Things to do for all of you

Mob convention
hits Atlantic CityThe mob is back from July 24 to July 25 at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City. Harrah’s will reconstruct into a mob-fans paradise, where both Sorpanoscon and Mobcon events will be happening. Attendees can meet famous mob actors such as Armand Assante who starred in “Gotti,” Paul Sorvino from “Goodfellas” and Dominic Chianese, known as Junior Soprano in “The Sopranos,” and more from movies such as “Scarface” and “The Godfather.”
Rapper and actor Ice-T will be hosting this year’s first ever Mob Movie Awards taking place at the convention. Tickets range from $50 to $1,000; registration starts at 8 a.m. and tickets can be purchased at MobMovieCon.com.
Harrah’s is located on 777 Harrah’s Blvd, for more info visit MobMovieCon.com.
Gary U.S. Bonds
in Somers PointThe diverse, 14-concert 28th anniversary of the Somers Point Beach Concerts offers something for everyone to enjoy, young and old.
Gary U.S. Bonds, one of the greatest rock stars to come to Somers Point this summer, is still performing since his debut in the 1950s and will wow The William Morrow Beach crowd 7 p.m. Friday, July 23.
The free shows will include different music styles featuring American, country-rock, Cajun, Celtic, Zydeco, funk, New Orleans, rhythm and blues, reggae and classic rock throughout the summer.
For more info, visit SomersPointBeachConcerts.com.
MBCA’S
Summer MixerAttend this year’s 2021 summer mixer for the Metropolitan Business and Citizens Association 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at HQ2 Beachclub at Ocean Casino Resort. The annual summer mixer and scholarship fundraiser will include food, cash bar, silent auction and the Flamingle Dancers.
Individual tickets are $45 per person or purchases a FLOCK package for $400 that includes 10 tickets plus one more free. Go to ACMETBiz.com.
Morey’s Pier Wildwood hosts Sticks in the SandThis July many athletes will flock to the beaches surrounding Morey’s Piers for a fun-filled sports tournament with amusement rides. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, the Sticks in the Sand Tournament comes to town offering premier beach hockey. Go to MoreysPiers.com.
Cape May Music
in the ParkCape May will once again host “Music in the Park,” a series of free outdoor concerts held at Rotary Park. Concerts start 7 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through Sept 11. This week’s schedule:
Friday, July 23: Geno White Trio
Saturday, July 24: The Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra
Sunday, July 25: The Quietmen Irish Tenors
Monday, July 26: Maddie Hogan
Rotary Park is located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMayCity.com.
Galloway goes GreenThe Green Market, hosted by Go Green Galloway, will once again return to the Village Green in Historic Smithville 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Sept 2.
Bigger and more varied than ever, the popular weekly event will include a rotating selection of past favorites, plus exciting new vendors selling everything from local vegetables, plants and foods to a wide variety of crafts and artisanal products. Weekly giveaways will add to the fun and, for the first time, SNAP Benefits will be accepted. Cotton blue jeans will also be collected for recycling.
The Village Green at Historic Smithville is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. Go to GoGreenGalloway.org.
Friday Fireworks
in WildwoodA free fireworks show will light up the night sky over the Wildwoods beaches and Boardwalk every Friday through Sept. 3.
Launched at 10 p.m. from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods Boardwalk.
Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday. For more info, go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
Christmas in July celebrated in N. Wildwood
Watch Santa stroll along the beach with candy canes, live music and his helpers along North Wildwood Beach 1 p.m. Saturday July 24. This fun and free family event will make Christmas come alive four months in advance!
For more info, call North Wildwood Beach Control at 609-522-7500.
Sample great wines
in MargateThe Margate Business Association’s 18th Annual Wine Tasting event will be held 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, at the Edgemer Circle Recreation Field, adjacent to the Jerome Avenue ballfield on Edgemar Circle, Margate.
There will be live music by Mas Tequila Orchestra, food, live and silent auctions, wine and spirits tasting. Tickets are $65 per person. Go to MargateHasMore.com.
Downtown Wildwood features Sip,
Shop & StrollDowntown Wildwood is booming with things to do this summer at Byrne Plaza, including an art show 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. Be there for an evening of wine, art, and live acoustic music while you sip, shop and stroll!
Coming 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Master DJ and Sound will kick off karaoke.
Also coming downtown is 5 Fabulous Days of Fitness 8 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Patrons can enjoy cycling, zumba and yoga. All fees range from $5 to $10.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. Go to DOOWW.com
Free movies on the
beach at Cape MayFree movies on the beach are back 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 22, next to the Cape May Convention Hall at Gurney Beach in Cape May. This week’s movie is “The Sandlot.” Make sure to bring your beach chairs and blankets.
Go to CapeMayCity.com, or call 609-884-9565.
Music and Movies in
Plaza in WildwoodByrne Plaza is the place to be if you are heading to Wildwood this summer. Thursdays feature live music as part of the Music in the Plaza series, and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22, Legacy Band will perform.
Tuesday nights will feature Movies in the Plaza, and the film to be shown 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, is “Toy Story 2.”
