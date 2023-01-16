Things to do for all of you

Motley Crue/Def Leppard Chocolate Bar Contest at Bar 32
Those looking to rock out can head to Bar 32 where customers will have a chance to win two tickets to the Motley Crue/Def Leppard concert Friday, Feb. 10, at Hard Rock Atlantic City, with the purchase of a limited edition set of chocolate bars including “Kick Start,” a Motley Crue themed bar, as well as “Pour Some Toffee on Me,” a Def Leppard bar. The set of bars is $20.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Bar32Chocolate.com
Bourbon Tasting Dinner at Harbor Pines
Harbor Pines Golf Club hosts a Bourbon Tasting 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. The four-course gourmet dinner includes a bourbon pairing with each course including the charcuterie board first course, shrimp and grits second course, braised short ribs over mashed potatoes third course and chocolate salted caramel cake dessert. Tickets are $80 per person with an optional cigar pairing available for $20 more.
Reservations are required and available online or by phone at 609-927-0006, extension 23.
Located at 500 St. Andrews Dr., Egg Harbor Township.
Lighthouse International Film Society screens ‘Cinema Sabaya’
The Lighthouse International Film Society (LIF) and Jewish Community Center of Long Beach Island screen “Cinema Sabaya” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Jewish Community Center of Long Beach Island. “Cinema Sabaya,” in a story of eight Arab and Jewish women of various ages, presents a deft and heartfelt portrait of art’s capacity to unite disparate communities. Tickets are $10 online, $12 at the door and free to LIF Society Members.
Located at 2411 Long Beach Blvd., Spray Beach.
Free Pizza and Family Movie Night in West Cape May
The West Cape May Environmental Commission presents free pizza and family movie night 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at West Cape May Borough Hall. The whole family is invited to view an adventurous live action movie highlighting the importance of saving animal habitats as well as a themed activity.
Located at 732 Broadway, West Cape May. WestCapeMay.us
Armenian Genocide Exhibit at Stockton University
“The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31, with a public reception that includes guest speakers and Armenian food and music 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu
Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery
Renault Winery hosts its annual Vintner Wonderland, a celebration of successful harvest, through January. The winter festival includes ice skating, fire pit experiences, and a Vintner Village with goods from local craft vendors and artists as well as private ice skating cabanas and champagne bubble igloo experiences, live entertainment and culinary and wine experiences.
Located at 72 North Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall
Philadelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org