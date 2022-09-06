Things to do for all of you

Roots Classic
Volkswagen Car ShowRoots Classic brings their laid back, family-friendly Classic Volkswagen Car Show to the Wildwoods Convention Center 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, with pre-show activities Friday and Saturday. Show includes viewing of Volkswagen cars pre-2000 inside of the Convention Center and post-2000 cars outside.
$5 fee; free for kids under 10.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. RootsClassic.com
New Year’s in
North Wild
wood
Philadelphia’s top Mummers String Bands participate in a New Year’s Parade in North Wildwood 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, along Olde New Jersey Avenue. Admission is free.
The Cowsills perform on Somers Point BeachThe Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, The Cowsills, a premiere original classic pop band perform.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point. SomersPoint BeachConcerts.com
Rock ‘n Radio with Scott Coulter in Ocean CityMulti-award winning performer Scott Coulter grooves along to over eight decades of chart-topping hits from the greatest names in music history including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Carole King, Aretha Franklin, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Adele and more 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Tickets are $25 and $30.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityPops.org
Cape May Music
in the ParkThe City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the city’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include The Capers on Friday, The Usual Suspects on Saturday, and The Wind Symphony on Sunday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Wildwood Crest Summer Music SeriesMusic in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern road and Ocean avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest.org
O.C. Summer Farmers MarketThe Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 14 at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Wildwood Summer 2022 Farmers MarketThe downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through Labor Day at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
‘Under a Concrete Sky’ with Treacy ZieglerArtist Treacy Ziegler exhibits “Under a Concrete Sky” through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City. Featuring a series of bronze and paper cast sculptures created from letters of prisoners, Ziegler’s work aims to give respect to the pain, loneliness, grief, regret, anger and acceptance found in the prisoners’ words.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Skeff Thomas at
Noyes Arts GaragePotter, ceramicist and professor of Art at Rowan University, Skeffington Thomas brings “Bottles, Containers, and Stelae” exhibition to Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
‘Clique 22’ at
Noyes Arts GarageArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
Joe Lugara paintings at Noyes GalleryA solo exhibition including 40 paintings from Joe Lugara’s series “Scrutiny” takes place through Friday, Oct. 7, at Noyes Gallery at Kramer Hall in Hammonton. A closing reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
The exhibited works are part of a continuing series. Begun a decade ago, “Scrutiny” consists of more than 200 small-scale watercolor paintings on board. The images are abstract but suggest various aspects of nature including terrains, atmospheric conditions, insects, mud slides, plants, animals, bones and fossils.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org
David Macomber
works at Ferry ParkThe Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from David Macomber in September.
The exhibit, “Below the Horizon…A Study of Underwater Exploration,” features a collection of works inspired by the power of the sea featuring a gritty mix of hesitant water creatures, obedient whales and thunderous waves.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists
at Harbor GalleryThe Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Laura Starrett and Louise Zemaitis for the month of September. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
The Work of Nick Grassia at Ocean City Arts CenterThe Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents a solo exhibition of acrylic and pastel paintings by Nick Grassia Friday, Sept. 2, through Thursday, Sept. 29. A “Meet the Artist” reception takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. Ocean CityArtsCenter.org