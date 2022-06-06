Things to do for all of you

Hammonton Food Truck Festival
The Hammonton Food Truck Festival takes place 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, with a diverse lineup of street eats that will satisfy every taste bud. The festival takes place along Bellevue Avenue and side streets in downtown Hammonton and includes live bands and local breweries and distilleries.
There will be a beer garden, too, pouring Chimney Rustic Ales, Three 3’s Brewing, Vinyl Brewing, Double Nickel Brewing and more.
Food trucks include Josie Kelly’s, Traveling Tomato, Miss Connie’s Fire Roasted Street Corn, The Cow and the Curd, Big Papa Jai’s BBQ, Bake ’n Bacon, Nick’s Roast Beef, Chimney Cake Factory and more, plus rock out to music by Isn’t It Always and others.
Admission is free. DowntownHammonton.com
2022 ShopRite LPGA Classic Returns
The ShopRite LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) Classic Presented by Acer returns to The Bay Course and Pines Course at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel, Monday, June 6, through Sunday, June 12, where a field of 144 of the best players in the women’s game converge upon the Jersey Shore.
The Shoprite LPGA Classic provides a variety of ticket options for fans including single day, weekly grounds and upgraded hospitality experiences all available for advance purchase.
Located at 401 S. New York Road, Galloway. ShopriteLPGAClassic.com
Cruise Down Memory Lane in Vineland
Main Street Vineland, in cooperation with the Cruise Down Memory Lane Committee, presents the 30th Cruise Down Memory Lane 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on Landis Avenue in Vineland. Rain date is Sunday, June 12.
The Vineland tradition attracts over 1,000 American cars and is open to street rods, muscle cars, stock or custom classics, rat rods and cruisers.
Cape Island Ocean Festival
Hosted by New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May and sponsored by the West Cape May Environmental Commission, the Cape Island Ocean Festival takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The celebration of the sea includes fun, educational activities focused on the beauty and importance of the ocean and how we can all be good stewards of the sea.
Festivities include Harbor Safaris and Horseshoe Crab Labs, creative activities with various local nonprofit organizations, short films and lectures, ocean-friendly food trucks and a selection of carefully curated local artists selling ocean-themed work. The festival also includes a Paddle and Pedal for a Purpose - a kayak and bike tour of Cape Island - an ocean-themed yoga practice and a beach cleanup.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
Poetry, Tales and Tea at Cold Spring Village
The Friends of Historic Cold Spring Village (HCSV) host the 9th Annual Poetry, Tales and Tea fundraising event 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, June 3, at the HCSV Welcome Center, where guests read a favorite poem or short story.
Donations of $20 are accepted at the door, and refreshments are available. Reservations must be made in advance. Call Carol DiJoseph at 609-849-9645 or Pat Poake at 856-993-3601.
Located at 733 Seashore Rd., Cape May. HCSV.org
Arts and Craft Show in Cape May
The City of Cape May presents the Promenade Arts and Craft Show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, on the Cape May Promenade. The show is full of art, crafts and jewelry from local and visiting vendors.
Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Restaurant Week in the Wildwoods
Wildwoods Restaurant Week returns Sunday, June 12, through Thursday, June 16, with $40-per-person, four-course dinners at participating restaurants, including Alfe’s, Crab House, Dogtooth, Marvis Diner, MudHen Brewing, Pasta Pesto, Poppi’s and Schellengers.
Tribute to Trumpet Kings
The Ocean City Art’s Center presents the season’s closing event in their listening room series, “Hear, Here” featuring “A Tribute to The Trumpet Kings with Eddie Morgan & REK’D 4 Jazz” 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The live event will be all about Jazz trumpet kings Dizzy Gillespie, Freddie Hubbard, Clifford Brown, Lee Morgan, Miles Davis and Louis Armstrong.
General admission tickets are $15, $10 for active members of Ocean City Arts Center and South Jersey Jazz Society. Call 609-399-7628 for tickets.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Ride to Defeat ALS Bike Ride
The Jersey Shore Ride to Defeat ALS starts and ends Saturday, June 11, at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood. Designed for people of all ages and riding abilities, the ride is an opportunity to rally together, honor and remember loved ones, and support the shared vision of a world without ALS.
The Ride includes five distance options, all with different start times — the 100- and 75-Mile ride at 7 a.m.; 50-mile at 8 a.m.; 25-mile at 9 a.m.; 6-mile at 10 a.m. Cyclists return to the End Point Celebration at Morey’s Piers 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In-person registration takes place June 11 and is $175 for riders, $50 for youth riders age 17 and under, free for riders with ALS and virtual riders. Riders with ALS should contact Kelsey@alsphiladelphia.org for code.
