCounty.org.
Rio Station is located at 3505 U.S. 9, Rio Grande.
Veterans’ Stories art exhibit at Stockton
The national project, “Experiencing Veterans and Artists Collaboration (EVAC),” will be on display to Nov. 17 in the Stockton University Art Gallery in upper L-wing.
EVAC is based on interviews with veterans from all branches of the military, from WWII through Afghanistan, about their service. Their stories were paired with artists in all media who made prints inspired by the veterans’ stories. Stockton Associate Professor of Art Mariana Smith is a contributor to EVAC and will moderate a discussion on the project with EVAC co-curator and artist Joseph VanKerkhove, Co-Curator Lee Fearnside and veteran Michael Giraldo via zoom 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10. Guests may attend live in the lower art gallery or via Zoom. Zoom information will be posted on the Stockton Art Gallery Website at Stockton.Edu/Art-Gallery/.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m., on Sunday.
Located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
Trail of Two Cities returns
The Trail of Two Cities 5K run/walk will be held for the 25th time 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The popular 5K (3.1 mile) race offers spectacular views over the length of a point-to-point course from Ocean City to Somers Point.
The route travels the length of the Route 52 causeway in the lanes usually reserved for cars. Buses will be available at the finish line in Somers Point to transport runners to the start in Ocean City before the race from 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Buses will also be available to transport runners back to Ocean City from Somers Point after the race.
Registration is open, and long-sleeved race T-shirts are guaranteed for the first 400 to sign up at OCNJ.US/Race-Events.
Race day registration runs from 7 to 7:45 a.m. at the Ocean City Transportation Festival (10th and Haven in Ocean City). The race starts there and finishes in Kennedy Park in Somers Point, where an awards ceremony will be held after all participants have completed the course. OCNJ.US/Race-Events.
Film Society screens ‘Velvet Underground’
“The Velvet Underground, A Todd Haynes Documentary,” will be screened 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5, at The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences. Tickets are $8 online, $10 at the door and free for members of the Lighthouse International Film Society, and can be purchased at Bit.ly/3jcq0b4.
Sponsored by The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, Pangaea Natural Market, South End Surf & Paddle and The Ocean County Cultural Heritage Commission, the film shows how the band The Velvet Underground became a cultural touchstone representing a range of contradictions. Directed by Todd Haynes, the film features in-depth interviews with the key players of that time combined with never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art.
Located at 120 Long Beach Blvd. LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
Legend of the Jersey Devil concert
The Pinelands Cultural Society/Albert Music Hall presents the “Legend of the Jersey Devil Show” 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The program features a live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music by bands from the tri-state area. During the musical set, the Jersey Devil will make a live visit to the hall.
Located at 131 Wells Mill Road (Rt. 532), Waretown. AlbertHall.org.
Crafts and antiques show in Vineland
Main Street Vineland debuts a new downtown event — Crafts and Antiques Show on The Ave — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The rain-or-shine event takes place on the 600 block of Landis Ave.
The juried show will include a large selection of crafters and antiques dealers. Merchants on The Ave. are also being invited to participate in the sidewalk sale aspect of the event.
Located at 600 Block of Landis Ave. TheAve.biz.
Brunch with Gilda’s Club
Gilda’s Club New Jersey is hosting their 7th Annual “Let’s Do Brunch” at the Linwood Country Club 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Honoring their 2021 Gilda’s Champions, Dr. John and Anne Baker, the event includes great food, a silent auction, build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and more.
Ticket prices are $75 for members, $100 single, $200 pair and $1,000 for a table of 10. All proceeds help to provide support, education and hope to men, women, teens and children impacted by any form of cancer, in any stage of their cancer journey.
Linwood Country Club is located at 500 Shore Road, Linwood. GildasClubSouthJersey.org.
Sherlock Holmes at East Lynne Theater
Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes’ Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6.
Produced in the style of a radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and commercials — just like the Sherlock Holmes’ radio series on NBC that premiered in 1930 — the script was adapted by Craig Wichman, founder and producer of the nationally acclaimed Quicksilver Radio Theater. “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle” is also part of Cape May’s “Sherlock Holmes’ Weekends.”