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. For more info, go to DOOWW.com.
Sundays in the
park Music SeriesWildwood brings back Sundays at The Fox Amphitheater park, a free concert series for all to enjoy. Each concert takes places 7:30 p.m. every Sunday until the end of August. Starting 7:30 p.m. July 25, Frontiers a Journeys Tribute Band will be playing. Make sure to bring a chair and beach blanket.
The Joe Stamile Amphitheater at Fox Park is located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burke avenues.
Magic & Mystery House Tour at Physick EstateTake a step back in time to the Victorian Era this summer for the Magic & Mystery House Tour at the Emlen Physick Estate to learn about the Victorians’ fascination with magic, illusion, the mysterious and the odd. Visitors will hear about the Great Lafayette, arguably the world’s greatest magician; Houdini, the astounding escape artist; Ionia, the Goddess of Mystery; and can decide for themselves whether Pepper’s Ghost is real, or just an Illusion.
Attendees will also learn about Sherlock Holmes, Jack the Ripper and more. Evening tours are offered Fridays and Saturdays in July and August. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Go to CapeMayMac.org to purchase tickets or for more information.
Historian Richard Striner will make an appearance at Physick on Wednesday, July 28 at 10:30 am for a book signing for “Summoned Glory: The Audacious Life of Abraham Lincoln.” The book will be available for purchase at the Carriage House Museum Shop. Admission is free and open to the public for his book signing.
The Emlen Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington Street in Cape May.
Captain Kidd Treasure HuntCaptain Kidd’s Treasure Hunt is set to sail for Historic Cape May, and arrives 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25, for the 57th Annual Cape May Captain Kidd’s Treasure Hunt. The hunt will be held on the beaches of the nation’s oldest seashore resort.
All children are invited to meet with Captain Kidd in front of Cape May Conventional Hall at 1 p.m. Those who are lucky will follow Captain Kidd into his secret site in search of elusive buried treasure.
Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave. For more info, visit CapeMayCity.com.
Summer family musicals in O.C.Ocean City Theater Company’s Summer Children’s Series at the Ocean City Music Pier will feature five fully-staged family musicals 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from July 27 through Aug. 3.
On Tuesday, July 27, the series will feature a production of “Awesome Allie First Kid Astronaut” based on the amazing play produced in 2018.
Those in attendance will see the story from Allie’s point of view with music, laughs and aliens from outer space! Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged. To purchase tickets, call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/box office. The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City.
East Lynne Theater offers various summer showsThe award-winning East Lynne Theater Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming summer and fall season with both indoor and outdoor performances. First up 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, is the French-influenced entertainment show “Vaudeville Variety,” a show that takes you back in time with humor and music. Tickets must be purchased in advance for social distancing, $25 for regular admission and $20 for students and military.
On Thursdays at 4 p.m. enjoy “Tales in the Backyard” to Aug. 26, with social distancing allowing up to 30 people. The show is $5 cash at the door.
Both shows will be held at 732 Broadway outside at the West Cape May Borough’s Back Yard.
Student workshops will also return for the first two weeks in August for ages 11 to 15 free of charge. Apply at EastLynneTheater.org to perform in a play 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
SOMA exhibit features three solo artistsSoma New Art Gallery will feature its third art exhibit with three new regional solo artists: Rye Tippet, Monica Nask and Marie Natale. The three solo artists are displayed at SOMA New Art Gallery from July 22 to Aug. 8.
Located at 31 Perry St. in Carpenters Square Mall, Cape May. Go to SomaGallery.net.
Cape May Stage presents ‘Ann’After a year of quarantine, Cape May Stage is back with optimism and laughs with shows 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays to Aug. 2. First in line is “Ann,” a play about the legendary late Texas Governor Ann Richards that takes a deep look into the heartfelt women who refined the lives of those around her. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance at CapeMayStage.org.
Cape May’s Queen MayseaThe 88th Coronation of Queen Maysea will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Cape May Convention Hall. The Queen Maysea Pageant is open to all girls from 6 to 10 years old who are year-round residents of the Greater Cape May Area. Girls and boys who are 5 years old and younger serve as flower girls and pages for the pageant.
Cape May Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave. For more info, visit CapeMayCity.com.
COVID Heroes at County LibraryLocal photographer Joseph Bruno has put together an exhibit of nurses during the pandemic. As a patient in the Intensive Care Unit, Bruno took photos of his caregivers as he recuperated in quarantine.
The series of 11 photographs is on display at the County Library in Hammonton for the month of July. The County Library is located at 451 S Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.
Christmas in July in Downtown VinelandDowntown Vineland will get into the Yuletide spirits this year with their twist on Christmas in July. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday July 24, rain or shine from, The Ave will transform into the spirit of the holidays with fun and attractions for the whole family to enjoy.
Santa will make an appearance from the North Pole dressed to impress in summer gear to party down The Ave. with his magical sleigh in front of Main Street Vineland Office at Sixth Street and Landis Avenue.
For more info, go to TheAve.biz.