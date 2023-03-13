Things to do for all of you

Golden Girls Murder Mystery
at Resorts
Without a Cue brings The Golden Girls to Atlantic City with a murder mystery experience 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Resorts Casino Hotel. Guests are part of the action as they play detectives trying to solve the mystery.
Tickets are $35.
Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. WithoutACue.com
South Jersey Players
Dinner Theater
South Jersey Players returns to Aroma Restaurant in Ventnor for a second season of dinner theater 6 pm. Tuesday, March 21 and March 28. The event features a three-course plated dinner of caesar salad, chicken parm or rigatoni a la vodka and a mini cannoli and coffee, as well as five original one-act plays by Tom Chin, Peter Dukatis, Edward Shakespeare and Jim O’Hara.
Tickets are $45 each. Call 347-920-6399 to reserve.
Located at 5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. SouthJerseyPlayers.org
My Way Sinatra Supper
at Rhythm & Spirits
Rhythm & Spirits celebrates St. Patrick’s Day their own way with a My Way St. Patrick’s Day Sinatra Supper Experience 6 p.m. Friday, March 17. Guests enjoy Irish dishes with a twist, like Corned Beef Carbonara or Cacio e Pepe Verde, as well as a live performance from Sinatra entertainer Robert Polillo. At 8 p.m., DJ Skyline performs outside. Drink specials include $5 Guinness and $7 Jameson shots.
Located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. RhythmAndSpirits.com
March Beer Dinner at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall hosts a beer dinner with a four-course meal prepared by Chef Charles Soreth paired with four rare craft beers 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Beer selections include Eight & Sand Somethin’ Irish, Icarus Our Riviera and more. Tickets are $60 per person.
Located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com
13th Annual Wildwoods Spring Wedding Expo
The 13th Annual Wildwoods Spring Wedding Expo takes place noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Featuring wedding venues, planners, photographers, videographers, caterers, bakeries, florists, salons and spas, wedding announcements, transportation companies, DJs, musical entertainment, bridal fashions and more, the free event also includes fun contests for brides and grooms.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. GWCOC.org
Pure Essence at
End of the Road Theater
“Pure Essence,” a solo exhibition of contemporary paintings by Chanelle Rene takes place at End of the Road Theater through Friday, March 31. The show includes original expressive portrait and mosaic paintings on canvas and panels, and original works on paper.
Located at 3845 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May. ChanelleRene.com
Two New Art Exhibits
at Stockton
Stockton University’s Art Gallery welcomes two new exhibitions for the spring semester—one focusing on the South Jersey punk music scene and the other on the impact of borders on our lives.
The punk exhibit, “Shortest, Loudest, Fastest,” in the upper gallery, focuses on the art of South Jersey and Philadelphia punk. The exhibit highlights an array of mediums including illustration, sculpture, photography and street art, as well as a massive flyer wall and zine library.
In the lower gallery, photographer and installation artist Ara Oshagan is featured with his show “Disrupted, Borders.” Using a variety of mediums ranging from photography to film to collage Oshagan considers the impact of borders on our personal and collective history. Oshagan visits Stockton Art Gallery 2 p.m. Monday, March 27 for an artist talk and workshop. Materials and supplies provided.
Both exhibits run through Thursday, April 6.
Located at Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Stockton.edu
New Jersey Arts
Annual Exhibition 2023
at Noyes Museum of Art
of Stockton University The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
Chocolate Brunch at Rhythm
& Spirits and Bar 32
Two Tennessee Avenue venues—Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32—host chocolate brunches 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring sweet breakfast treats like the Italian American Waffle, made with house-made ricotta cannoli, orange marmalade and dark chocolate on top of a Belgium pearl sugar waffle and tasty morning cocktails.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. and 129 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAC.com
Armenian Genocide Exhibit
at Stockton University
“The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu