Things to do for all of you

‘Warriors Don’t Cry’
at Levoy Theatre The Levoy Theatre presents “Warriors Don’t Cry,” 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The production, geared towards grades five through 12 and co-conceived by award-winning playwright Donetta Lavinia Grays and director Tamilla Woodard, features original music by Toshi Reagon, spoken word and video projection and is inspired by Dr. Melba Pattillo Beal’s Little Rock Nine memoir, “Warriors Don’t Cry.”
Tickets are $12.
Located at 126-130 N. High St., Millville. Levoy.net
Professional Chefs Association of South Jersey Scholarship Ball The Professional Chefs Association of South Jersey celebrates the 2023 Annual President’s Charity Scholarship Ball 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at The Merion Caterers in Cinnaminson, NJ. The culinary event raises money for the Professional Chefs Association of South Jersey scholarship fund, ongoing monthly educational programs, their “Chefs in Need” fund, as well as their chapter. Additional funds given back to Veterans.
Tickets are $150 per person.
Located at 1301 US-130, Cinnaminson. ACFPCASJ.com
Two New Art Exhibits
at Stockton Stockton University’s Art Gallery welcomes two new exhibitions for the spring semester — one focusing on the South Jersey punk music scene and the other on the impact of borders on our lives.
The punk exhibit, “Shortest, Loudest, Fastest,” in the upper gallery, focuses on the art of South Jersey and Philadelphia punk. The exhibit highlights an array of mediums including illustration, sculpture, photography and street art, as well as a massive flyer wall and zine library. And artist panel and reception takes place 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7.
In the lower gallery, photographer and installation artist Ara Oshagan is featured with his show “Disrupted, Borders.” Using a variety of mediums ranging from photography to film to collage Oshagan considers the impact of borders on our personal and collective history. Oshagan visits Stockton Art Gallery 2 p.m. Monday, March 27 for an artist talk and workshop. Materials and supplies provided.
Both exhibits run through Thursday, April 6.
Located at Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Stockton.edu
Japanese Poetry Course in Somers Point The Somers Point Art omission hosts Japanese Short Form Poetry Class, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 2. The four-class course, taught by Somers Point Poet Laureate, Erin Castaldi, where participants learn about haiku, senryu, tanka and haibun—all forms of Japanese short form poetry. The class is free but registration is required at HaikuClubNJ@yahoo.com. For students age 18 and up.
Located at Somers Point Youth Center, 3rd St., Somers Point. SomersPtArts.weebly.com
Dog Photo Contest
at Good Dog Bar Good Dog Bar hosts their inaugural dog photo contest at the shore through Wednesday, March 1. The top three winners, chosen by community members, are announced at the Good Dog Bar grand opening in early spring and receive a dog gift basket as well as gift cards to the restaurant. To enter, submit a black and white, 5x7 photo of your dog — one dog per photo, on photo paper — with owner name, phone number, email, dog name, breed and age listed on the back to Good Dog Bar. Mark envelope “Do Not Bend.” Photos become property of Good Dog Bar.
Located at 3426 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. GoodDogBar.com
New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition 2023
at Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
Chocolate Brunch
at Rhythm & Spirits
and Bar 32 Two Tennessee Avenue venues — Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32 — host chocolate brunches 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring sweet breakfast treats like the Italian American Waffle, made with house-made ricotta cannoli, orange marmalade and dark chocolate on top of a Belgium pearl sugar waffle and tasty morning cocktails.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. and 129 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAC.com
Armenian
Genocide Exhibit
at Stockton University “The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu
Vintner Wonderland
at Renault Winery Renault Winery hosts its annual Vintner Wonderland, a celebration of successful harvest, through February. The winter festival includes ice skating, fire pit experiences, and a Vintner Village with goods from local craft vendors and artists as well as private ice skating cabanas and champagne bubble igloo experiences, live entertainment and culinary and wine experiences.
Located at 72 North Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com