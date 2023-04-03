Things to do for all of you

Voting Underway for Somers Point Beach Concerts in USA Today
Somers Point Beach Concerts were recently nominated by USA Today as one of the best outdoor concert series in the United States. Now is your chance to support them and help them win. Cast your vote daily until the Monday, April 17, deadline at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-outdoor-concert-series-2023/
The 2023 season is the 30th anniversary of Somers Point Beach Concerts and incudes performances from Curtis Salgado, Gary US Bonds, Tommy Castro, The E Street Shuffle and many more.
First Friday Jazz in the City at Rhythm & Spirits
Rhythm & Spirits hosts an evening of jazz 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, as part of their First Friday programming. Entry is free and guests dine and drink from a la carte dinner and cocktail menus.
Located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. RhythmAndSpirits.com
Ocean City Hosts Free Program on Creating Butterfly Gardens
The Ocean City Environmental Commission invites the public to attend a 90-minute program on how to create and maintain a “Butterfly Garden of Eden” using an environmentally friendly, holistic approach called the “Web of Life.” The free program takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Chris Maloney Lecture Hall in the Ocean City Free Public Library.
Presenters are Bob and Carol Marceluk. Register in advance to join the program on Zoom.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OCNJ.us
Wildwood Boardwalk Reopens
The historic and famed Wildwood Boardwalk reopens for the 2023 season this week after months of reconstruction and a second budget grant from the State of New Jersey per Governor Phil Murphy. The reconstruction work includes new concrete pillars, decking, handrails, access ramps and lighting.
A third phase of boardwalk reconstruction begins in the fall of 2023.
‘Perspective’ at Ferry Park Art Gallery
Ferry Park Art Gallery presents “Perspective,” an art exhibit by students at Lower Cape May Regional High School. The show, led by Ms. Carly Crisanti, opens Friday, April 7, and remains on display weekends through Friday, April 21. Opening reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
‘Pretty Girls, Plus’ Art Exhibit in Ocean County
The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch presents “Pretty Girls, Plus,” an art exhibit by New Jersey artist Andrea Ulmer, in the McConnell Gallery throughout the month of April. Ulmer belongs to Starlight Painters, a chapter of the Kansas-based Society of Decorative Painters, and is studying portraiture in oils under Kevin Murphy at the Art Academy of Hillsborough.
The exhibit is free and open to the public during normal branch hours.
Located at 101 Washington St., Toms River. TheOceanCountyLibrary.org
The Great Egg Hunt in Ocean City
Ocean City hosts their annual egg hunt 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, from 6th to 14th Streets on the Boardwalk. Participants can stop by participating stores until supplies last.
New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition 2023 at Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University
The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
Armenian Genocide Exhibit at Stockton University
“The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu