Things to do for all of you

Festive Fridays in Ocean City
Downtown Asbury Avenue in Ocean City is home to extended holiday shopping hours on Friday, Dec. 10 and 17, with select stores open until 8 p.m.
Hammonton Fire Department Christmas Parade The Annual Hammonton Fire Department Christmas Parade returns 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. The general public is invited to view the parade on Bellevue Ave./Route 54 from North Liberty Street through Egg Harbor Road. This year, the theme is “An Out of This World Christmas.”
Participating fire departments and community organizations should report to Hammonton Middle School at 75 N. Liberty St. at 6 p.m. for lineup.
Following the parade, participants are invited to join a trophy presentation behind the judge’s stand on Bellevue and Central avenues. Pre-registration is not required. For questions, call 609-567-4300, ext. 390, or go to HammontonFire on Facebook.
Holiday Wreath Walk
Safe and beautiful, the Hammonton Holiday Wreath Walk, which goes through Saturday, Dec. 11, features 12 holiday wreaths scattered throughout the Downtown and designed by the businesses displaying them. Stop in the business and vote for one or all for a chance to take one home. Winners will be announced Saturday, Dec. 11, during the Hammonton Fire Department Christmas Parade. Wreaths were donated by White Dog Tree Farms.
Go to Holiday Wreath Walk Hammonton on Facebook for a list of participating businesses.
Operation Santa’s Helpers
in Hammonton
Get in the holiday spirit with the whole family through Thursday, Dec. 16, with Operation Santa’s Helpers in Hammonton. Santa can use your help — his elves hid special blueberries around Hammonton to feed his reindeer but don’t remember where they are. Find all nine and enter to win a big prize. Start at Toy Market, located at 200 Bellevue Ave., to find digital clues.
Follow along at Operation Santa’s Helpers on Facebook to participate in this self-guided event.
Showboat is Ready for Santa
Santa and his magic mailbox — as well as multiple decorated Christmas trees — will be at the Showboat from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 17, and between noon and 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18. A photographer will be on hand to take photos, which will be available through a link provided to parents at the time of photos. Parents are also encouraged to take photos with their own personal devices.
In the spirit of giving, Showboat is donating $5 to The Sunshine Foundation for every letter dropped in Santa’s magic mailbox, which is located at the Lucky Snake Arcade entrance. Each child who participates will receive a $5 play card to the arcade.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatHotelAC.com.
Shocking Secrets of
Victorian Christmas in Cape May
Cape May MAC (Museums+Arst+Culture) offers Shocking Secrets of Victorian Christmas noon Wednesday, Dec. 15, as part of their free Lunch & Learn history programs. Presented by Cape May MAC Museum Education Manager Elan Zingman-Leith, the event requires advance registration.
To register visit the Cape May MAC website at CapeMayMac.org. Call 609-884-5404 for more information.
Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade returns to A.C.
Atlantic City will kick off the most wonderful time of the year with a holiday-themed parade noon Saturday, Dec. 11. The rain-or-shine event will depart from Pop Lloyd Stadium at 1200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., travel along MLK, make a left at Atlantic Avenue and continue down to South Carolina Avenue, where the parade will make a left turn to end at Center City Park.
The parade is free to attend and free to participate in. Parade categories include marching bands, floats, elected officials, costumed characters, decorated cars, and dance/drill teams. Residents and businesses located along the parade route are also encouraged to decorate their homes/storefronts the day of the parade.
For additional details or questions, contact the Mayor’s Office of Special Events at 609-347-5823. ACNJ.gov.
Wildwood’s Winter Wonderland at Holly Beach Park
Enjoy nightly holiday light displays and decorations at Holly Beach Park in Wildwood from Friday, Dec. 10, through Saturday, Jan. 15.
Special light shows will run every 20 minutes from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11. During these special dates, visitors can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn.
Located at 131 E. Andrews Ave., Wildwood. WildwoodNJ.org.
