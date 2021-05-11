Things to do for all of you

Classic rock tributes at Landis
This weekend the Landis Theater in Vineland loads their schedule with a pair of classic rock tribute bands.
First up at 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, is Rael, a tribute to Genesis. Rael focuses on the prog-rock heavy early days of the band, back when Peter Gabriel was the frontman. Then at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 15, the Landis will host Hollywood Nights, a Jersey-based tribute to the music of Bob Seeger and the Silver Bullet Band.
Tickets for the Rael show are $25. Tickets for the Hollywood Nights show are $35. Each can be purchased at TheLandisTheater.com. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland.
Laurel Canyon at Levoy
Fans of flower child supergroups won’t want to miss this! At 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15, the Levoy Theatre will present Laurel Canyon — A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
Fans can expect to hear note-perfect recreations of the intricate arrangements and soaring vocal harmonies that defined the sound of CSNY. The setlist is anyone’s guess but will likely feature a list of their most popular songs including “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” “Helpless,” “Ohio” and others.
Tickets are $35 and $45 and can be purchased at Levoy.net. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126 N. High Street in Millville.
Brendan Borek Golf Tourney
Brendan Borek welcomes Hurrikanen’s Kids as they team up for the 15th Annual Charity Golf Tournament noon Friday, May 14, at the Avalon Golf Club in Cape May Court House.
This year’s event will benefit two non-profit organizations: The Brendan Borek Endowed Fund and Hurrikanen’s Kids. Each foundation is focused on enriching and supporting the lives of children and their families affected by pediatric cancer in Cape May and Atlantic Counties.
Tournament participants will enjoy a variety of competitions in addition to 18 holes of scramble golf tournament play. Activities include a $5,000 putting contest sponsored by Bob Noel State Farm, a hole-in-one competition for a Klenswite Pools Spa, as well as men’s and women’s longest drive and closest-to-pin competitions. After golf there will be raffles and an awards ceremony.
Players can register at HurrikanensKids.com. Space is limited and dinner only tickets are also available.
The Avalon Golf Club is located at 1510 Route 9 in Cape May Court House.
Virtual Paperweight Fest at Wheaton
WheatonArts invites all glass enthusiasts to the Virtual Paperweight Fest 2021 which runs Friday to Sunday, May 14 to 16. Fans will experience the history and techniques involved in the production of glass paperweights as they enjoy unique presentations, break-out sessions with world-class paperweight artists and live demonstrations.
The Festival begins 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 14. For more specifics on presentation times, go to WheatonArts.org. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at WheatonArts.org.
Ocean City Fine Arts League presents ‘Weather’ Art Show
As April showers bring May flowers, the Ocean City Fine Arts League will celebrate the sky around us with their “Weather” Art Show & Exhibition in the Art on Asbury Gallery.
All show pieces are for sale. The gallery also showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture — all made by professional local artisans.
The Gallery is located at 711 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. Go to OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
Hard Rock Motown Show is back — with a shot of love — at Hard Rock
The popular Motown show “Motor City Live” is back at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The revised production features about 50 percent new material compared to its previous run. Produced by Allen Valentine, expect Motown renditions of timeless love songs such as “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” “This Old Heart of Mine,” “Please Mr. Postman” and more.
Held under strict “Safe + Sound” guidelines, showtimes are 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays through Memorial Day weekend. “Motor City Live” features a live band and a cast of extraordinary singers and dancers. Tickets are $29 and are sold as tables of two or four seats to ensure social distancing. Masks are required at all times except when drinking beverages, are offered by servers. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Tickets are available at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Waves and Wood in OC
“Waves & Wood”, by Lindsey and Charles Wray, will be featured at the Ocean City Arts Center now through May 31.
The wife-husband exhibit will feature dynamic coastal imagery by Lindsey Wray and intricately handcrafted woodwork by Charles Wray. The couple’s home is a creative oasis, with Lindsey’s mixed-media laboratory in the basement and Charles’ garage workshop, which hums with woodworking tools and machinery.
A “Meet the Artist Reception” will be held 7 p.m. Friday, May 14. Reservations will be required and can be made by calling 609-399-7628. The Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. For more info, go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Harbor Gallery Exhibit
Mosaic artist Carla Schaeffer and varied artist Laura McPherson will display their works at Cape May’s Harbor Gallery this month. An opening reception to meet the artists will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 7. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The show will remain on exhibit for the month of May. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave, Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMay.com.
Walking tours at Historic Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May once again offers walking tours this spring with a few extras included.
Guests can enjoy beautiful weather as they take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by. Folks will learn the history of several of the Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived within their walls. Afterward, visit the Country Store to purchase souvenirs of the village and enjoy a complimentary mini-flight tasting of beer, sarsaparilla or water at Cold Spring Brewery. Tours are offered 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now to June 18. Cost is $12 for adults or $10 for children ages 3 to 12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Route 626 Gate House. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HCSV.org. Cold Spring Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May.