Things to do for all of you

South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble Performs in Atlantic County
The South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble performs “Timeless Impressions – Musical Footprints in the Sands of Time” 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology’s Performing Arts Center. The performance includes Conductor Keith W. Hodgson, Associate Conductor Ron Poorman, Assistant Conductor Jennifer Hodgson, and Guest Conductor Dr. Scott Watson, as well as 30 honors high school and college students with MC Frank Kollman in the second half.
Tickets are $15 general admission; $8 students.
Located at 5080 Atlantic Ave., Mays Landing. SJAWE.com
Fundraiser for Faces 4 Autism and Field of Dreams
Joey M’s La Piazza Cucina presents a fundraiser for Faces 4 Autism and Field of Dreams 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Hosted by Tommy C., Jacob Hackett and Zach Taglioli with special guests, the event includes a 4-course Italian dinner, cash bar and live entertainment from Tommy C. and Zach Taglioli, who perform tributes to musical greats like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Elvis Presley. Tickets are $30 per person.
Located at 3813 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. LaPiazzaCicina.net.
The Atlantic City Walk of Fame
The National R&B Music Society presents “The Atlantic City Walk of Fame” Induction Ceremony 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Brighton Park in Atlantic City. The induction ceremony, which honors recording artists who have made an impact in the music industry and have performed in Atlantic City, features an inaugural class that includes James Brown, Little Anthony & The Imperials, The Delfonics, and Grover Washington Jr.
Tickets are $50.
Located at 1801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. RNBMusicSociety.com
Art Chat Exhibit at Ocean County Library
The Ocean County Library Little Egg Harbor Branch features the works of 25 talented members of the Art Chat collective throughout the month of April. Artists contributing to the exhibit include Stephanie Belanets Christine Dennebaum, Pam DeBoer, Nancy Glines, Joe Harness, Jerry Hefner, Herk Jobes, Mary Keeney, Judy Kronmeyer, Marion Lotka, Lester Maijkowicz, James McShea, Kimberly Measure, Antoinette Murphy, Carol Neugebauer, Shelly Christine Ristow, Thomas Rutledge, Cartriona Sutton, Phyllis Townsend, Dee Turba, Deana Vaccaro, Robin Valenza-Donaghy, Nancy Willen and Leslie Williams.
Exhibit is free and open to the public with no registration required.
Located at 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor. OceanCountyLibrary.org
‘Perspective’ at Ferry Park Art Gallery
Ferry Park Art Gallery presents “Perspective,” an art exhibit by students at Lower Cape May Regional High School. The show, led by Ms. Carly Crisanti, remains on display weekends through Friday, April 21.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
‘Pretty Girls, Plus’ Art Exhibit in Ocean County
The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch presents “Pretty Girls, Plus,” an art exhibit by New Jersey artist Andrea Ulmer, in the McConnell Gallery throughout the month of April. Ulmer belongs to Starlight Painters, a chapter of the Kansas-based Society of Decorative Painters, and is studying portraiture in oils under Kevin Murphy at the Art Academy of Hillsborough.
The exhibit is free and open to the public during normal branch hours.
Located at 101 Washington St., Toms River. TheOceanCountyLibrary.org
New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition 2023 at Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University
The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
Third Friday Sinatra Supper at Rhythm & Spirits
Rhythm & Spirits hosts Third Friday Sinatra Dinner with entertainer Robert Polillo 5 p.m. Friday, April 21. Guests sip on handcrafted cocktails while enjoying the smooth and sultry music. Dinner menu is available a la carte and show is free.
Located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. RhythmAndSpirits.com
Armenian Genocide Exhibit at Stockton University
“The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu