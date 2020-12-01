Things to do for all of you

Looking to get out of the house (and maybe add a bit of Christmas cheer to this crazy year)? We bring you a roundup of all that is going down this week in South Jersey.
The Orange Loop brings the red and green
The Orange Loop in Atlantic City is the place to be for festive fun this season.
Bourré, the New-Orleans inspired Cajun restaurant, will host Atlantic City’s first holiday bazaar from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5 and 6. The Atlantic City Holiday Bazaar, presented by the Asbury Park Bazaar and Ocean City-based retail shop Peace of Wood, offers guests the perfect way to kick off the holiday season while shopping for handmade gifts in an open-air holiday market, sipping craft cocktails, listening to live music and feasting on Bourré’s authentic NOLA cuisine.
The event is free to attend, open to guests of all ages and is pet friendly. Free parking is available in the Bourré lot located between New York Avenue and St. James Place. Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. For more information, go to AsburyParkBazaar.com/atlantic-city-holiday-bazaar-2020.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is gearing up for an exciting holiday season as well.
From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, they will host their 1st Annual Holidaze Sidewalk Wonderland Sale. Tennessee Avenue will be lined with more than 20 local artisans and vendors selling one-of-a-kind gifts beginning at Bar 32 (the Orange Loop’s new chocolate shop) and stretching down to the Beer Hall. The event is family friendly, and Santa will stop by, plus the notorious Tina Notaro will entertain everyone with her hula hooping and juggling skills. Confirmed vendors include Hammerbacher Bakery, Conscious Cooks, Atlantic Leather Works, KLM Designs, Homegrown AC, Younique and many more. Most vendors take cards and Venmo, but make sure to bring some cash.
Those searching out the suds will enjoy the Beer Hall’s Christmas beer tasting dinner 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Chef Charles Soreth and Rhythm & Spirits’ Chef Kevin Cronin worked with co-owner and beer expert Scott Cronick to pair Christmas- and winter-themed craft beers with every course. This dinner will showcase beers from a variety of different breweries. The cost is $50 per person plus tax (gratuity not included). Seating is limited. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
All aboard the Magical Holiday Express in Hammonton
DiDonato Family Fun Center in Hammonton has announced the return of their holiday tradition DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express. Guests of all ages can enjoy an outdoor train ride through a magical Christmas village with more than 4 million lights. Santa Claus and his elves will be there with a special gift for all the children. Guests can also enjoy the Mega-tree, dazzling displays, a free individually wrapped cookie as well as The Snack and Toy Cottage by Toy Market, a locally owned toy shop. Word has it that some other magical surprises are planned for this year’s experience as well.
DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express will board Dec. 3-23 starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $12.95 per person at DidonatoFunCenter.com.
DiDonato Family Fun Center is located at 1151 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton.
Get your jingle on at the Holly Shore drive-thru
Holly Shores Camping Resort in Erma is planning a drive-thru Christmas celebration fundraiser. The camping resort is supported by the Cape May County of Commerce and The New Jersey Campground Association for this inaugural event to support Cape Regional Hospital.
For a $10 donation, cars can enter Holly Shores Campground from dusk to 9 p.m. for a drive-thru holiday light experience Fridays through Sundays from now through New Years Day. The twinkling lights and festive atmosphere are sure to fill all attendees with the holiday spirit.
Holly Shores Camping Resort is located at 491 Route 9 in Erma. Go to HollyShores.com.
Three-day hospitality weekend comes to West Cape May
West Cape May will hold a three-day hospitality event this year. Running from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 4-6, local businesses will open their doors to thank the local community, visitors and loyal customers for their support in this trying year. There will be special discounts, door prizes, contests and even some Christmas music via a golf-cart DJ throughout the town. The first 500 customers will receive a commemorative re-usable tote sponsored by Sturdy Savings Bank for compliance to the borough’s ban on single-use plastic bags.
Participating businesses will donate 10 percent of their sales to the Cape May Food Closet. Non-perishable items may be dropped off at local stores to be collected for the food closet. Items that are in the highest demand include canned fruits and vegetables, soup, cereal, peanut butter, tuna, canned chicken, tomato sauce, pasta sauce, macaroni and cheese, bags of rice, toilet paper, bar soap, laundry detergent, dish detergent, toothpaste, cake and brownie mixes, pasta, spaghetti, tissues, paper towels, coffee and canned ravioli.
All locations require that shoppers wear masks covering their nose and mouth. For participating businesses, go to Facebook.com/WestCapeMayBiz
Somers Point hosts holiday porch performances
The Somers Point Unique Experiences Club will present the return of the annual Somers Point Porch Performances beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at 37 Somers Ave. in Somers Point.
The Riddlesbrood Players will present an original take on Charles Dickens’, “A Christmas Carol”. There will be holiday music, sparkling sets and special effects, all tied together by a high-spirited cast dressed in lavish costumes, bringing this tale of 19th century London to life.
The performance will be staged as separate acts on various porches in the Bayfront Historic District of Somers Point. Act One will take place at 37 Somers Ave. in Somers Point, followed by three other, close-by porches in the Historic District for the other acts. The evening will culminate outside at Gregory’s Restaurant, where light holiday refreshments will be served.
Holiday Market comes to the Nature Center of Cape May
The Nature Center of Cape May will hold their second annual Holiday Artists Marketplace at the Nature Center of Cape May from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, with a rain date of Sunday, Dec. 6. This year the Nature Center will host an outdoor pop-up market reminiscent of the famous Christmas Markets of Germany (Weihnachtmarkt), featuring the work of thirteen local Cape May artists working in many different mediums. This outdoor event is free and open to the public. All artwork will be for sale. There will be many reasonably priced works of art, as well as free parking. Masks will be required. For more information please call the Nature Center of Cape May at 609-427-3045.The Nature Center of Cape May is located at 1600 Delaware Ave. in Cape May.
Kwanzaa creator to speak at Stockton’s Zoom webinar
Mualana Karenga, the creator of the pan-African cultural holiday Kwanzaa and the Nguzo Saba (The Seven Principles) will speak at a Zoom webinar as part of Stockton’s pre-Kwanzaa celebration and Continuing the Conversation series at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, via Zoom.
Dr. Karenga is a professor and chair of the Department of Africana Studies at California State University—Long Beach. He is the author of the authoritative text titled “Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Family, Community and Culture.”
An activist-scholar, he is chair of Organization Us and the National Association of Kawaida Organizations; executive director of the African American Cultural Center and the Kawaida Institute of Pan-African Studies; and co-chair of the Black Community, Clergy and Labor Alliance, (BCCLA).
Dr. Karenga is also the author of numerous scholarly articles and books including: “Essays on Struggle: Position and Analysis,” and “Kawaida and Questions of Life and Struggle.”
Online registration for the event is required and can be done at Stockton.edu/events.
Somers Point to hold annual Christmas Parade
The City of Somers Point will have its annual Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
The parade will consist entirely of vehicles with no one walking. This year’s event will cover much more of the town, traveling west of Route 9 for the first time and resulting in plenty of space for everyone to practice proper social distancing.
The parade will feature many first responders along with our emergency response equipment. As always, Santa Clause will make an appearance. But this year, he will share the Grand Marshall duties with former City Council President and longtime City Administrator Wes Swain.
The parade route: The parade will begin at the corner of Dawes Avenue and Shore Road at 6:30 p.m. It will proceed south on Shore Road and will turn right onto New Jersey Avenue followed by a right onto 5th Street and a left on to New York Avenue. It will continue west on New York Avenue and will turn right on to Private Anthony J. Sausto Way (10th Street) and left onto Bala Drive. The parade will then follow Bala Drive, making a right on Exton Road followed by a right on Groveland Avenue and a left onto to Atlantic Avenue, finishing at the Dawes Avenue School.
