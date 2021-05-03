Things to do for all of you

Mollusks and muscle cars return to O.C.
In Ocean City’s own take on Groundhog Day, their crustacean mascot will seek his shadow on Martin Z. Mollusk Day (Saturday, May 8) to see if summer will come a week early. The fun begins at 11 a.m. on the beach at Ninth Street. This annual tradition includes a coloring contest for kids — entry forms and coloring pages will be distributed at the Primary School and can be picked up at the City Hall Welcome Center (861 Asbury Ave.), the Ocean City Free Public Library (1735 Simpson Ave.) and the Ocean City Music Pier (Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace) on weekends.
The Modern Muscle Car Invasion storms the Boardwalk on Saturday, May 8. Muscle Cars will be displayed on the boards from Fifth Street to 14th Street from noon to 5 p.m. For more info, visit ModernMuscleCarInvasion.com.
Classic rock tributes at Landis
This weekend the Landis Theater in Vineland loads their schedule with a pair of classic rock tribute bands.
First up at 8 p.m. Friday, May 7, is Who’s Next, a tribute to legendary British rockers The Who. Then at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 9, they will host Bell Bottom Blues — one of the area’s best tributes to the music of Eric Clapton.
Tickets are $30 for each show and can be purchased at The Landis Theater.com. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland.
Patron Dinner at Hard Rock
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has put together a potent meal for tequila lovers 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Led by a Patron brand ambassador, guests will enjoy a culinary adventure prepared by the Fish & Co. team paired with Patron tequila. Tickets cost $195 per person and are available at HardRockHotelAtlanticcity.com.
Waves and Wood in OC
“Waves & Wood”, by Lindsey and Charles Wray, will be featured at the Ocean City Arts Center now through May 31.
The wife-husband exhibit will feature dynamic coastal imagery by Lindsey Wray and intricately handcrafted woodwork by Charles Wray. The couple’s home is a creative oasis, with Lindsey’s mixed-media laboratory in the basement and Charles’ garage workshop, which hums with woodworking tools and machinery.
A “Meet the Artist Reception” will be held 7 p.m. Friday, May 14. Reservations will be required and can be made by calling 609-399-7628. The Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. For more info, go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Harbor Gallery Exhibit
Mosaic artist Carla Schaeffer and varied artist Laura McPherson will display their works at Cape May’s Harbor Gallery this month. An opening reception to meet the artists will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 7. All artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The show will remain on exhibit for the month of May. The Harbor Gallery is located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May at 1600 Delaware Ave, Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMay.com.
Gilda’s Sip or Savor
The 7th Annual Sip, Savor, Support event to benefit Gilda’s Club South Jersey (GCSJ) will take place 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at The Mile Stretch Beer Garden at Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City. The cost is $55 for a single ticket or $100 for a pair of tickets. This price includes a gourmet buffet and an open bar of beer, wine and craft cocktails. There will be a silent auction with some exciting items. Masks must be worn and all social distancing protocols will be enforced.
Tickets will not be sold at the door. All proceeds go directly to the free support programs at Gilda’s Club for men, women, teens and children impacted by all forms of cancer, at any stage of their cancer journey. Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House is located at 672 N. Trenton Ave. in Atlantic City. To purchase tickets go to GildasClubSouthJersey.org.
Hard Rock Motown Show is back — with a shot of love — at Hard Rock
The popular Motown show “Motor City Live” is back at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The revised production features about 50 percent new material compared to its previous run. Produced by Allen Valentine, expect Motown renditions of timeless love songs such as “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” “This Old Heart of Mine,” “Please Mr. Postman” and more.
Held under strict “Safe + Sound” guidelines, showtimes are 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays through Memorial Day weekend. “Motor City Live” features a live band and a cast of extraordinary singers and dancers. Tickets are $29 and are sold as tables of two or four seats to ensure social distancing. Masks are required at all times except when drinking beverages, are offered by servers. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Tickets are available at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Somers Point Arts Commission hosts photo exhibit
The second floor walkway at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point now features an exhibit from local photographers showcasing images that illustrate the vitality and diversity of life in Somers Point.
The show, titled “Somers Point 20/20,” is presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission. However, due to COVID visitor restrictions at the hospital, the exhibit is not currently open for public view. But fear not, as art lovers can still check it out online, as a slideshow of the full exhibit is currently available on the Arts Commission website at SomersPtArts.weebly.com.
Walking tours at Historic Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May once again offers walking tours this spring with a few extras included.
Guests can enjoy beautiful weather as they take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by. Folks will learn the history of several of the Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived within their walls. Afterward, visit the Country Store to purchase souvenirs of the village and enjoy a complimentary mini-flight tasting of beer, sarsaparilla or water at Cold Spring Brewery. Tours are offered 11 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now to June 18. Cost is $12 for adults or $10 for children ages 3 to 12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Route 626 Gate House. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HCSV.org. Cold Spring Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May.
Poster Exhibition at Noyes Museum tells story of Poor People’s Campaign of 1968
The Noyes Museum of Art at Stockton University Kramer Hall presents the exhibit “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” which will be on display now through Sunday, May 9.
The poster exhibition examines the Poor People’s Campaign — a grassroots, multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C., for 43 days between May and June 1968, as demonstrators demanded social reforms while living side by side on the National Mall in a tent city known as Resurrection City.
The City of Hope exhibition is open to the public during Kramer Hall hours, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Kramer Hall is located at 30 Front St. in Hammonton. Face coverings are required, and social distancing protocols are in place. A virtual exhibition will also be available on the Noyes Museum website at NoyesMuseum.org.