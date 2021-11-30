Things to do for all of you

Atlantic City Ballet Kicks off Holiday Season with The Nutcracker
The Atlantic City Ballet brings the holidays to life with “The Nutcracker.” In its 39th year, The Nutcracker is being performed at Stockton PAC, The Strand in Lakewood, and Caesars Circus Maximus in Atlantic City.
The show is centered on Clara, a little girl who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and embarks on a wondrous journey through he Kingdom of Snow and Land of Sweets.
Shows are 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10, and 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at Stockton Performing Arts Center; 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, at The Strand Theater; and 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19 at Caesars.
Ticket prices vary by location. ACBallet.org.
An Olde Fashioned Christmas on the Ave
The inaugural Olde Time Christmas on the Ave. takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 3 through 5, on Landis Avenue, from the 500 block to East Ave., in Vineland. With Christmas carolers, photo opportunities with Santa, carriage rides, fire pits, holiday movies, and plenty of shops for holiday shopping, is a family friendly three-day holiday extravaganza. TheAve.biz.
WBFF Atlantic City Fitness and Fashion Spectacular
The WBFF Atlantic City Fitness and Fashion Spectacular takes place 5 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at Superstar Theatre at Resorts Atlantic City. Come be entertained by fashions and designs as well as beautiful models from around the world.
Tickets are $95 and $150.
Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ResortsAC.com.
‘Boxing in Atlantic City’ Book Launch
Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame and FantaSea Resorts host the launch of “Boxing in Atlantic City” with co-authors John DiSanto and Matthew Ward 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Sixty Lobby Bar and Lounge. Guests will enjoy happy hour drink specials, “Center Punch” and “The Uppercut,” plus memorabilia from icons of boxing.
Located at 60 N. Maine Ave., Atlantic City. ACBHOF.com.
Sea Isle City’s Annual Holiday Lighting Contest
Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation is accepting entries for their 2021 Holiday Lighting Contest through noon, Wednesday, Dec. 8. To enter, call 609-263-0050 or go to SeaIsleRec.RecDesk.com.
Local residences, businesses and other private properties are invited to enter this annual competition, which will be judged by volunteers from the Sea Isle City Garden Club, who will choose first, second and third place winners based on creativity, aesthetic effect and endeavor.
Judging for the event takes place between 5:30 and 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9. First- and second-place winners will receive cash prizes courtesy of First Bank of Sea Isle City, and the third-place winner will receive a floral arrangement courtesy of Rocky & Fred’s Creative Design Florist.
Wassail Day at Historic Cold Spring Village
Enjoy the sounds and sights of the holidays at Cold Spring Village on Wassail Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. Guests can enjoy visiting select buildings, a military encampment, hot beverages and holiday treats served by historically clothed interpreters, a visit to The Country Store and wagon rides ($3 per person), in addition to a Wassail Queen Coronation and live music from Mary Roth, John and Jan Haigis, and Louann and Blair Cunningham.
Located at 720 Route 9, Cape May. HCSV.org.
Equality Cape May to March in Annual West Cape May Christmas Parade
Equality Cape May is marching in the annual West Cape May Christmas Parade 5 p.m. Dec. 4, marking the first instance of an LGBTQ+ organization marching in the parade.
Parade participation is billed as the group’s “Coming Out,” as it will be the first public-facing event or gathering sponsored by Equality Cape May. Attendees can expect to see a rainbow extravaganza of lights, music and gay apparel.
Those wishing to view Equality Cape May’s parade entry are encouraged to gather near the Performance Area at Broadway & Fourth Ave. in West Cape May. Those wishing to join Equality Cape May to help decorate or be part of the group’s presence in the parade are encouraged to reach out to Equality Cape May on Facebook.
DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express
DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express will board from 4:45 to 9 p.m., Dec. 1 through 23, for an outdoor train ride through a magical Christmas village with over 4 million lights, special gifts for all the children from Santa and his Elves, free individually wrapped cookie and much more. Tickets are available for $17.95 per person online, $19.95 at the door.
While Santa returns to the North Pole after Dec. 25, the lights are still lit at DiDonato’s for a discounted price of $10.95 per person online, $12.95 at the door, from 4:45 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday, Dec. 26 through 29.
Located at 1151 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. DiDonatoFunCenter.com.
Ocean City
Christmas Parade
The annual Ocean City Christmas parade takes place 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, on Asbury Avenue from 6th to 11th streets. Walking units, floats, musical acts, cars, and dance/cheer teams can register to enter the parade at OCNJ.us/Christmas-Parade.
