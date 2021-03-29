Things to do for all of you

Fleetwood Mac tribute comes to Levoy
If you are in the mood for a bit of classic rock, a Fleetwood Mac tribute show may just be the answer. A pair of shows from the band Tusk will take place 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at the Levoy Theatre in Millville.
Tusk is one of the top Fleetwood Mac tribute acts in the world, effortlessly piecing together the complex instrumentation and intricate vocal harmonies of one of the biggest acts of the ’70s and ’80s. Fans can expect to hear all their favorite Fleetwood Mac classics such as “Gypsy,” “Dreams” and “Lanslide” among others.
Tickets for the shows are $45 and $55 and can be purchased at Levoy.net. The Levoy Theatre is located at 126 N. High Street in Millville.
WheatonArts reopening
The WheatonArts and Cultural Center in Millville will reopen for a new season Friday, April 2. The Center will operate on a reduced schedule with timed ticketing, open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays (closed Easter Sunday). Visitors can explore unique and thought-provoking exhibits in the Museum of American Glass and Folklife Center, experience the art of ceramic wheel-throwing, flamework and glassblowing in the Artist Studios, walk the Nature Trail, and shop the museum stores. Virtual programming, such as the Wheaton Conversations artist series and the popular Family Art Workshop video tutorials, will continue throughout the year.
Ticketed admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $7 for students. Admission for children 5 and under is free. For tickets and more info, go to WheatonArts.org/tickets. The WheatonArts and Cultural Center is located at 1000 Village Dr. in Millville.
Hard Rock Motown Show is back — with a shot of love — at Hard Rock
The popular Motown show “Motor City Live” is back at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The revised production features about 50 percent new material compared to its previous run. Produced by Allen Valentine, expect Motown renditions of timeless love songs such as “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” “This Old Heart of Mine,” “Please Mr. Postman” and more.
Held under strict “Safe + Sound” guidelines, showtimes are 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays through Memorial Day weekend. “Motor City Live” features a live band and a cast of extraordinary singers and dancers. Tickets are $29 and is sold as tables of two or four seats to ensure social distancing. Masks are required at all times except when drinking beverages, are offered by servers. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Tickets are available at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Cruise: An Artistic Drive Thru Experience in A.C.
Looking to add a bit of colorful culture to an otherwise ordinary day? Then hop in your favorite ride and head to Cruise: An Artistic Drive Thru Experience, which runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily through Monday, April 5, at The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University in Atlantic City.
Cruise combines a variety of visual and sonic elements and presents them in a drive-thru format, all contained within the four levels of the Arts Garage. Guests can expect to see everything from paintings to lasers to live performances from DJs and Broadway singers to a room filled with thousands of bubbles.
Cost is $27.50 per car for daytime version, $45.50 per car for night version. Tickets must be purchased online in advance at CruiseThruEvents.com.
The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave. Atlantic City.
Somers Point Arts Commission hosts photo exhibit
The second floor walkway at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point now features an exhibit from local photographers showcasing images that illustrate the vitality and diversity of life in Somers Point.
The show, titled “Somers Point 20/20,” is presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission. However, due to COVID visitor restrictions at the hospital, the exhibit is not currently open for public view. But fear not, as art lovers can still check it out online, as a slideshow of the full exhibit is currently available on the Arts Commission website at SomersPtArts.weebly.com.
Poster Exhibition at Noyes Museum tells story of Poor People’s Campaign of 1968
The Noyes Museum of Art at Stockton University Kramer Hall presents the exhibit “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” which will be on display now through Sunday, May 9.
The poster exhibition examines the Poor People’s Campaign — a grassroots, multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C., for 43 days between May and June 1968, as demonstrators demanded social reforms while living side by side on the National Mall in a tent city known as Resurrection City.
The City of Hope exhibition is open to the public during Kramer Hall hours, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Kramer Hall is located at 30 Front St. in Hammonton. Face coverings are required, and social distancing protocols are in place. A virtual exhibition will also be available on the Noyes Museum website at NoyesMuseum.org.
Walking tours return to Historic Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May once again offers walking tours this spring with a few extras included.
Guests can enjoy beautiful weather as they take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by. Folks will learn the history of several of the Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived within their walls. Afterward, visit the Country Store to purchase souvenirs of the village and enjoy a complimentary mini-flight tasting of beer, sarsaparilla or water at Cold Spring Brewery. Tours are offered 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now to June 18. Cost is $12 for adults or $10 for children ages 3 to 12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Route 626 Gate House. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HCSV.org. Cold Spring Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May.