Pinch the ‘GrYnch’
Boardwalk 5K Run
The Holiday Boardwalk 5K Run and 1-mile walk starts 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Limited to the first 150 participants who register online, the rain-or-shine event is fun for all ages.
Registration is $30 per person, or $15 if you donate a new, unwrapped toy for local children in need.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. LunchWithLynch.com/Pinch.
Family Holiday Celebration
in the Wildwoods
The Annual Family Holiday Celebration takes place 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Wildwoods Convention Center, which will be sparkling with holiday lights and filled with the sounds of holiday music during this free family friendly celebration.
Guests can enjoy unique, one-of-a-kind holiday crafts and gifts, children’s face painting, local school children’s choruses and band performances, a special performance from the Avalon String Band, gymnastics and cheer performances, a magician, free holiday movies and a special visit from Santa Claus. The celebration will end with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony outside the Convention Center at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, call 609-729-9000. Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. WildwoodHoliday.com.
Woodbine Holiday Parade Woodbine Recreation is hosting Woodbine’s Annual Holiday Parade 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10. Lineup for participants takes place 5 p.m. behind the Woodbine Elementary School, 801 Webster Ave. The parade route heads west to Washington Avenue, then north on Washington to Bryant Avenue, right onto Adams Avenue, then south on Adams to the Public Safety Building (formerly the Ambulance Building).
First- and second-place trophies will be awarded after the parade to the best decorated Fire/Rescue Apparatus and Marching Unit. Everyone will receive a participant plaque.
Following the parade, Santa will join Mayor William Pikolycky in lighting the Christmas tree on the bike path before visiting with the children in the gazebo, where refreshments will be served.
For more information and to registers, call or text 609-231-7963.
Suite Inspiration’s 25th Anniversary Christmas Concert
“The Suite Awards” Christmas concert will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12, and live-streamed on St. Elizabeth’s Facebook page.
With an awards-show theme, “The Suite Awards” will feature a red carpet complete with paparazzi and special guest performers. The program includes The Suite’s best pop, traditional and spiritual selections form each of its 24 previous Christmas shows, and Santa himself will announce the winner of a poll for the People’s Choice Award for best sing-along song.
The Suite describes itself as a Choral Band, with a percussionist and seven vocalists who accompany themselves on guitar, bass, violin and mandolin.
Holiday music fans can take the sing-along song poll and find out more about the Suite at SuiteInspiration.org, SetOnAbsecon.org, or contact Judy Transue at 609-748-1583.
Located at 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon.
Ugly Sweater Contest
at Frost Bar
The holiday fun kicks off at Bally’s with an Ugly Sweater Contest at the new Frost Bar 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The new winter-themed bar features festive holiday cocktails, live holiday music, sing-alongs, movies and more. Ugly sweater contestants are eligible to win great prizes.
Located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. BallysAC.com.
Decorating with Nature
at Woodbine Branch
of Cape May County Library
Local holiday prep will move into full swing as the Woodbine Branch of the Cape May County Library hosts their annual “Decorating with Natural Materials” demonstration 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11.
Led by local agriculture presenter Joseph Alvarez, guests will discover the joy of decorating with nature. Registration for the demonstration is limited to 10 people and can be done by calling the Adult Programming Department of the Main Library at 609-463-6386 or by visiting the local branch.
Located at 800 Monroe Ave., Woodbine. CMCLibrary.org.
Santa Brunch is Back
at Greate Bay
Santa Claus is back for brunch at Greate Bay Country Club 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. Brunch buffet includes bacon, sausage, cinnamon French toast, scrambled eggs, homestyle potatoes, omelet station, pancake station, chicken Francaise, penne marinara, turkey, top round of beef, chicken fingers, tater tots, assorted Christmas desserts and more.
Tickets are $29 per person for the public; $25 for members; $16 for children aged 4 through 12. Children 3 and under eat free. Call 609-927-5071, extension 100, for reservations.
Located at 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point. GreateBay.com.
