Things to do for all of you

Doo Dah Parade in Ocean City
Ocean City’s annual tribute to humor returns with the Doo Dah Parade, which takes place noon Saturday, April 15. The parade, which marks the opening of an uninterrupted season of special events that stretch throughout the year, includes marching bands, floats, a grand marshal and a massive brigade of basset hounds. The parade route starts at Sixth Street and travels downtown Asbury Avenue to 12th Street before turning to the Boardwalk and heading back towards 6th Street.
The Grand Marshal of the 36th annual parade is Philadelphia Phillies Mickey Morandini.
Voting Underway
for USA Today and Somers Point Beach Concerts Nominated by “USA Today” as one of the best outdoor concert series in the United States, Somers Point Beach Concerts urges the public to vote daily until the Monday, April 17 deadline at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-outdoor-concert-series-2023/
The 2023 season is the 30th anniversary of Somers Point Beach Concerts and incudes performances from Curtis Salgado, Gary US Bonds, Tommy Castro, The E Street Shuffle and many more.
Art Chat Exhibit and Reception Coming to Ocean County Library The Ocean County Library Little Egg Harbor Branch features the works of 25 talented members of the Art Chat collective — as well as a special reception 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 — throughout the month of April. Artists contributing to the exhibit include Stephanie Belanets Christine Dennebaum, Pam DeBoer, Nancy Glines, Joe Harness, Jerry Hefner, Herk Jobes, Mary Keeney, Judy Kronmeyer, Marion Lotka, Lester Maijkowicz, James McShea, Kimberly Measure, Antoinette Murphy, Carol Neugebauer, Shelly Christine Ristow, Thomas Rutledge, Cartriona Sutton, Phyllis Townsend, Dee Turba, Deana Vaccaro, Robin Valenza-Donaghy, Nancy Willen and Leslie Williams.
Exhibit and reception are free and open to the public with no registration required.
Located at 290 Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor. OceanCountyLibrary.org
Golden Girls Murder
Mystery at Resorts Without a Cue brings The Golden Girls to Atlantic City with a murder mystery experience 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Resorts Casino Hotel. Guests are part of the action as they play detectives trying to solve the mystery.
Tickets are $35.
Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Without ACue.com
New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition 2023 at Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
‘Perspective’
at Ferry Park Art Gallery Ferry Park Art Gallery presents “Perspective,” an art exhibit by students at Lower Cape May Regional High School. The show, led by Ms. Carly Crisanti, remains on display weekends through Friday, April 21.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May. Visit FerryPark.com
‘Pretty Girls, Plus’ Art
Exhibit in Ocean County The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch presents “Pretty Girls, Plus,” an art exhibit by New Jersey artist Andrea Ulmer, in the McConnell Gallery throughout the month of April. Ulmer belongs to Starlight Painters, a chapter of the Kansas-based Society of Decorative Painters, and is studying portraiture in oils under Kevin Murphy at the Art Academy of Hillsborough.
The exhibit is free and open to the public during normal branch hours.
Located at 101 Washington St., Toms River. The OceanCountyLibrary.org
Chocolate Brunch
at Rhythm &
Spirits and Bar 32 Two Tennessee Avenue venues—Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32—host chocolate brunches 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring sweet breakfast treats like the Italian American Waffle, made with house-made ricotta cannoli, orange marmalade and dark chocolate on top of a Belgium pearl sugar waffle and tasty morning cocktails.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. and 129 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAC.com
Armenian Genocide Exhibit
at Stockton University “The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu