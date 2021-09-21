Things to do for all of you

Yum … Empanada Challenge in A.C.If you like empanadas, then you definitely want to head to The Chelsea neighborhood of Atlantic City this month as The Chelsea Economic Development Corporation’s Annual Empanada Challenge returns for its second year.
The month-long event will once again support local businesses in Chelsea while also highlighting the cultural diversity among 10 neighborhood restaurants. Empanada voters simply need to try an empanada from two or more participating restaurants anytime during the month of September and cast their vote online. Participating restaurants include Sabor Salvadoreno, Mr. Taco, Rincón Catracho and more.
To cast votes and to find out all participating restaurants, go to, ChelseaEDC.org
Antique, Glass and Bottle Show at BatstoBatsto Village will once again host its annual Antique, Glass and Bottle Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Historic Batsto Village.
The popular event will feature bottles, glass items, antiques and collectibles available for sale from a variety of vendors, as well as food and beverages. Parking close to vendor displays will be plentiful.
There is no admission fee to enter. Batsto Village is located at 31 Batsto Road in Hammonton. Go to BatstoVillage.org.
‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’ at Cape May StageCape May Stage continues its return from the pandemic with optimism and laughs by offering Neil Simon’s famous comedy “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”
The play’s plot features a married man looking for some fun while his wife is out of town, and he arranges for three women to join him in his fun quest.
Shows are 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 21, at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May.
Tickets, priced at $45, can be purchased at CapeMayStage.org.
East Lynne Theater raises curtain on fall showsCheck out the award-winning East Lynne Theater Company’s major fall production of “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Women” 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays to Saturday, Oct. 16.
Tickets, priced at $20 to $35, can be purchased at the box office or online.
The Cape May Presbyterian Church is located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. Go to EastLynneTheater.org
O.C. Fine Arts League debuts exhibitThe Ocean City Fine Arts League features a Mixed Media Art Show and Exhibition for September. The art league is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and all of the show pieces are for sale. In addition to the current exhibit items, other gallery showcase pieces such as, glass, mixed media, pottery and more, are also for sale.
The Ocean City Fine Art League is located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. Go to OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org
Getting There Exhibit at Stockton“Getting There,” an art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick, will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery through Nov. 14.
Through paintings, video, prints and works on paper, Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick examine the contradictory fears and hypocrisies, ignored histories and punitive policies surrounding the challenge of migrants and refugees today. The Stockton University Art Gallery is free and open to the public daily: Monday-Saturday noon to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Masks are required indoors. For more info, go to Stockton.edu.
Beacon Art Exhibit in Stone HarborArtists Seek One, Caitlin Accurso and Jodie Maurer are on exhibit at Beacon Art in September. The artists bring their unique styles of graffiti/pop art, mixed media works, resin art and pein air impasto oil painting to South Jersey. The works of Seek One and Caitlin Accurso are on exhibit through the fall. Beacon Art Shortwave Gallery is located at 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. For more info, go to BeaconArt.net.
Shoprite LGPA ClassicThe Shoprite LGPA Classic will return this year to feature the top women golfers in competition for prize money. The tournament will be held from Friday to Sunday, October 1-3. The event will take place on the Bay Course at the Stockton Seaview and Golf Club. For more info, go to Shopritelgpaclassic.com.
AC Latino FestivalThe AC Latino Festival is back once again from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept 25, at Bader Field with live performances and a celebration of Latin culture. The festival will include a variety of Latin music such as reggaeton, bomba, cumbia and much more. This year’s event includes family activities and wellness screenings. Admission is free.
Bader Field is located at 545 N. Albany Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info, go to ACLatinoFest.com.
Margate Fall Funfest & Scarefest After DarkFall is almost here! So why not start celebrating early at the Margate Fall Funfest? Bring the whole family and join in on the fun activities, food, music and parade. Guests can enjoy over 100 booths and activities, beer gardens and more at this free event. A true celebration of the season, the beautiful bayfront, and the friendly spirit of the people of Margate, Fall Funfest is loaded with new entertainment and activities including music, games, back-bay nature tours and educational exhibits. New this year is a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday with top prizes of $500, $250 and $100 , which is open to all ages. Fall Funfest will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
SCAREFEST After Dark will continue the weekend’s Fall Funfest fun into the night, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. SCAREFEST After Dark – A new take on Funfest After Dark , is all about getting dressed up in your scariest costume and enjoying beer, wine and spirits tastings while dancing to the tunes played by the Mas Tequila Orchestra. This is a special 21 and older only event. Admission to the tasting is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event, and includes five samplings of beer, wine and spirits along with finger foods and access to the Spooktacularly decorated lounge on the Washington Avenue Pier and the special Tito’s Handmade Vodka tent.
Tickets can be purchased online Eventbrite.com.
The Funfest and Scarefest will be located at Amherst Avenue from Washington Avenue to Coolidge Avenues in Margate. For more info, go to MargateHasMore.com.
Steve and Cookies Annual Dog Show in MargateSteve and Cookies will once again host their annual Dog Show at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. There will be a competition for the prettiest/most handsome and best dressed dogs. The winners will receive a prize and ribbon.
Proceeds will benefit NJ Aid for Animals and the Humane Society of Ocean City.
Tickets, priced at $20, can be purchased online at SteveAndCookies.com.
Steve and Cookies is located at 9700 Amherst Ave. in Margate.
DiDonato’s Halloween EventsGet into the Halloween spirit at DiDOnato’s Family Fun Center with the return of the Trick – or-Treat Train this year. The outdoor train ride goes through a journey of Halloween set ups with treats, surprises and Halloween favorites such as pumpkin patches and hay mazes. The Trick – or –Treat Train will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and will run on the following dates: Sept. 25, 26; Oct. 2, 3, 9, 10 11, 16, 17, 23 and 24. Tickets are $12.95 in advance and $14.95 at the door. Children 12 months and younger are free.
DiDonato’s Family Fun Center is located at 1151 South White Horse Pike, in Hammonton. To purchase tickets, go to DiDonatoFunCenter.com.
City to Shore Ride for MSIf you are interested in fundraising and bicycling, then check out the Bike MS: City to Shore Ride 2021 on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26. Participants will ride from multiple start locations, ending at the finish line in Ocean City. The Bike MS ride will also feature multiple start times. For locations and scheduling details, go to MSSociety.donordrive.com.
Running Events in ACBeginning at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Ocean City Music Pier, The 11th Annual OCNJ Half Marathon, 5K and 10 mile Run will proceed through Ocean City’s picturesque neighborhoods, beaches and boardwalks. Registration costs are $80 for the half marathon, $60 for the 10 mile walk/run and $30 for the 5K. Registration must be completed in advance – no race day registration permitted.For more info, go to OCNJ.us.
SOMA Art ExhibitCape May’s SOMA Art Gallery will feature exhibits from three stylistic artists: Larry Francis, Elise Bond and Don Merwin. These creators will showcase their artistry in three separate galleries within the space. The art exhibit runs from now through the last day of their fall season on Saturday, Oct. 30. The SOMA Art exhibit is located at Carpenters Square Mall, 31 Perry Street, Cape May. For more info, go to SomaGallery.net.