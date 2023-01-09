Things to do for all of you

ARTeriors AC Returns to Tanger Outlets
Atlantic City Arts Foundation’s 9th ARTeriors AC kicks off with a ribbon cutting noon Friday, Jan. 13, at Tanger Outlets, followed by an opening reception party 5 to 9 p.m. with passed bites and choice of wine, beer or horchata. Parking available at Noyes Arts Garage at 2200 Fairmount Ave. Tickets to the reception are $30.
The program, which transforms spaces throughout the city into immersive pop-up art exhibitions featuring the work of various local artists, invites the public into a unique and thought-provoking art experience.
Located at 2022 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. AtlanticCityArtsFoundation.org
Winter Wellness Retreats at The Virginia
Start your New Year right at The Virginia Hotel with a winter wellness retreat Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 16 to 18. The dry wellness retreat focuses on fresh cuisine and fresh air, and includes a welcome mocktail, daily breakfast, daily private lunch, nightly three-course vegan menu with a three-mocktail pairing, guided hikes for every ability, pilates classes, daily massages and transportation to and from each activity.
Price is based on room choice and occupancy.
Located at 25 Jackson St., Cape May. CapeResorts.com/Virginia-Hotel
Polar Bear Plunge in Wildwood
The annual Wildwood Polar Bear Plunge takes place 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on the beach outside the Wildwoods Convention Center. Presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run, the plunge is a unique opportunity for individuals, organizations and businesses to support Special Olympics New Jersey athletes by jumping into the frigid Atlantic waters during January.
Registration opens 10 a.m. Registration is $110 until Friday, Jan. 13; $125 onsite.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. PlungeWildwood.org
Wild Con Comic Convention
Wild Con Comic Convention takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Wildwoods Convention Center. The event features numerous cosplay/costume groups, artists, writers, creators, vendors, crafts and video games as well as entertainment, interactive activities and photo ops for youngsters and attendees. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero, anime or comic book character costume for the cosplay contest.
Adult admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free with paying adult.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. JerseyShoreComicBookShow.com
Ocean City’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Ocean City celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, Jan. 16, with a citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by a noon ceremony at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Sign-up and supply distribution for the cleanup take place at Howard S. Stainton Senior Center in the community center at 18th Street and Simpson Ave. To pre-register, call 609-399-6111, ext. 9711.
The ceremony, which takes place at the Ocean City Music Pier and features words, song and dance to remember Dr. King, is followed by a complimentary soul food buffet luncheon in the Music Pier solarium.
Armenian Genocide Exhibit at Stockton University
“The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31, with a public reception that includes guest speakers and Armenian food and music 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu
Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery
Renault Winery hosts its annual Vintner Wonderland, a celebration of successful harvest, through January. The winter festival includes ice skating, fire pit experiences, and a Vintner Village with goods from local craft vendors and artists as well as private ice skating cabanas and champagne bubble igloo experiences, live entertainment and culinary and wine experiences.
Located at 72 North Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall
Philadelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org