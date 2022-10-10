Things to do for all of you

Wildwoods ‘50s, ‘60s
and ‘70s Weekend
The Wildwoods Chamber of Commerce hosts Wildwoods ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s Weekend (formally known as Fabulous Fifties Weekend), Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15. The jam-packed party kicks off with a ‘50s dance party featuring The Cameos at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Tickets are $16.
Saturday’s activities include a free street fair featuring classic cars, food and craft vendors and live entertainment from Side Story, Rave On and Animal House 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday night’s concert takes place 7 p.m. in the Wildwoods Convention Center and features music from the 1950’s, 1960’s and 1970’s.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. WildwoodsNJ.com
A Night at the Opera
at Gregory’s
Gregory’s hosts A Night at the Opera with a prix-fixe four-course Italian dinner with beautiful arias performed by live opera singers 6 p.m. Monday, Oct.17. Tickets are $45 and do not include gratuity, beverages or donations for the singers and pianist. Reservations required by calling 609-927-6665.
Located at 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. Gregorys RestaurantandBar.LetsEat.at
US Open Pool Championships Heads to Atlantic City
The US Open Pool Championship heads back to its new home, Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, as a field of 256 aims to take down one of the most prestigious titles in pool Monday through Saturday, Oct. 10-15.
Single day tickets are $28.16 and $45.06.
Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. MatchroomPool.com
Ocean City Fire Department Open House
The Ocean City Firefighters Association host their annual Fire Prevention Open House 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, with live demonstrations, fire truck tours, kids contests and prizes, face painting and food and drinks.
Rain date is Thursday, Oct. 14.
Located at 550 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityFirefighters.com
Nolan Ryan Memorabilia Collection at Stockton
Donated by Leo S. Ullman, a vast collection of Nolan Ryan memorabilia is on display at Stockton University locations including The Bjork Library, The Noyes Arts Garage, John F. Scarpa Academic Center, Kramer Hall, and Stockton’s campus in Manahawkin, through Sunday, Dec. 11, with a public reception for the exhibit 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City. Among the collection are baseballs, bats, gloves, hats, jerseys, cards and more.
HERO Walk on the Ocean City Boardwalk
The John R. Elliott HERO Walk & Fun Run, dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of safe and sober designated drivers and to honoring and remembering those who have lost a loved one to a drunk driver, takes place 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6th and the Boardwalk in Ocean City.
Adult registration is $25 in advance, $30 at the event. Student registration is $15 in advance, $20 at event.
Halloween House Decorating in Ocean City
Ocean City hosts a city-wide Halloween House Decorating Contest this October with judging taking place 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 26 and 27. Winners announced Friday, Oct. 28.
Deadline to register your house is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Contact the Community Services Department at events@ocnj.us or 609-399-6111 with questions.
Oktoberfest at Gregory’s
Gregory’s famous Oktoberfest menu, which features German specialties like Rahm Schnitzel, Traditional Bratwurst, Southern German Sauerbraten and more takes place Fridays through Mondays through October.
Located at 900 Shore Rd., Somers Point. GregorysRestaurantandBar.LetsEat.at
‘Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream’ in Ocean City
Presented by Greater Ocean City Theatre Company, “Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream” takes place 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Ocean City Music Pier. Written and created by Roger Bean, the show features Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time.
General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens $22.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com
‘Preaching to the Birds’ at Stockton
The Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Preaching to the Birds: Contemporary Painting from Georgia, Romania and the Eastern-European Diaspora” through Sunday, Nov. 13. Curated by Stockton professors Jacob Feige and Mariana Smith, the exhibition includes work from the Linda and Roy Jankowski collection of Georgian art, including paintings by Sergo Tbileli and Mamuka Mikeladze, as well as Romanian paintings from the 1960s through 1990s by Georgeta Naparus, Corneliu Petrescu and others.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
‘Do You Hear Me?’ at Stockton
Curated by Jacob Feige, Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Do You Hear Me?” through Sunday, Nov. 13. The exhibition includes work exploring themes of isolation and solitude in cities from Jaime Alvarez, Natalie Lerner, and Japeth Mennes.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
‘Creature Feature’ at Ferry Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “Creature Feature,” an installation of artwork from David Macomber, Betsy Naumchik, Doug Axmann and Jeanie Schiff in October.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Tina Giaimo and Carla Schaffer for the month of October. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
The Work of Kit Donnelly at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “Prints in Motion,” a solo exhibition of linoleum prints by Kit Donnelly through Saturday, Oct. 29. A “Meet the Artist” reception takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org