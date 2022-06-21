Things to do for all of you

Beachstock is Back
Margate’s 11th annual Beachstock takes place 8 a.m. to 10 pm. Saturday, June 25, on Margate beach.
The party, organized by Margate Business Association in partnership with Margate City, features a Ketel One Botanical and Tanqueray Gin Beach Tiki Bar complete with palm trees, flamingos, Adirondack chairs, umbrellas, cornhole games, swag giveaways and more; performances from The Jersey String Band; the Sustainable Downbeach tent featuring terrapins, fun educational interactive activities and more; as well as an 11 a.m. beach walk hosted by “Scuba” Steve Jasecki; sand sculpting lessons with Matthew Deibert; Margate Fire Departments Cool Blast; Cornhole championships and tournaments; Kid’s Treasure Hunt; limbo contests; surf lessons with Stacey’s Surf Camp; single- and double-line stunt kite demonstrations and lessons from Air Circus Kite Shop; massages by The Sourcing Center; craft vendors, food vendors and more. Also included is the 100.7-FM WZXL main stage as well as performances from Teddi Fusco, No Clue Trio, Nikki Briar and Sidestory. A Samoan fire knife dance performed by the South Pacific Island Dancers takes place after the bonfire is lit, and the evening is capped off with a screening of “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run.”
Admission is free. Located on the beach between Huntington and Granville avenues, Margate. MargateHasMore.com
Wings & Things festival
returns to Cape May
Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum hosts its third annual Wings & Things Arts and Crafts Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
Wings & Things features classic cars, free face painting, over 20 vendors scattered throughout the grounds selling handmade and homemade goods, live music from Karate Garage Band, helicopter fly-bys (weather dependent), food from Josie Kelly’s Public House food truck and Rita’s Water Ice, as well as a beer and wine garden. Live events include a chainsaw artist at work, lightsaber lessons with the Star Wars Saber Guild, and meet and greets with Rosie the Riveter, Smokey Bear and popular Star Wars characters.
Tickets are $14 adults, $10 children ages 3 to 12, free for children age 2 and under and free for members of the Aviation Museum.
Located at 500 Forrestal Road., Cape May. USNASW.org
Blues legend Joe Louis Walker
at Somers Point beach
The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, Joe Louis Walker, a living blues and rock legend from the ’60s, performs along with Patty Blee and her band.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point. SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
New Jersey Symphony at
Ocean County College
The New Jersey Symphony returns to Toms River for a free outdoor concert sponsored by the Ocean County College Foundation 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Ocean County College.
Conducted by Jose Luis Dominguez, the program features a tribute to Sondheim, Sousa’s ode to his time in New Jersey in The Atlantic City Pageant, Rossini’s Overture to The Barber of Seville, Florence Price’s Juba Dance and much more. The concert also includes a performance by violinist Timothy Shi, winner of the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra’s 2022 Henry Lewis Concerto Competition.
Attendees bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. Ohana Food Truck has food and beverages available for purchase.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. NJSymphony.org
Somers Point Garden Tour
The Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point presents the 2022 Down to Earth Garden Tour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The tour, which features private gardens and sites, is the major fundraising event for the club, which is celebrating its 70th Jubilee Year.
Tickets are $15 and available at Lang’s Garden Market in Linwood.
Call 609-204-4107 or email RosemaryEvans@verizon.net for more information.
Cape May Music in the Park
The City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park runs 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evening through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the City’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include The Outcrops on Friday, Sweet Spot on Saturday, Indelible Groove on Sunday and Maddie Hogan on Monday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Stairway to the Stars Lighthouse Climb
Cape May Mac (Museums+Art+Culture) offers a nighttime climb up the 199 spiral stairs to the Watch Tower of the Cape May Lighthouse 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
During the climb, climbers enjoy a nighttime view nearly 156 feet above the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 through 12. Tickets may be purchased from the Lighthouse Keeper the evening of the event.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Movies in the Plaza in Wildwood
Downtown Wildwood hosts Free Family Movie Night Tuesday nights through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
This week, enjoy “Bambi” 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 28.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
‘Broadway on the
Boardwalk’ in O.C.
