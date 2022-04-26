Things to do for all of you

Night of 300,000 Meals
The Community Food Bank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), Southern Branch, hosts Night of 300,000 Meals 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Egg Harbor Township location.
The Night of 300,000 Meals brings together local restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries that share a sample of their signature specialties to help raise funds to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to citizens throughout South Jersey.
Tickets are $100 and sponsorships are available. Located at 6735 East Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township. CFBNJ.org
‘The Sopranos’
at Chico & Sons
Chico & Sons, a Northfield sub and pizza shop, hosts a meet and greet lunch with Dan Grimaldi (Philly and Patsy Parisi), Jason Cerbone (Jackie Aprile Jr.) and Robert Funaro (Eugene Pontecorvo) of HBO’s “The Sopranos” 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
VIP admission is $25 and includes food, drinks, picture and autograph. Limited tickets available. Call to reserve at 609-380-7788. Located at 1620 Tilton Road, Northfield. ChicoAndSons.com
Venetian Wine Dinne
at Capriccio
Capriccio, a gourmet Italian restaurant in Resorts, hosts a Venetian wine dinner 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29.
Guests have the opportunity to taste a variety of premium wines from Italy in addition to a five-course curated dinner prepared by the Capriccio culinary team. Courses include ricotta crostini, prosciutto, cantaloupe and Prosecco Rain Drop paired with a Primi Soli Prosecco wine as first course; panzanella salad, fire-roasted vine tomatoes and fennel paired with Primi Soli Pino Grigio as second course; duck breast, morels, ricotta dumpling and red and gold currants paired with Corte Alta Ripasso for third course; Kurobata pork short rib, corn pudding and Barbados cherries paired with Corte Alta Amarone wine as fourth course; and blood orange creamsicle semifreddo paired with bottega limoncino wine for dessert.
Reserve a seat for $140 per person by calling 609-340-6300. Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ResortsAC.com
‘Bebop into Bayfest’
The South Jersey Jazz Society hosts Benny Benack III & his All Star Orchestra as they help kick off Bayfest weekend in Somers Point with a “Bebop into Bayfest” concert 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Gateway Playhouse.
Benack, a trumpet player, singer and pianist, performs internationally as the frontman for Postmodern Jukebox.
This free event is sponsored by Somers Point Bayfest Committee and the South Jersey Jazz Society. Located at Bay and Higbee Avenues, Somers Point. SouthJerseyJazz.org
Bayfest in Somers Point
Bayfest, the largest outdoor festival in Somers Point, takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, along Bay Avenue.
Sponsored in part by the Somers Point Bayfest Community, Bayfest features numerous live music stages, crafters, food vendors, antique boats, children’s activities and more.
SPNJBayfest on Facebook
Sports Memorabilia Show in Ocean City
Ocean City hosts its fourth annual Sports Memorabilia Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
In addition to vendors with sports merchandise and collector’s items, the show features Q&A sessions with former Philadelphia Phillies coach Charlie Manuel at 1 p.m. and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Seth Joyner at 11 a.m.
Tickets are $25 and on sale for the opportunity to get an autograph and photo with Joyner starting at 11:30 a.m. or Manuel starting at 1:30 p.m.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice
Bay Atlantic Symphony Presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’
The Bay Atlantic Symphony, led by musical director Jed Gaylin, presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Guaracini Performing Arts Center of Rowan College of Southern New Jersey — Cumberland Campus, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is the season’s final concert featuring Felix Mendelssohn’s early romantic period piece of the same name, first performed with William Shakespeare’s play in 1826. The program includes acclaimed solo pianist Terrence Williams.
Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at BayAtlanticSymphony.org or at the door.
Guaracini Performing Arts Center is located at 3322 College Drive, Vineland. Stockton’s PAC is located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Egg Harbor City.
Atlantic City Host
Awards Returns
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) hosts the 23rd Annual Atlantic City Host and Spirit of Hospitality Awards 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in the Adrian Phillips Theater.