Tickets are $28 for general admission, $20 for full-time students and military (active/retired/veteran) and free for kids under age 12. Performances are at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, Cape May. For information and reservations, call 609-884-5898, email eastlynneco@aol.com, or visit EastLynneTheater.org.
Juried Art Show at O.C. Arts Center
Ocean City Arts Center presents its Annual Juried Art Show through Nov. 30. The show is open to artists of all levels working in oil, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, mixed media, drawing and printmaking, and will be judged by Janet Miller, director and owner of SOMA NewART Gallery in Cape May, Margate artist Barry Pisetzner and Michael Cagno, director of the Noyes Museum of Art, Hammonton.
An awards reception will be held 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12. Awards are for Best of Show ($200); second place ($150); third place ($100); and three honorable mentions ($50 each). Last year’s Best of Show went to Joanne Killan’s “Happiness.”
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Fall Festival at La Mer
Fall is in the air, and La Mer will celebrate the change in seasons by hosting a weekly Fall Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 14.
There will be face painting, balloon animals, cotton candy, cookie decorating, a fortune teller and more. For those looking for a little bit of friendly competition, there will be hay bale bowling lanes and cornhole. And the lawn bar will be open, serving up festive treats and specialty fall cocktails.
The fun continues from 6 to 9 p.m. with live music on the lawn. Guests can cozy up to a firepit while relaxing in La Mer’s Adirondack chairs.
Tickets to the Fall Festival may be purchased the day of on site from one of the many La Mer team members. Each game and activity will require a ticket.
La Mer Beachfront Resort is located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com.
20 artists featured at Noyes Art Garage in A.C.
The newest work of 20 visual artists from the tri-state area will be on display at The Noyes Artist Members Exhibition, a two-gallery show installed at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, through Jan. 2.
The artists, who work across a variety of mediums, include Phyllis Anderson, Jill DeFelice, Glen Guarino, t.a. hahn, Dennis Loughlin, Joe Lugara, Varleria Marcus, George Mattei, Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman, Tony Migliaccio, Vincent Nardone, Carol Nussbaum, Suzanne Pasqualicchio, Jason Rice, Vincent Romaniello, Andrea Sauchelli, Karen Starrett, Lou Storey, Diane Tomash, and Christina Marie Klein.
The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ArtsGarageAC.com.
‘Getting There’ Exhibit at Stockton
“Getting There,” an art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick, will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery through Nov. 14.
Through paintings, video, prints and works on paper, Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick examine the contradictory fears and hypocrisies, ignored histories and punitive policies surrounding the challenge of migrants and refugees today.
The Stockton University Art Gallery is free and open to the public noon to 7:30 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required indoors. It is located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’ at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage continues its return from the pandemic with optimism and laughs by offering Neil Simon’s famous comedy “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”
The play’s plot features a married man looking for some fun while his wife is out of town, and he arranges for three women to join him in his fun quest.
Shows are 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 21, at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May.
Tickets, priced at $45, can be purchased at CapeMayStage.org.
ACCC Back to Nature Exhibit
Atlantic Cape Community College’s Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, runs now through Nov. 24. The exhibit can be viewed at the Art Gallery 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
This exhibit is located at the Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery, located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more info, go to Atlantic.edu.
Maurice River concerts return
Maurice River Music’s series of salon concerts will return for its 14th season with debut performances by tubist Scott Mendoker and pianist Elisabeth Tomczyk 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at a residence in the Mauricetown area.
Their program will include David Uber’s “Legend of the Purple Hills” and David Sampson’s “Sightline,” both written for Mendoker; John Stevens’ “Autumn”; Barbara York’s “Snapshots,” with poems by Steven A Ridpath; Halsey Stevens’ “Sonatina”; Jan Sandstrom’s “Sang till Lotta”; Steven Heitzer’s “Suite for Tuba and Piano”; and Harold Arlen’s “Over the Rainbow” arranged by Heitzer.
Seating is limited to 20 persons, so prompt reservations are required. Donations to assist in covering expenses will be accepted. It is expected that those attending will be fully vaccinated and those attending must wear masks. To reserve seats, receive directions, or receive more information on the series, please call Maurice River Music at 856-506-0580, email them at info@mauricerivermusic.com, or visit their website at MauriceRiverMusic.com.