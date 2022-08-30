Things to do for all of you

26th Annual Airfest
The 26th Annual Airfest takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 5 at the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum. Featuring World War II aircraft, Tuskegee Airman, helicopters, Aero Club of Pennsylvania, live music, food, vendors, exhibitors, lectures, classic cars and a beer garden.
Tickets are $16 adults, $12 for children ages 3 through 12, free for kids under 2 and active duty military. Veterans receive a $2 discount. Museum members free.
Located at 500 Forrestal Rd., Cape May. USNASW.org
John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band perform on
Somers Point Beach
The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 6:30 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, the original “Eddie & The Cruisers” soundtrack artists John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band performs.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point. SomersPoint BeachConcerts.com
The Ocean City Pops Present Lee Greenwood
Lee Greenwood, country superstar and American legend, makes his debut with the Ocean City Pops 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Tickets are $40 and $60.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityPops.org
The Three Tenors Return
to Ocean City
The Three Tenors returns to Ocean City 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Ocean City Music Pier. The unique mix of spectacular singers—two from opera and one from musical theater—creates one of the most compelling and entertaining “Tenors” shows in the country.
Tickets are $25 and $30.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityPops.org
Dancing Around the World
in Ocean City
Maestro Vince Lee leads the Ocean City Pops in dance music from around the world 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Ocean City Music Pier. From a classic waltz to modern toe-tappers, this concert is guaranteed to get you moving.
Tickets are $20 and $25.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityPops.org
‘Who Am I This Time’ at East Lynne Theatre Company
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Who Am I This Time (& Other Conundrums of Life)” 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 3, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Featuring three stories from the legendary, late author Kurt Vonnegut on the 100th anniversary of his birth, “Who Am I This Time?” stars familiar faces including Veronique Hurley, Alison J. Murphy, Andrew Lefredo, Mat Labotka, Mark Edward Lang and others.
Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under. Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
Cape May Music in the Park
The City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evenings through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the city’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include Cheezy & The Crackers on Friday, Hannah Stone on Saturday, John Walter Cape Community Band on Sunday and Ryan Tennis Trio on Monday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Wildwoods
Boardwalk parades
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades take place 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday through the summer, marching from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center. Each night features a different type of band to delight crowds along the route.
This week, Woodland String Band performs Thursday, Sept. 1.
Friday Night fireworks
in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
Chicken Bone Beach Music All Summer Long
Music at Chicken Bone Beach takes place 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from jazz greats from around the United States.
This week, Joe Chambers and the Yocontalle Jackson & Zoay Jazz Band perform.
Located at Kennedy Plaza (on the Boardwalk between Mississippi and Georgia avenues), Atlantic City. ChickenBoneBeach.org
Wildwood Crest
Summer Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest.org
Music in Byrne Plaza
All Summer Long
Music in Byrne Plaza takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from great dance bands.
This week, The Big House Band performs.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Somers Point
Farmers Market
Somers Point Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 3 on the grounds of Somers Mansion.
This week, an extended market features food trucks and live music from The SSP’s noon to 3 p.m.
Located at 1000 Shore Rd., Somers Point. VisitSomersPoint.com
O.C. Summer
Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 14 at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
Wildwood Summer 2022
Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through Labor Day at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
‘Under a Concrete Sky’
with Treacy Ziegler
Artist Treacy Ziegler exhibits “Under a Concrete Sky” through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City. Featuring a series of bronze and paper cast sculptures created from letters of prisoners, Ziegler’s work aims to give respect to the pain, loneliness, grief, regret, anger and acceptance found in the prisoners’ words.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Skeff Thomas
at Noyes Arts Garage
Potter, ceramicist and professor of Art at Rowan University, Skeffington Thomas brings “Bottles, Containers, and Stelae” exhibition to Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
‘Clique 22’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
Joe Lugara paintings
at Noyes Gallery
A solo exhibition including 40 paintings from Joe Lugara’s series “Scrutiny” takes place through Friday, Oct. 7, at Noyes Gallery at Kramer Hall in Hammonton. A closing reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
The exhibited works are part of a continuing series. Begun a decade ago, “Scrutiny” consists of more than 200 small-scale watercolor paintings on board. The images are abstract but suggest various aspects of nature including terrains, atmospheric conditions, insects, mud slides, plants, animals, bones and fossils.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org
David Macomber works
at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from David Macomber in September.
The exhibit, “Below the Horizon…A Study of Underwater Exploration,” features a collection of works inspired by the power of the sea featuring a gritty mix of hesitant water creatures, obedient whales and thunderous waves. Meet the artist reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Laura Starrett and Louise Zemaitis for the month of Sept. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. An opening reception for the August exhibit takes place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
The Work of Nick Grassia
at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents a solo exhibition of acrylic and pastel paintings by Nick Grassia Friday, Sept. 2, through Thursday, Sept. 29. A “Meet the Artist” reception takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org