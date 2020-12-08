Things to do for all of you

Attell comes to A.C. Comedy Club
Who says you can’t see big name acts during the pandemic? Comedian Dave Attell brings his unique brand of funny to The Claridge Hotel’s Celebrity Theater for a pair of shows at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Best known as the host of Comedy Central’s “Insomniac with Dave Attell,” this New York-based comic has been seen everywhere from movies like “Trainwreck” where he starred alongside Amy Schumer to his many appearances on TV and radio. The show will be a socially distanced event and seats will be assigned upon arrival. To purchase tickets go to Atlantic CityComedyClub.com. The Claridge Hotel is located at 123 S. Indiana Ave. in Atlantic City.
Holiday fun on Tennessee Ave.
Those searching out the suds will enjoy Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall’s Christmas Beer Tasting Dinner 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Chef Charles Soreth and Rhythm & Spirits’ Chef Kevin Cronin worked with co-owner and beer expert Scott Cronick to pair Christmas-and winter-themed craft beers with every course. This dinner will showcase beers from a variety of different breweries. The cost is $50 per person plus tax (gratuity not included). Seating is limited.
If you prefer to do your dining in the daytime, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall’s family friendly brunch on Saturday, Dec. 12, will warm your hearts and fill your stomachs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef Charles will create a holly jolly brunch menu with several kid-friendly options. And, of course, Santa himself will have a socially distanced area for pictures and exchanges. There will be no charge for photos. Just make sure to bring your mask and camera. Kids will also be able to decorate their own holiday ornaments. There will be a special lineup of holiday brews on tap for all the craft beer connoisseurs, including Troeg’s Mad Elf. This event will take place outside in the Beer Hall’s large, heated, all-weather tent. No reservations required.
After the brunch wraps, the celebration will continue as many of the bars in and around the Orange Loop will be part of the 4th Annual Socially Distanced Ugly Sweater Tour, organized by Little Water Distillery. Over the weekends of Dec. 12 and 19, patrons are encouraged to don ugly sweaters and visit these Atlantic City businesses for food and drink specials: Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Rhythm & Spirits, Pic-a-Lilli Pub, Bourre, The Irish Pub, Steel Pier Axe Pub, Seed Beer Company and Little Water Distillery. The crawl has become wildly popular over the last few years, and hundreds of people turn out for crazy nights and good times. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
All aboard the Magical Holiday Express in Hammonton
DiDonato Family Fun Center in Hammonton announced the return of their holiday tradition DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express. Guests of all ages can enjoy an outdoor train ride through a magical Christmas village with more than 4 million lights. Santa Claus and his elves will be there with a special gift for all the children. Guests can also enjoy the Mega-tree, dazzling displays, a free individually wrapped cookie as well as The Snack and Toy Cottage by Toy Market, a locally owned toy shop. Word has it that some other magical surprises are planned for this year’s experience as well.
DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express will board daily through Dec. 23, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $12.95 per person at DidonatoFunCenter.com.
DiDonato Family Fun Center is located at 1151 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton.
Xmas Jazz at Gregory’s
The Somers Point Unique Experiences Club will present an evening of Christmas Jazz featuring the Budesa Brothers, Tony Day on drums, and vocalist Michelle Beckham from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Gregory’s Restaurant in Somers Point.
The event is free, seating will be limited and reservations are recommended. Call 609-927-6665 to make reservations. Gregory’s Restaurant is located at 900 Shore Road in Somers Point.
Get your jingle on at the Holly Shore drive-thru
Holly Shores Camping Resort in Erma is planning a drive-thru Christmas celebration fundraiser. The camping resort is supported by the Cape May County of Commerce and The New Jersey Campground Association for this inaugural event to support Cape Regional Hospital.
For a $10 donation, cars can enter Holly Shores Campground from dusk to 9 p.m. for a drive-thru holiday light experience Fridays through Sundays from now through New Year’s Day. The twinkling lights and festive atmosphere are sure to fill all attendees with the holiday spirit.
Holly Shores Camping Resort is located at 491 Route 9 in Erma, Lower Township. Go to HollyShores.com.
Rides on the boards in O.C.
One way to put an extra dose of cheer in your little one’s holiday season is with a few classic boardwalk rides. And this year Gillian’s in Ocean City will offer just that as they host their Winter Wonderland from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 27. Indoor rides will be open, as well as classics like the Wacky Worm and the Giant Wheel. Ride wristbands are $15, masks must be worn at all times for anyone over the age of 2. Gillian’s is located at 6th Avenue and Boardwalk in Ocean City. Go to Gillians.com
East Lynne Theater Company presents “Christmas Tales in the Backyard”
Looking for a bit of culture? East Lynne Theater Company presents “Christmas Tales in the Backyard,” from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
James Rana compiled the stories and is the main storyteller, aided by Gayle Stahlhuth. The selection from Washington Irving’s “The Sketch Book of Goeffrey Crayon, Gentleman” (1819) is a rousing lecture suggesting that Americans should celebrate Christmas as joyously as they do in England. “The Burglar’s Christmas” (1896) by Willa Cather is about a young man so down on his luck that he is forced to steal or starve. “A Visit from Saint Nicholas (in the Ernest Hemingway Manner),” is a humorous take on the original poem, which was published in “The New Yorker” in 1927.
The performances will be held in a local Cape May backyard, where an audience of 30 can be socially distanced. Everyone is required to wear a mask. There will be no food or drink served, but guests may bring a beverage. No restroom facilities will be available.
Because seats will be arranged in a socially distanced manner, reservations must be made. The only way to find out the Cape May location for “Christmas Tales in the Backyard” is to make a reservation by calling 609-884-5898 or e-mailing eastlynneco@aol.com. The cost is a minimum donation of $5, paid with cash or check at the door. Ages 12 and under are free.
POPS goes Broadway — holiday style
At 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Ocean City POPS Conductor Vince Lee will be joined at the piano by Broadway stars Rachel Moore and her husband, Justin, in a delightful holiday program sure to charm the entire family. Admission is $20 at the door and all protocols observed for Covid-19. Masks are required indoors. The Ocean City Tabernacle is located at 550 Wesley Ave. in Ocean City. Go to OceanCityPops.org.
Dickens Fest in Smithville
The Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company will bring the spirit of Christmas with them as they head to Historic Smithville, to present a two-day outdoor “Dickens Fest” featuring an original musical adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” Charles Dickens’ heartwarming tale of redemption and transformation, at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. Admission and parking are both free.
Historic Smithville will be decked out for the holidays and bustling with activities for the whole family during the Dickens Fest. Their holiday light show will once again illuminate Lake Meone as the village’s 50 charming specialty shops offer everything from gourmet cheeses and gift baskets to breads, pastries, pies and other sweet treats. In addition, the Historic Smithville Inn and six other eateries within the village will be open and aglow with holiday decorations for all to enjoy.
Smithville is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. Go to HistoricSmithville.com.