Sea Isle City’s Annual
Holiday Lighting Contest
Judging for the annual Sea isle 2021 Holiday Lighting Contest takes place between 5:30 and 9 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9. First- and second-place winners will receive cash prizes courtesy of First Bank of Sea Isle City, and the third-place winner will receive a floral arrangement courtesy of Rocky & Fred’s Creative Design Florist.
DiDonato’s Magical
Holiday Express
DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express will board from 4:45 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 23, for an outdoor train ride through a magical Christmas village with over 4 million lights, special gifts for all the children from Santa and his Elves, free individually wrapped cookie and much more. Tickets are available for $17.95 per person online, $19.95 at the door.
While Santa returns to the North Pole after Dec. 25, the lights are still lit at DiDonato’s for a discounted price of $10.95 per person online, $12.95 at the door, from 4:45 to 9 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday, Dec. 26 through 29.
Located at 1151 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. DiDonatoFunCenter.com.
26th Season of
the Santa Express
All aboard the Seashore Lines’ Santa Express! Santa Clause, along with his helpers, will be aboard both the daytime Santa Express as well as the evening Santa Starlight Express, where guests are encourage to wear their pajamas.
The excursions are 75-minute, round-trip rides that originate in either Richland or Tuckahoe. Trips occur on various days and evenings through Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Richland Village train station is located 1272 Harding Highway, Richland. Tuckahoe Village Train Station is located at Reading and Railroad Avenues, Tuckahoe. Tickets range in price depending upon dates of travel and accommodations and can be purchased at The-Santa-Express.com.
48th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tours
The tradition continues with the 48th Annual Christmas Candlelight House Tour in Cape May. Since 1973, thousands of people on three nights in December walk the city’s stone walkways and gas-lit streets and visit homes, inns, B&Bs, churches and hotels, all beautifully decorated for the holidays. The self-guided tour takes place 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18. Tickets are limited.
Tickets are $45 for adults, $30 for children 3 through 12, and $35 for member adults. CapeMayMac.org.
Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides in Cape May
Co-sponsored with Cape May MAC (Museums + Arts + Culture), East Lynne Theater Company continues the Victorian custom of telling ghost stories at Christmastime with Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides. Storyteller Susan Tischler will tell two ghost tales — “The Twelfth Guest” by Mary Wilkins Freeman and “Old Applejoy’s Ghost” by Frank R. Stockton — in a dark trolley, while the twinkling lights of Cape May homes and streets are seen through the windows of the heated trolley.
Due to the pandemic, fewer people will be allowed on the trolley, and windows will be open. Guests are asked to wear masks.
The 30-minute ride begins and ends at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth, and will run on Sundays, Dec. 12 through 26, at 8:30 and 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Tickets can be purchased at CapeMayMac.org. If available, additional tickets will be sold the day of tours at Washington Street Mall Information Booth, located at 526 Washington Street, Cape May.
Annual OCAC Pottery and Mosaic Student and Teacher Exhibit
The Ocean City Arts Center is hosting the Annual OCAC Pottery and Mosaic Student and Teacher Exhibit through Dec. 18. The show features hundreds of pottery and mosaic pieces created by 21 of the Arts Center’s students and teachers, including teachers Joe DiMatteo, Collette Smith and Susan Zipper, and students Linda Higbee, Paula Boileau, Anne Cancelmo, Veronica Dull, Vicki Thurlow-Lewis, Gloria Scarella Mahoney, Mary O’Donnell, Joanne Price, Maura McConnell-Sands, MaryBeth Spiegel, Cindy Simone, Gayle Bunis, Brianne Shaner, Maria Ibbeken, Erin Daniels, Lisa Edson and Lisa Fuschillo.
The Arts Center is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday to see the show. Artwork is for sale and begins at $5.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
‘Adopt A Sailor:
The Holiday Edition’
Cape May Stage offers “Adopt A Sailor: The Holiday Edition,” written by Charles Evered and directed by Chris Dolman.
