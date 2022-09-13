Things to do for all of you

Boots at the Beach
in Wildwood The annual Boots at the Beach Country Music Festival takes place noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in the North Wildwood Entertainment District along Olde New Jersey Avenue. The free festival includes live country music, merchandise vendors, dancing, crafts and food.
Featured bands include 40 North, Nicki Briar and the Sweetbriar Band and Shot of Southern on Friday; Steel Creek, Wallace Brothers Band and Triple Rail Turn on Saturday; and an open mic day Sunday. Marlin Disc Jockeys featuring DJ Dave Kim spin tunes all weekend.
Creekfest in Absecon The City of Absecon presents Creekfest, an afternoon and evening of food, music, beer, neighbors and friends along Absecon Creek 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Faunce Landing.
Musical lineup includes The Billy Walton Band at 2 p.m.; Mel & Tony at 3:15 p.m.; Mott’s Creek Pickers at 4:30 p.m. and Don’t Call Me Francis at 6:30 p.m. On-site food trucks include Motely Que, Mad Dog Morgan’s, Buzzetta’s, L’il Trent’s, Julio’s, Buon Viaggio, Wholly Bowls, Twisted Steaks, Kitty’s Funnel Cakes, House of Cupcakes, Chillin’ Out Ice Cream, Steve’s Popcorn and more. Guests bring beach or lawn chairs.
Admission is free. Cash only for beer and wine; most food trucks accept credit cards.
Located at Faunce Landing Road and 4th Street. AbseconNJ.gov
Greaseband Performs
in North Wildwood The Fabulous Greaseband, a seven member “Best of the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Party Band” performs 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in a free concert at the Lou Booth Amphitheatre in North Wildwood.
Located at 499 E. 2nd Ave., #401, North Wildwood. WildwoodsNJ.com
New Jersey Firemen’s Convention in Wildwood The Annual New Jersey State Firemen’s Convention returns to the Wildwoods Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. The convention includes equipment displays, meetings, seminars, vendors and a parade, as well as firetrucks and fire apparatus from around the state on display. Additionally, the Five Mile Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Association presents an expo of fire equipment and vendors of fire related products, often described as the largest exposition of its kind east of the Mississippi.
The Firefighter’s Parade takes place 2 p.m. Saturday, along New Jersey Avenue from Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest, proceeding north to 26th Avenue in North Wildwood.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. NJFireExpo.com
Wildwood Crest
Firefighters’
Weekend Craft Show Wildwood Crest hosts Firefighters’ Weekend Craft Show, featuring dozens of craft vendors, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, along Sunrise Park at Rambler Road and Ocean Avenue in Wildwood Crest.
Admission is free.
Ocean City Airport Festival The annual Ocean City Airport Festival takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Ocean City Municipal Airport. Featuring a ground display of unusual airplanes ranging from World War II planes to classics and warbirds, the event includes a parachute jump from Team Fastrax.
Admission is free.
Located at 2600 Bay Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Parachute Pyrotechnic
Show in Ocean City The Parachute Pyrotechnic Show takes place above the Ocean City beach and Boardwalk 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Featuring several highly trained and specially licensed Team Fastrax demonstrators exiting the aircraft 6000 feet above the ground, with brilliant white or multi-colored projectile pyrotechnics ignited, flown in formation and creating a dazzling display, the show is viewable along the entire boardwalk.
Boardwalk Aerobatic Airshow in Ocean City A boardwalk aerobatic airshow takes place 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, between 6th and 14th streets over the ocean in Ocean City, where some of the best stunt pilots and aerobatic champions in the world and military demonstrations entertain spectators.
Third Annual
Atlantic City
Jazz Festival Hosted by John Barber, Michael Tozzi and Patty Jackson, the Third Annual Atlantic City Jazz Festival comes to Ovation Hall 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The night features high energy performances by top artists including Jazmin Ghent, Althea Rene, Jeff Bradshaw, multi-platinum and Grammy nominated artist Najee and AC Jazz Fest headliner Brian Culbertson.
Tickets are $65 and $100.
Located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. TheOceanAC.com
Rose Wine Pairing
Dinner at La Mer La Mer at The Pier House in Cape May hosts a Rose Wine Pairing Dinner 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, featuring a four-course dinner paired with accompanying roses. The menu includes smoked salmon rolls paired with The Beach 2021 by Whispering Angel first course; Manhattan Clam Chowder paired with Whispering Angel 2021 second course; honey-roasted lamb loin paired with Rock Angel 2020 third course; and marshmallow meringue paired with Chateau d’Esclans Rose final course.
Tickets are $85 per person.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
Margarita Mile 5K
Run in Wildwood The Margarita Mile, a 5K run benefitting the Glioblastoma Foundation to support brain cancer research and treatment, takes place 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Wildwood. The run takes place from Cresse Avenue to 26th Avenue and back to the Wildwood Convention Center.
Registration is $25.
Season Finale
for Ocean City Pops The Ocean City Pops perform their 2022 Season Finale with Maestro Vince Lee 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Ocean City Music Pier. Maestro Lee leads the musicians in a jam-packed lineup of piano favorites ranging from Rock to Rachmaninoff.
Tickets are $20 and $25.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityPops.org
Walk to Defeat ALS
in Ocean City The Greater Philadelphia Chapter of The Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association presents the Walk to Defeat ALS 10 a.m. Saturday, September 17, on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Race check-in starts 9 a.m. The two-mile walk kicks off at the Ocean City Sports & Civic Center.
Located at 840 E. 6th St., Ocean City. OceanCityWalktoDefeatALS.org
Wildwood Crest
Summer Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest.org
‘Under a Concrete Sky’
with Treacy Ziegler Artist Treacy Ziegler exhibits “Under a Concrete Sky” through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City. Featuring a series of bronze and paper cast sculptures created from letters of prisoners, Ziegler’s work aims to give respect to the pain, loneliness, grief, regret, anger and acceptance found in the prisoners’ words.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Skeff Thomas
at Noyes Arts Garage Potter, ceramicist and professor of Art at Rowan University, Skeffington Thomas brings “Bottles, Containers, and Stelae” exhibition to Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Joe Lugara paintings
at Noyes Gallery A solo exhibition including 40 paintings from Joe Lugara’s series “Scrutiny” takes place through Friday, Oct. 7, at Noyes Gallery at Kramer Hall in Hammonton. A closing reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
The exhibited works are part of a continuing series. Begun a decade ago, “Scrutiny” consists of more than 200 small-scale watercolor paintings on board. The images are abstract but suggest various aspects of nature including terrains, atmospheric conditions, insects, mud slides, plants, animals, bones and fossils.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org
‘Clique22’
at Noyes Arts Garage ArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
David Macomber works
at Ferry Park The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from David Macomber in September.
The exhibit, “Below the Horizon…A Study of Underwater Exploration,” features a collection of works inspired by the power of the sea featuring a gritty mix of hesitant water creatures, obedient whales and thunderous waves.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at Harbor Gallery The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Laura Starrett and Louise Zemaitis for the month of September. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
The Work of Nick Grassia at Ocean City Arts Center The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents a solo exhibition of acrylic and pastel paintings by Nick Grassia through Thursday, Sept. 29.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org