For more information, call 609-399-6111.
Ocean City Train Show
The Ocean City Train Show takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5, at the Ocean City Music Pier. The annual event is fun for the entire family, with running train displays, exhibits and vendors displaying and selling trains, trucks and railroad novelties.
Admission is free. Call 609-399-6111 for more information. Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com.
Music from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” comes to Stockton
Ed Vezihno and the Jim Ward Band will perform the soundtrack from “A Charlie Brown Christmas” 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, at the Stockton University Campus Center Theatre.
Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for senior citizens, children, students, faculty and alumni, and are available at Stockton.edu/PAC/ or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 90 minutes before each show. Masks required.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Galloway.
Holiday Marketplace at the Nature Center of Cape May
The Nature Center of Cape May will host a Local Artists Holiday Marketplace 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. Artists include Paige Cunningham, Karen Baker, Cheryl Baker, Bruce Bieber, Mary Byrne, Sara Duling, Tina Giaimo, Hali MacLaren, Carole McCray, Laura McPherson, Sandy Mucha, Annette Patton, Janet Payne, John Safrit, Suzanne Simonetti, Sue Wunder and Louise Semaitis and work will be available in a variety of mediums including fiber arts, photography, wood carving, pottery, jewelry, oil painting, watercolors and more.
In addition to artwork, two local authors — Paige Cunningham and Suzanne Simonetti — will be doing readings every hour. The sale also coincides with the Center’s annual wreath-making workshops. Participants must preregister for those classes through Eventbrite or by calling the Center at 609-427-3045.
Workshop participants and shoppers are invited to mingle with the artists while enjoying hot chocolate at an outdoor fire pit. All artwork will be for sale with a portion going to the Nature Center. Masks required.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudobon.org.
2021 Somers Point Christmas Parade
The City of Somers Point will host the annual Christmas Parade 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3. The parade route begins at Dawes Avenue and continues along Shore Road to City Hall at 1 West New Jersey Ave. Somers Point Volunteer First Companies 1 and 2 will escort Santa Clause to City Hall.
Parade participants can include floats, vehicles, bands, and walkers. For more information or to participate in the parade, please reach out to Doug Shallcross at 609-833-5428 or dshallcross@spgov.org.
26th Season of the Santa Express
All aboard the Seashore Lines’ Santa Express! Santa Clause, along with his helpers, will be aboard both the daytime Santa Express as well as the evening Santa Starlight Express, where guests are encourage to wear their pajamas.
The excursions are 75-minute, round-trip rides that originate in either Richland or Tuckahoe. Trips occur on various days and evenings through Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Richland Village train station is located 1272 Harding Highway, Richland. Tuckahoe Village Train Station is located at Reading and Railroad Avenues, Tuckahoe. Tickets range in price depending upon dates of travel and accommodations and can be purchased at The-Santa-Express.com.
48th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tours
The tradition continues with the 48th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tour in Cape May. Since 1973, thousands of people on three nights in December walk the city’s stone walkways and gas-lit streets and visit homes, inns, B&Bs, churches and hotels, all beautifully decorated for the holidays. The self-guided tour takes place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Tickets are limited.
Tickets are $45 for adults, $30 for children 3 through 12, and $35 for member adults. CapeMayMac.org.
North Wildwood Tree Lighting Ceremony
The North Wildwood Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place 4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse Courtyard. The event includes music, refreshments, a free tour of the lighthouse and a visit from Santa Claus.
Located at 111 N. Central Ave., North Wildwood. NorthWildwood.com.
Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade
The Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade takes place 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Participants can register at the North Wildwood Recreation Center (10th & Central Avenues) beginning at 5 p.m. Lineup begins at 5:30 p.m.
The parade route proceeds along Central Avenue, then Pacific Avenue to Spicer Avenue, where the parade will turn and proceed to Byrne Plaza. The parade awards ceremony take place 7:30 p.m. at Byrne Plaza, at Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood. Rain date is Sunday, Dec. 5.
City of Wildwood Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Sponsored by the Wildwood Business Improvement District, the City of Wildwood Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at Byrne Plaza in Downtown Wildwood.
Located at Oak and Pacific avenues, Wildwood. WildwoodHoliday.com.
Downtown Wildwood Christmas in the Plaza
The Greater Wildwood Jaycees Downtown Wildwood Christmas in the Plaza takes place 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4. Enjoy free carnival rides and holiday merchandise vendors both days. Saturday will also feature live music from the John Walter Band and story time with Mrs. Clause.
Located at Oak & Pacific Avenues, Wildwood. WildwoodHoliday.com.
Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides in Cape May
Co-sponsored with Cape May MAC (Museums + Arts + Culture), East Lynne Theater Company continues the Victorian custom of telling ghost stories at Christmastime with Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides. Storyteller Susan Tischler will tell two ghost tales — “The Twelfth Guest” by Mary Wilkins Freeman and “Old Applejoy’s Ghost” by Frank R. Stockton — in a dark trolley, while the twinkling lights of Cape May homes and streets are seen through the windows of the heated trolley.
Due to the pandemic, fewer people will be allowed on the trolley, and windows will be open. Guests are asked to wear masks.
The 30-minute ride begins and ends at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth, and will run on Sundays, Dec. 12 through 26, at 8:30 and 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Tickets can be purchased at CapeMayMac.org. If available, additional tickets will be sold the day of tours at Washington Street Mall Information Booth, located at 526 Washington Street, Cape May.
Annual OCAC Pottery and Mosaic Student and Teacher Exhibit
The Ocean City Arts Center is hosting the Annual OCAC Pottery and Mosaic Student and Teacher Exhibit Dec. 1 through 18. The show features hundreds of pottery and mosaic pieces created by 21 of the Arts Center’s students and teachers, including teachers Joe DiMatteo, Collette Smith and Susan Zipper, and students Linda Higbee, Paula Boileau, Anne Cancelmo, Veronica Dull, Vicki Thurlow-Lewis, Gloria Scarella Mahoney, Mary O’Donnell, Joanne Price, Maura McConnell-Sands, MaryBeth Spiegel, Cindy Simone, Gayle Bunis, Brianne Shaner, Maria Ibbeken, Erin Daniels, Lisa Edson and Lisa Fuschillo.
The exhibit features an opening reception 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3. The Arts Center is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to see the show. Artwork is for sale and begins at $5.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
‘Adopt A Sailor: The Holiday Edition’
Cape May Stage offers “Adopt A Sailor: The Holiday Edition,” written by Charles Evered and directed by Chris Dolman.
The play is about Patricia and Richard, a successful and artistic couple from New York City who inadvertently “adopt a sailor” during the holidays in New York City, and the young man from Turkey Scratch, Ark., who changes their lives forever.
The show runs Dec. 9 through 30 — at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays — with a preview night Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Cape May Stage, located at 405 Lafayette Street, Cape May.
Tickets are $40. CapeMayStage.org.
Celebrate the Holidays in Historic Bridgeton
Hosted by Bridgeton Main Street, the Bridgeton Holiday House Tour will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Held for over 30 years, the tour brings hundreds of people into the Historic District surrounding the downtown to enjoy the Victorian homes, churches and public buildings. Many of the beautifully decorated homes feature food and beverages, and live music will get you into the holiday spirit.
Masks and CDC Guidelines for distancing are required for this event.
Tickets can be purchased in advanced at holidayhousetour@downtownbridgeton.com or the day of the tour at The David Sheppard House, 31 W. Commerce Street, Bridgeton, where ticket holders must stop to pick up their admissions bracelet and House Tour booklets.
Atlantic City Holiday Bazaar at Noyes Arts Garage
The first ever Atlantic City Holiday Bazaar takes place at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University in Atlantic City noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5. Produced in partnership with the Asbury Park Bazaar and inspired by the traditional “Wihnachtsmarkts” in Germany, the event will feature a curated roster of the best local and regional artists, vendors and shops selling loads of handmade and vintage art, jewelry, home goods and food. The event will also feature live music from Denis Brousse, holiday photo stations, craft workshops, and beautiful décor as well as and indoor Biergarten with beer from Cape May Brewing Co. and food from Rhythm & Spirits.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. NoyesMusuem.org.
‘The Polar Express’ Comes to The Levoy
Levoy Theatre brings the magic of the holidays by offering a screening of “The Polar Express,” based on the book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.
The film is centered on a young boy who rides a mysterious train bound for the North Pole to see Santa Claus.
The Show is 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Levoy Theatre, 126-130 N. High Street, Millville.
Tickets are $9. Levoy.net.
Somers Point Tree Decorating and Lighting Event with Santa
Local volunteer organization Somers Point-Community First will host a Christmas tree decorating and lighting event this holiday season.
All clubs, restaurants, families and organizations within the Somers Point community are invited to come decorate a tree, which begins Saturday, Dec. 4. Trees are located along Bay Avenue in front of Shore Medical Center. A sign will be placed outside of the accompanying tree to identify participation; each establishment will be responsible for decorating and removing the decorations from their own trees. There are 25 trees available. Contact Michele Law at MicheleLaw1808@yahoo.com to reserve a tree today.