Located at 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. ALS.org
Comedy and Cocktails at Harbor Pines
Harbor Pines Golf Club brings Comedy and Cocktails to South Jersey 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11. Featuring four of South Jersey’s funniest comedians and an all-new headliner, the show includes a Hawaiian Island Buffet with whole roasted carved pig, roasted salmon, jerk chicken, yellow rice and beans, bowtie pasta with roasted vegetables, assorted desserts, salads and more.
Tickets are $59. Call 609-927-0006 ext. 23 for details.
Located at 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township. HarborPines.com
Grand Slam Gala comes to Cape May
The Grand Slam Gala, a festive fundraiser supporting Cape May Stage, takes place 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Corinthian Yacht Club of Cape May. The event includes live music by the Cape May Diamonds, delicious tapas dishes, open bar, signature drinks, spectacular water views and a live auction with one-of-a-kind experiences including two center orchestra tickets to see “The Music Man” on Broadway.
Tickets are $175 per person, and VIP sponsorships that include complimentary tickets start at $500.
Located at 1819 Delaware Ave., Cape May. CapeMayStage.org
Louis Armstrong Eternity Band at OCC
David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, with the cream of New York’s traditional jazz crop performing the songs of the great Satchmo.
Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald’s Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America’s own great art form.
Tickets are $24 adults, $20 seniors. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Car Show in Smithville
The 24th Annual Spring Fling a GM Thing car show takes place 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Historic Smithville. Rain date is Sunday, June 12. Hosted by Boardwalk Corvettes of A.C., the event attracts over 100 new and old GM vehicles.
Registration is $20 for participating vehicles, free for spectators.
Located at 1 N. New York Road, Smithville. BoardwalkCorvettesAC.com
Cape May Lighthouse Under a Full Moon
Cape May Mac (Museums+Art+Culture) offers a nighttime climb up the 199 spiral stairs to the Watch Tower of the Cape May Lighthouse 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
During the Full Moon Climb, climbers enjoy a nighttime view nearly 156 feet above the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 through 12.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
A.C. Fashion Week Returns
Atlantic City Fashion Week (ACFW), a multi-day showcase of ready-to-wear and couture fashion comes to Showboat Hotel Thursday, June 9, through Saturday, June 11. Presented in part by "fashionSTYLE Magazine" and KingBee Media, the biannual event includes a vendor exhibition and pre-networking events for VIP guests.
Tickets are available for multiple sessions and are $60 general admission, $75 reserved, and $100 VIP.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. AtlanticCityFashionWeek.com
East Lynne presents ‘Dorothy Parker
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, June 15 through July 23, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Created by James Rana, directed by Gayle Stahlhuth and starring Suzanne Dawson, “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” is back by popular demand. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
‘Double Play’ at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage presents “Double Play,” directed by Roy Steinberg.
Featuring back-to-back, one-act plays, “Double Play” starts with an exploration of the life of one of America’s most iconic baseball players in the new play, “Becoming Satchel Paige,” by Dan McCormick, followed by “Happy,” a story of a baseball fan who travels to Delray Beach to find “Happy” Haliday, a favorite player from his youth to get a signature on a baseball by Alan Zweidel.
The show runs through Sunday, June 26, and takes place 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are $45. Located at 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayStage.org
Kit Donnelly Art Installation at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of the artwork of Kit Donnelly through June 26.
A mixed-media artist living and working in South Jersey, Donnelly channels local history and an exploration into a deeply personal past in order to find a sense of belonging and place amid an ever-widening fractured culture.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
O.C. Summer Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Wildwood Summer 2022 Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
Cape May Music Festival returns
Cape May MAC’s (Museums+Arts+Culture) annual Cape May Music Festival continues with 15 indoor and outdoor music events held through Thursday, June 30.
This week, the Genius of the Women Composers (Past and Present) takes place 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Episcopal Church of the Advent. Tickets are $30 adults and $25 Cape May MAC members.
The Friends of the Cape May Music Festival host a fundraising Musical Intermezzo featuring Eliot Bailen, Susan Rotholz and Jed Gaylin, 3 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Vintage BYOB at the Emlen Physick Estate. Tickets are $35 adults and $30 Cape May MAC members.
Bach’s Lunch, a mini-concert featuring members of the Bay Atlantic Symphony takes place 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Vintage BYOB. Tickets are $50.
For more information about concerts, performers or venues and to purchase tickets, go to CapeMayMac.org or call 609-884-5404.
Watercolors at Ocean County Library
Watercolor creations by longtime Ocean County resident Frank Folinus are on display throughout June at the Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch.
Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat. TheOceanCountyLibrary.org
Local Artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — self-taught photographer Johnny Glogowski and artist and jeweler Janet Payne— for the month of June. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudobon.org
‘Clique 21’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique21” at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Morgan Craig at Noyes Arts Garage
The work of Philadelphia-based artist Morgan Craig is on display at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. Craig creates large-scale, colorful paintings of abandoned buildings to document society’s industrial past.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com