The play is about Patricia and Richard, a successful and artistic couple from New York City who inadvertently “adopt a sailor” during the holidays in New York City, and the young man from Turkey Scratch, Ark., who changes their lives forever.
The show runs Thursday, Dec. 9, through 30 — at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at Cape May Stage, 405 Lafayette Street, Cape May.
Tickets are $40. CapeMayStage.org.
Vintner Wonderland
Kicks off at Renault
Renault Winery’s much-anticipated winter festival goes through December. With ice-skating, festive food and beverages, live entertainment, retail shopping, horse drawn carriage rides and daily events, it’s fun for the whole family. And, in addition to regular dining in the Champagne Patio Garden and Tasting Room, Renault offers dining at private fire pits, cabanas, and champagne bubbles.
Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.
Santa Visits Ocean City
There are multiple opportunities to see Santa this year in Ocean City. Santa will be available each Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 18 and 19. From 9 to 11 a.m., visits with Santa will be held at Mark Soifer Park, located at Ninth Street and Asbury Ave.
From noon to 3 p.m. on the same Saturdays, photos with Santa in an Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Boat at the Ocean City Music Pier at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
1-800-BEACH-NJ
Elks Window Decorating Contest
Walk or bike by the Wildwoods Convention Center windows to view the creative and festive designs painted by local Wildwoods art students to Thursday, Dec. 30.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Elks1896.com.
Christmas with Harte
and O. Henry at
East Lynne Theater Company
East Lynne Theater Company brings holiday cheer with “Christmas with Harte and O. Henry,” an adaptation of two holiday tales from the old West, adapted and performed by Gayle Stahlhuth.
The one-person show provides fun for the whole family, and is based on “Dick Spindler’s Family Christmas” by Bret Harte and “Christmas by Injunction” by O. Henry.
Shows are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 9 through 11. Matinee show is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Tickets are $28; Students and military, $20; Ages twelve and under free. Located at Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org.
Brunch with Santa at La Mer
La Mer continues the holiday season with a brunch with Santa Clause between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sundays, Dec. 12 and 19.
Kids of all ages can dine on a special a la carte brunch menu that includes Christmas Pancakes, Bananas Foster French Toast, omelets made to order, as well as lunch options and specialty cocktails. Reservations are required. Call 609-884-9000 to reserve your spot.
Located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com.
Wheaton Arts Folklife Exhibits
The Wheaton Arts Folklife Program has two incredible exhibitions on display through 2021. The two exhibitions — “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition,” and “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” — enable guests to experience Latin American folk art that juxtaposes old and new Guatemalan fiber arts and modern painted glass works depiction human tragedy.
Located in the Down Jersey Folklife Center, “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition” features masterpieces of fiber arts created by Guatemalan Maya artists over a hundred years till modern days.
Located in the WheatonArts’ 1876 Schoolhouse, “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” features the work of Argentine American artist Paula Meninato, who uses portraits on glass to depict the human toll behind the criminalization of Latin Americans during the ten years of Argentine military dictatorship that disappeared 30,000 civilians, known as the “Desaparecidos.”
Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through 2021. Located at 1501 Glasstown Road, Millville. WheatonArts.org.
20 artists featured
at Noyes Art Garage in A.C.
The newest work of 20 visual artists from the tri-state area will be on display at The Noyes Artist Members Exhibition, a two-gallery show installed at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, through Jan. 2.
The artists, who work across a variety of mediums, include Phyllis Anderson, Jill DeFelice, Glen Guarino, t.a. hahn, Dennis Loughlin, Joe Lugara, Varleria Marcus, George Mattei, Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman, Tony Migliaccio, Vincent Nardone, Carol Nussbaum, Suzanne Pasqualicchio, Jason Rice, Vincent Romaniello, Andrea Sauchelli, Karen Starrett, Lou Storey, Diane Tomash and Christina Marie Klein.
The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ArtsGarageAC.com.