The lighting of the trees takes place 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8. Hot cocoa and candy canes will be available for attendees. Santa will arrive on a Somers Point Fire Truck to greet everyone and lead the ceremonial illumination of the park.
Go to Somers Point Community First on Facebook.
Tree Lighting Ceremony in Cape May
The City of Cape May officially kicks off the holiday season 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3, with their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rotary Park Gazebo. In addition to a performance from longtime notable folksinger of southern New Jersey, Mary Roth, the festive family program includes a special visit from Santa, as well as participation from City of Cape May officials, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, and Cape May MAC (Museums + Arts + Culture).
Located at 400-498 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com.
Vintner Wonderland Kicks off at Renault
Renault Winery’s much-anticipated winter festival goes through December. With ice skating, festive food and beverages, live entertainment, retail shopping, horse drawn carriage rides and daily events, it’s fun for the whole family. And, in addition to regular dining in the Champagne Patio Garden and Tasting Room, Renault offers dining at private fire pits, cabanas, and champagne bubbles.
Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.
Santa Visits Ocean City
There are multiple opportunities to see Santa this year in Ocean City. Santa will be available each Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18 and 19. From 9 to 11 a.m., visits with Santa will be held at Mark Soifer Park, located at Ninth Street and Asbury Ave.
From noon to 3 p.m. on the same Saturdays, photos with Santa in an Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Boat at the Ocean City Music Pier at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
1-800-BEACH-NJ
Elks Window Decorating Contest
Walk or bike by the Wildwoods Convention Center windows to view the creative and festive designs painted by local Wildwoods art students to Thursday, Dec. 30.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Elks1896.com.
Christmas with Harte and O. Henry at East Lynne Theater Company
East Lynne Theater Company brings holiday cheer with “Christmas with Harte and O. Henry,” an adaptation of two holiday tales from the old West, adapted and performed by Gayle Stahlhuth.
The one-person show provides fun for the whole family, and is based on “Dick Spindler’s Family Christmas” by Bret Harte and “Christmas by Injunction” by O. Henry.
Shows are 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, and Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 9 through 11. Matinee show is at 2 p.m., Dec. 11.
Tickets are $28; Students and military, $20; Ages twelve and under free. Located at Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org.
Brunch with Santa at La Mer
La Mer continues the holiday season with a brunch with Santa Clause between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, 12 and 19.
Kids of all ages can dine on a special a la carte brunch menu that includes Christmas Pancakes, Bananas Foster French Toast, omelets made to order, as well as lunch options and specialty cocktails. Reservations are required. Call 609-884-9000 to reserve your spot.
Located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com.
LBI Annual Holiday Market
The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences (LBIF) Annual Holiday Market runs through Dec. 5 inside the gallery during LBIF’s regular business hours, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The foundation will transform the gallery space into a market showcasing handmade work in all mediums and price points, from amazing clothing and jewelry to ceramics, paintings, home décor and more.
Located at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. LBIFoundation.org.
Wheaton Arts Folklife Exhibits
The Wheaton Arts Folklife Program has two incredible exhibitions on display through 2021. The two exhibitions — “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition,” and “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” — enable guests to experience Latin American folk art that juxtaposes old and new Guatemalan fiber arts and modern painted glass works depiction human tragedy.
Located in the Down Jersey Folklife Center, “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition” features masterpieces of fiber arts created by Guatemalan Maya artists over a hundred years till modern days.
Located in the WheatonArts’ 1876 Schoolhouse, “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” features the work of Argentine American artist Paula Meninato, who uses portraits on glass to depict the human toll behind the criminalization of Latin Americans during the ten years of Argentine military dictatorship that disappeared 30,000 civilians, known as the “Desaparecidos.”
Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through 2021. Located at 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. WheatonArts.org.
20 artists featured at Noyes Art Garage in A.C.
The newest work of 20 visual artists from the tri-state area will be on display at The Noyes Artist Members Exhibition, a two-gallery show installed at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, through Jan. 2.
The artists, who work across a variety of mediums, include Phyllis Anderson, Jill DeFelice, Glen Guarino, t.a. hahn, Dennis Loughlin, Joe Lugara, Varleria Marcus, George Mattei, Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman, Tony Migliaccio, Vincent Nardone, Carol Nussbaum, Suzanne Pasqualicchio, Jason Rice, Vincent Romaniello, Andrea Sauchelli, Karen Starrett, Lou Storey, Diane Tomash and Christina Marie Klein.
The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ArtsGarageAC.com.