Things to do for all of you

Check out this week’s roundup of events in South Jersey to get you up and out of the house!
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church to host drive-thru Winter Feast
This year, the annual Winter Feast event put on by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will be a drive-thru for the first time ever. All the classic Greek dishes you crave, including both lamb and chicken gyros, chicken shish-kabob, pastitsio, cheese pies, spinach pies and baklava will be up for grabs at curbside. Most dishes cost around $9, with desserts around $3.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31. Online ordering is available at HolyTrinityFestival.com. If you cannot order online, you can order in person.
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is located at 7004 Ridge Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Go to HolyTrinityEggHarbor.com.
Stockton Art Gallery features works Inspired by ‘Red Summer’ of 1919
An exhibition of artwork that examines racial inequality in America will be on display at the Stockton University Art Gallery from now through Thursday, April 1.
Seventy-three pieces by New Jersey artists Casey Ruble and Wendel White are featured in the exhibition titled “The Question the Answer Hides.” Most are from the two artists’ respective “Red Summer” projects, referencing the 1919 race riots and attacks on blacks who migrated from the South for work after World War I.
A virtual conversation with the artists will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, via Zoom.
The art gallery, located in L-wing on the Galloway campus, is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Face coverings are required. Weekday visitors must get a virtual parking permit at Visitor.Stockton.edu.
Stockton University is located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr. in Galloway. For more info, go to Stockton.edu/art-gallery.
Ocean City Arts Center hosts photography show
Attention shutterbugs! Various photography pieces from the Stay Focused Photography Club are currently on display at the Ocean City Arts Center now through Saturday, Jan. 30. Due to COVID there will be no reception, but anyone is free to stop in and view the exhibit during operating hours. For those who prefer a virtual experience, the show can also be viewed on the Ocean City Arts Center Facebook page.
Featured in the exhibit are the following Jersey-based photographers: Dennis Loughlin, Galloway; Patricia Allen, Galloway; Kubilay Bekirogulliari, Mays Landing; David Blood, Mays Landing; Anthony Cedrone, Sicklerville; Don Chillemi, Galloway; Tonia Curran, Mays Landing; John Giatropolilos, Somerdale; Arnold Goldstein, Galloway; Don Gray, Mays Landing; Anne Harlan, Egg Harbor Township; Martin Hochman, Little Egg Harbor; Kelly Hunt, Galloway; Gary Levy, Margate; Holly Linton, Smithville; John Oesterling, Bridgeton; Jarry Sackin, Egg Harbor Township; and David Seals, Egg Harbor Township
The Ocean City Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave. in Ocean City. The Center is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more info, go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Pine Shores Art exhibit
Pine Shores Art Association has mounted a new winter art exhibit in Tuckerton Borough Hall that can be seen through the end of March. More than 50 framed paintings and drawings by 25 artists are on display in the center hall and courtroom, and original works by Paul Hartelius are featured in the conference room.
Tuckerton Borough Fine Arts Gallery is located in the municipal building at 420 E. Main Street in Tuckerton. Public viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except when the building is closed for holidays or other special exceptions. All art is for sale, and a price list is available in center hall. For more info, go to PineShoresArtAssociation.org.
Walking in a Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery
Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City is a gorgeous location to visit no matter what time of year you go, but this winter they are offering a one-of-a-kind experience that is sure to dazzle just about everyone. It’s called Vintner Wonderland, and it features everything from a giant skating rink — complete with a DJ — to local vendors and artists selling holiday ornaments, toys, scarves, glassware, figurines, artwork, apparel and various crafts.
Guests can stroll through the grounds taking in the gorgeous lights and displays and later gather around one of the firepits to warm up while sipping a glass of wine or hot cocktail. Food trucks will be on site, but folks also have the option to make a reservation at the outdoor Champagne Patio Garden, which also features live bands. This weekend you can check out Five Times Famous 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29; Cheers The Band at noon and both Heartbeats and Philly Keys Dueling Piano at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30; Country Sundays with Shot of Southern continues noon Sunday, Jan. 31.
The Vinter Wonderland runs through Sunday, Feb. 28. Hours vary, so we recommend calling or checking the website before you go. Renault Winery is located at 72 N. Bremen Ave. in Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com.