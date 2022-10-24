Things to do for all of you

First Responders Day
at Bally’s
In honor of First Responders Day, Bally’s Atlantic City offers first responders 15% off at Dunkin’ Donuts, The Yard and Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis Friday, Oct. 28.
Located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. BallysAC.com
Rocky Horror at Borgata
The Borgata presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show 47th Anniversary Spectacular Tour featuring the original “Brad Majors,” Barry Bostwick 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Music Box. Show includes a memorabilia display, costume contest and more.
Located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. Borgata.MGMResorts.com
East Lynne Theater Company presents Phantom, Poe, and
Rocky Horror
East Lynne Theater Co. presents spooky favorites this Halloween season. “Phantom of the Opera,” a silent film with organ accompaniment, takes place 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Cape May Presbyterian Church. Tickets are $15.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, actors read tales by the Master of the Macabre in Poe by Candlelight at Cape May Presbyterian. Tickets are $12.
At 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, ELTC presents “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at Rotary Park. Tickets are by donation, benefiting the nonprofit ELTC.
Haunted House at Showboat
As part of an all ages Halloween Bash that takes place all week, Showboat presents a Haunted House in the Foundation Room Friday Oct. 28. Purchase tickets at Lucky Snake VIP Desk.
HallowWeekend
at Ferry Park
Ferry Park presents HalloWeekend Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30, with ghoulishly good Halloween treats including Halloween movies in the lawn, drink specials at Exit Zero Ferry Station and Boat Drinks, and candy served with every kids’ meal.
From 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, the popular true crime podcast “We Would Be Dead” hosts a live recording inside the Gallery at Ferry Park. The fun continues 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday with an adult only costume party, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday with a family costume contest.
Located 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Halloween Parade
in Ocean City
Sponsored by the Ocean City Exchange Club, the annual Ocean City Halloween Parade takes place 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6th to 11th Streets on Asbury Avenue.
Call 1-800-813-5580 for more information. OCHP.Blogspot.com/
Oktoberfest at Gregory’s
Gregory’s famous Oktoberfest menu, which features German specialties like Rahm Schnitzel, Traditional Bratwurst, Southern German Sauerbraten and Sausage Platter, takes place Fridays through Mondays through October.
Located at 900 Shore Rd., Somers Point. GregorysRestaurantandBar.LetsEat.at
Halloween Costume
Skate in Ocean City
The Ocean City Skate Park at 5th Street and Asbury Avenue celebrates Halloween 4 p.m. to dusk Saturday, Oct. 29, with a costumed skate. Skateboarders come dressed for the holiday with prizes for best costume and best truck, and candy for participants.
‘Preaching to the Birds’
at Stockton
The Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Preaching to the Birds: Contemporary Painting from Georgia, Romania and the Eastern-European Diaspora” through Sunday, Nov. 13. Curated by Stockton professors Jacob Feige and Mariana Smith, the exhibition includes work from the Linda and Roy Jankowski collection of Georgian art, including paintings by Sergo Tbileli and Mamuka Mikeladze, as well as Romanian paintings from the 1960s through 1990s by Georgeta Naparus, Corneliu Petrescu and others.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
Nolan Ryan Memorabilia Collection at Stockton
Donated by Leo S. Ullman, a vast collection of Nolan Ryan memorabilia is on display at Stockton University locations including The Bjork Library, The Noyes Arts Garage, John F. Scarpa Academic Center, Kramer Hall, and Stockton’s campus in Manahawkin, through Sunday, Dec. 11, with a public reception for the exhibit 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City. Among the collection are baseballs, bats, gloves, hats, jerseys, cards, and more.
‘Do You Hear Me?’
at Stockton
Curated by Jacob Feige, Stockton Arts Gallery hosts “Do You Hear Me?” through Sunday, Nov. 13. The exhibition includes work exploring themes of isolation and solitude in cities from Jaime Alvarez, Natalie Lerner, and Japeth Mennes.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway. Stockton.edu
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries
at Kramer Hall
Philadelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer from Thursday, Oc. 20, through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org
‘Creature Feature’ at Ferry Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “Creature Feature,” an installation of artwork from David Macomber, Betsy Naumchik, Doug Axmann and Jeanie Schiff in October.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at
Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Tina Giaimo and Carla Schaffer for the month of October. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
The Work of Kit Donnelly at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “Prints in Motion,” a solo exhibition of linoleum prints by Kit Donnelly Saturday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 29.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org