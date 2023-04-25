Things to do for all of you

South Jersey Coastal Rowing’s Beach Sprint exhibition in Somers Point
South Jersey Coastal Rowing hosts a Coastal Beach Sprint Exhibition 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Somers Point’s Chief Morrow Beach between New Jersey and Higbee avenues as part of a push from World Rowing to include a beach sprint coastal competition in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Coastal World Rowing competitions features singles, doubles and quads in male and female categories, as well as mixed boat and youth under-19 categories.
For more information, contact 813-404-6580.
Sports Memorabilia Show in Ocean City
The Ocean City Sports Memorabilia Show takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Ocean City Music Pier. Vendors with merchandise and collector’s items representing a variety of sports teams will be available for sale.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OCNJ.us
Art Chat Exhibit at Ocean County Library
The Ocean County Library Little Egg Harbor Branch features the works of 25 talented members of the Art Chat collective throughout the month of April. Artists contributing to the exhibit include Stephanie Belanets Christine Dennebaum, Pam DeBoer, Nancy Glines, Joe Harness, Jerry Hefner, Herk Jobes, Mary Keeney, Judy Kronmeyer, Marion Lotka, Lester Maijkowicz, James McShea, Kimberly Measure, Antoinette Murphy, Carol Neugebauer, Shelly Christine Ristow, Thomas Rutledge, Cartriona Sutton, Phyllis Townsend, Dee Turba, Deana Vaccaro, Robin Valenza-Donaghy, Nancy Willen and Leslie Williams.
Exhibit is free and open to the public with no registration required.
Located at 290 Mathistown Road, Little Egg Harbor. OceanCountyLibrary.org
‘Pretty Girls, Plus’ Art Exhibit in Ocean County
The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch presents “Pretty Girls, Plus,” an art exhibit by New Jersey artist Andrea Ulmer, in the McConnell Gallery throughout the month of April. Ulmer belongs to Starlight Painters, a chapter of the Kansas-based Society of Decorative Painters, and is studying portraiture in oils under Kevin Murphy at the Art Academy of Hillsborough.
The exhibit is free and open to the public during normal branch hours.
Located at 101 Washington St., Toms River. TheOceanCountyLibrary.org
New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition 2023 at Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University
The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
Chocolate Brunch at Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32
Two Tennessee Avenue venues—Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32—host chocolate brunches 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays featuring sweet breakfast treats like the Italian American Waffle, made with house-made ricotta cannoli, orange marmalade and dark chocolate on top of a Belgian pearl sugar waffle and tasty morning cocktails.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. and 129 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAC.com
Armenian Genocide Exhibit at Stockton University
“The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu