Things to do for all of you

Looking to get out of the house? We bring you a roundup of what is going down this week in South Jersey.
Vineland’s Peace-themed Christmas Parade to run this Saturday
“Peace on Earth” is to be the theme of this year’s Main Street Vineland Christmas Parade, to take place 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, (rain date: Sunday, Nov. 29) on Landis Avenue, in Vineland.
The parade is sponsored by Century Savings Bank and will again feature a contest for the best floats. To promote the theme of peace and calm during these turbulent times, floats this year are to be decorated to honor persons in history who have worked toward the spread of peace in our world, such as Jesus, Moses, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King, Mother Teresa among others.
For more info, call the Main Street Vineland office at 856-794-8653.
Tree lighting at La Mer
Celebrate the start of the holiday season at La Mer Beachfront Resort with a tree lighting ceremony and an evening of festive fun for the whole family. The resort will hold its first holiday celebration at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 (rain date Saturday, Nov. 28).
The evening will kick off with live traditional holiday music performances and joyful sing-a-longs by a live specialty duo. Guests can sip hot cocoa, eggnog or adult beverages and indulge in Christmas cookies or cake pop treats, all while browsing an array of holiday gifts, including exclusive resort ornaments and glassware. Santa will be handing out goodies to all. A raffle will be held for select prizes, including an overnight stay and gift cards to La Mer’s waterfront restaurant, the Pier House.
La Mer Beachfront Resort is located at 1317 Beachfront Ave. in Cape May. For more information, go to CapeMayLaMer.com.
Aviation Museum to host Christmas celebration
Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum is hosting a free community Christmas event at historic Hangar #1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday Nov. 28. Christmas at the Hangar will include live music, socially distanced visits with Santa, hot cocoa, cookies and unique photo opportunities with professional photographer Natalie Giuffre. Additionally, the museum gift shop will help you with your holiday shopping by offering 20 percent off in-store purchases for the day of the event. Be sure to arrive before noon to witness Santa’s arrival on a FDNY fire truck.
Co-sponsored by Cape May Peanut Butter Company, the day will be sure to get you in the holiday spirit. All donations will benefit the restoration of the museum building, hangar #1. The museum will also be accepting canned and dried goods for the Cape May Community Food Closet. Musician Les DeRose will perform live throughout the day and professional photographer Natalie Giuffre will shoot family photos with the most unique backdrops imaginable. Take your holiday greeting card photo under a giant American flag, near the Christmas tree or in-between two decorated World War II aircraft. The inside of the museum will be festively decorated with lights and seasonal music and a tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m.
This will be an indoor/outdoor event. There will not be an admission fee, however donations are appreciated. Leashed pets are welcome. For more info, go to USNASW.org.
Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum is located inside historic Hangar #1 at 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May Airport.
Magical Holiday Express in Hammonton
DiDonato Family Fun Center in Hammonton has announced the return of their holiday tradition DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express. Guests of all ages can enjoy an outdoor train ride through a magical Christmas village with more than 4 million lights. Santa Claus and his elves will be there with a special gift for all the children. Guests can also enjoy the Mega-tree, dazzling displays, a free individually wrapped cookie as well as The Snack and Toy Cottage by Toy Market, a locally owned toy shop. Word has it that some other magical surprises are planned for this year’s experience as well.
DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express will board Nov. 27-30 and Dec. 1-23 starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $12.95 per person at DidonatoFunCenter.com.
DiDonato Family Fun Center is located at 1151 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton.
Sea Isle to host holiday parade
Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio will host a socially-distanced Holiday Parade along Landis Avenue starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27. The parade will feature a variety of costumed characters, fire engines and other city vehicles, as well as a festive holiday float carrying Santa Claus.
The parade route will begin at 29th street and Landis avenue, continue south on Landis to 94th Street, then immediately continue north along Landis Avenue to JFK Boulevard. For more information about holiday events taking place in Sea Isle City, go to VisitSICNJ.com
Kids Day at Naomi’s Cafe
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, Naomi’s Cafe in Northfield will host a Kids Day. In addition to the usual menu of tasty treats there will be balloon animals created on site for the children to enjoy. Naomi’s Cafe is located at 801 Tilton Road in Northfield. Call 609-380-2865 for more info.
Fall walking tours at Historic Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May is offering a pair of walking tours this month with a few extras included.
First, guests can enjoy beautiful autumn weather as they take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by. Folks will learn the history of several of the Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived within their walls. Visit the Country Store where you can purchase souvenirs of the village and enjoy a complementary mini flight tasting of beer sarsaparilla or water at Cold Spring Brewery. Tours are offered at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays in November. Cost is $12 for adults or $10 for children ages 3-12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Route 626 Gate House.
For a spookier experience, on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. in November folks can enjoy a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village. Tales will be told of the mysterious spectral happenings reported by village staff and revealed by paranormal investigation teams. Space is limited and advance purchase is strongly encouraged. Tickets are $16 per person, $14 for HCSV Members, and $12 children 3-12 years old. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HCSV.org. Cold Spring Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May.