The 15th Anniversary show of “Broadway on the Boardwalk” takes place 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Ocean City Music Pier, where past and present cast — all professional performers — of Ocean City Theatre Company productions bring Broadway favorites to life.
Tickets are $18 and $20. Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com
Art in the Park in Somers Point
The Somers Point Arts Commission presents the 6th Annual Art in the Park 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at JFK Park. The daylong event features professional and amateur painters, sculptors and photographers, as well as music from Karen Cleighton (DJ KC) and a vocal and dance performance by Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts. Food vendors include Dukes Dogs, Mr. Ice Cream Man and Maui Joe’s Shave Ice.
Art in the Park is free and open to the public. Located at 24 Broadway, Somers Point. ArtintheParkSomersPt.weebly.com
‘Big Bubble Bonanza’ at
Ocean County College
Jeff Boyer, internationally acclaimed pioneer of highly interactive community based bubble performance, brings his “Big Bubble Bonanza” to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday, June 28. Mixing comedy, music and interactive bubble-magic, Boyer engages and delights audiences of all ages.
Tickets are free, but advance registration is required. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org
The Bronx Wanderers at
Ocean County College
The Bronx Wanderers, composed of a father, his two sons and their three high school classmates, come to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, June 26, performing a vast repertoire of songs through multiple decades and genres.
Tickets are $40 and $49. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org
Wildwoods Boardwalk Parades
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades take place 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday through the summer, marching from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center. Each night features a different type of band to delight crowds along the route.
This week, Cape Atlantic Irish Pipe Brigade performs Monday, June 27; Original Hobo Band (Brass band) performs Tuesday, June 28; Duffy String Band performs Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30.
Red, White & Blueberry
Festival in Hammonton
The Greater Hammonton Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with AMI/AtlantiCare hosts the 36th Annual Red, White & Blueberry Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in Hammonton, the Blueberry Capital of the World.
The popular festival includes live music, crafters, kiddie rides, Cruisin’ Classic Car Show, incredible food and blueberries in every shape and form, as well as live music from Stealing Savanah, DJ Nicky G, balloon sculptors, stilt walkers and jugglers.
The Hammonton Kiwanis Club Blueberry Breakfast is held in conjunction with the festival and takes place 7:30 a.m. to noon on the festival grounds.
Admission and parking are free. Free parking is located at 601 N. 4th Street, Hammonton. Expanded jitney rides from remote parking areas are also available free of charge.
Located at 566 Old Forks Road., Hammonton. HammontonNJ.us
Wildwoods National Marbles Tournament
The 99th Annual National Marbles Tournament takes place 8 a.m. to noon through Thursday, June 23, at Ringer Stadium in Wildwood, where champion marble shooters from across the country unite for four days of competition and fun.
Free for spectators, the tournament features the marble game “Ringer,” played by placing 13 marbles in the form of an “X” in a 10-foot circle, with players then alternating shots to knock marbles out of the ring.
Located at E. Wildwood Ave., Wildwood. NationalMarblesTournament.org
Cape Express Beach Blast in Wildwood
Beach Blast Soccer Tournament, a five-on-five, barefoot-on-the-sand soccer tournament takes place 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, on the Wildwood beach. Hosted by the Cape Express Soccer Club of Cape May County, Beach Blast includes divisions for boys and girls U8 to U19, men’s, women’s and co-ed open, and is free for spectators.
Located on the beach between Spencer and Poplar avenues, Wildwood. CapeExpress.com
Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
‘Tales of the Victorians’ in Cape May
Entering their 33rd year of a storytelling tradition, East Lynne Theatre Company (ELTC) presents “Tales of the Victorians” — featuring ELTC actors reading American short stories, famous speeches and one-act plays while guests enjoy tea and homemade treats — 4 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 19. Locations change weekly.
This week, performers include Stephanie Garrett and Frank Smith reading on the Outdoor Stage at Cape May MAC. Guests bring their own chairs. There is no rain date for this performance. Reservations are requested and may be made by calling 609-884-5898 or emailing eastlynneco@aol.com. Tickets are $12 cash at the door, children ages 12 and under are free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest
Music in Byrne Plaza All Summer Long
Music in Byrne Plaza takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from great dance bands.
This week, Roundhouse Band, an energetic nine-piece party band, performs.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Antique Auto Show in Ocean City
The 67th Annual Dave Blyler & Herb Godfrey Memorial Antique and Classic Auto Show and Parade takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Tabernacle Fairgrounds in Ocean City. The show, which features more than 300 vintage vehicles on display, is followed by a boardwalk parade at 2 p.m.
The event is free for the public. Day-of show fees are $15 non-club members, $10 club members.
Located between 5th and 6th streets off Asbury Ave., Ocean City. JerseyCape.AACA.com
South Jersey Players Presents ‘Picnics & Plays’ in the Park
South Jersey Players presents a second season of “Picnic & Plays” in the Park at the Ventnor Memory Park 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 24 through 26. (Rain date 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26).
The outdoor event includes a sumptuous picnic-in-a-basket with a variety of sandwiches from Atlantic City Subs as well as chips, Dilly Bites, clementines, Sasscer’s homemade cookies and a beverage. Plays include six short one-acts by playwrights Tom Chin, Jeff Dunne, Sondra Mandel, Phyliss Merion Shanken, Edward Shakespeare and Nancy Swartz. Guitarist Phil Stocker provides live music, and stand-up comedian Scott Friedman is the event MC.
Reservations are required and can be made at 347-920-6399. Tickets are $25 and $35. Located at 5000 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. SouthJerseyPlayers.org
East Lynne presents ‘Dorothy Parker’
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through July 23, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Created by James Rana, directed by Gayle Stahlhuth and starring Suzanne Dawson, “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” is back by popular demand. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
‘Double Play’ at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage presents “Double Play,” directed by Roy Steinberg.
Featuring back-to-back, one-act plays, “Double Play” starts with an exploration of the life of one of America’s most iconic baseball players in the new play, “Becoming Satchel Paige,” by Dan McCormick, followed by “Happy,” a story of a baseball fan who travels to Delray Beach to find “Happy” Haliday, a favorite player from his youth to get a signature on a baseball by Alan Zweidel.
The show runs through Sunday, June 26, and takes place 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are $45. Located at 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayStage.org
Cape May Music Festival returns
Cape May MAC’s (Museums+Arts+Culture) annual Cape May Music Festival continues with 15 indoor and outdoor music events held through Thursday, June 30.
This week, the New York Chamber Ensemble presents “A Brahms Masterpiece plus Gems from Bloch and (Quantz)” 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Episcopal Church of the Advent. Tickets are $30 adults and $25 Cape May MAC members.
Paula Johns and her fabulous trio return 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, to the outdoor stage at Emlen Physick Estate with music from The Great American Songbook including Gershwin, Porter and Jerome Kern, mixed in with a little Steely Dan, Roberta Flack, Stevie Wonder and Dionne Warwick. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 Cape May MAC members and $20 students under 18.
For more information about concerts, performers or venues and to purchase tickets, go to CapeMayMac.org or call 609-884-5404.
O.C. Summer Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
Wildwood Summer 2022 Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
Kit Donnelly Art Installation at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of the artwork of Kit Donnelly through June 26.
A mixed-media artist living and working in South Jersey, Donnelly channels local history and an exploration into a deeply personal past in order to find a sense of belonging and place amid an ever-widening fractured culture.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Dr. Seuss Exhibit in Stone Harbor
Ocean Galleries, Stone Harbor’s premier fine art gallery, presents a compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection through Sunday, June 26.
Works from Dr. Seuss’s best-known children’s books, as well as a mind-expanding collection based on decades of artwork, are available for exploration and acquisition.
Located at 9618 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. OceanGalleries.com
Watercolors at Ocean County Library
Watercolor creations by longtime Ocean County resident Frank Folinus are on display throughout June at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch.
Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat. TheOceanCountyLibrary.org
Local Artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — self-taught photographer Johnny Glogowski and artist and jeweler Janet Payne— for the month of June. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudobon.org
‘Clique 21’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique21” at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Morgan Craig at Noyes Arts Garage
The work of Philadelphia-based artist Morgan Craig is on display at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. Craig creates large-scale, colorful paintings of abandoned buildings to document society’s industrial past.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com