The event, which has been absent for two years, recognizes and awards Atlantic City’s front-line and back-of-the-house workers for exemplary service to our visitors and recognizes them as the backbone of the hospitality industry. Awards are given for best server, best door person, best food production personnel and more.
As part of the ceremony, Evan Sanchez of ThriveAC Fund will receive the Spirit of Hospitality Award, which is given to an outstanding individual who has made a long-lasting contribution to the Atlantic City tourism and hospitality industries.
Tickets are $75 per person and $750 for tables of 10. Contact Doreen Prinzo at 609-449-7156 for more information and to purchase tickets.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. NJCRDA.com
Stockton PAC presents ‘Spamilton’
Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center presents “Spamilton: An American Parody” 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29.
Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit “Forbidden Broadway” and performed by a versatile cast of eight, “Spamilton: An American Parody” is a side-splitting new musical parody.
Tickets are $35 with discounts for seniors, students and groups. Located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive, Egg Harbor City. Stockton.edu/PAC
Bluegrass Festival at Albert Music Hall
Albert Music Hall hosts a whole night of bluegrass 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 30, with Prograsstination, Church Street Revival, 18 Below, Elaine & the Cimarron Sky and White Oak.
Snack and gift booths open. Tickets are $5 for adults, $1 for children.
Located at 131 Wells Mills Road (Route 532), Waretown. AlbertHall.org
Fins Sunday Social supports East Lynne Theater
East Lynne Theater Company kicks off its 42nd season at Fins Bar & Grille 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, with Fins Sunday Social, where 50 percent of revenue goes back to East Lynne Theater Company.
Guests enjoy brunch and lunch menus, make-your-own Bloody Marys and mimosa, plus live entertainment from Camille Peruto and access to Season 2022 tickets.
Located at 142 Decatur St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
Dance Competition at Showboat
High Demand (HD) Dance Competition comes to Atlantic City Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1, at Showboat Hotel.
HD Dance Competitions feature two age divisions: 12 and under and 13 to 18. The entry fee is $25 for pre-registered dancers and $30 for onsite registration.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. HDDanceCompetition.com
Feast on History at NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum
Historic Cold Spring Village begins the 2022 season with its signature fundraiser, Feasting on History, the 20th annual restaurant gala and Cape May County’s premier networking event 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
Held in the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum, the event features signature dishes, drinks, coffee and desserts from Cape May County’s favorite restaurants, wineries, breweries and distilleries.
Tickets are $85 per person or $700 for a pre-paid reserved table of 10 and must be purchased in advance.
Located at 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May. HCSV.org
Stairway to the Stars Lighthouse Climb
Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) presents Stairway to the Stars Lighthouse Climb 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Cape May Lighthouse.
Guests climb the 199 steps to the top of the Cape May Lighthouse on evenings of the New Moon and the start of a new 29.5-day lunar cycle, when the moon is so dark it blends in with the night sky and is invisible to the naked eye.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 12 and can be purchased from the lighthouse keeper the evening of the event.
Located at 215 Lighthouse Ave., Cape May Point State Park. CapeMayMac.org
Cape May Music
Festival returns
Cape May MAC’s (Museums+Arts+Culture) annual Cape May Music Festival kicks off Sunday, May 1, with 15 indoor and outdoor music events held through Thursday, June 30.
This week, the festival brings a jazz brunch at Vintage at the Emlen Physick Estate where guests savor a delicious jazz brunch that celebrates The Great American Songbook and features Stan Slotter on trumpet and Ray Mallach on piano 10 a.m. Sunday, May 1. Tickets are $50 adults, $45 for Cape May MAC members. Located at 1048 Washington Street, Cape May.
Also this week, enjoy lunch and a classical music mini concert from members of the Bay Atlantic Symphony at Vintage at the Emlen Physick Estate 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 4 and 25, and June 15. Tickets are $50 adults, $45 for Cape May MAC members. Located at 1048 Washington Street, Cape May.
For more information about concerts, performers or venues, and to purchase tickets, visit CapeMayMac.org or call 609-884-5404.
Local Artists at
Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — woodcutter Bruce Beiber, painter Annette Patton and nature artist Meghan Kolk — for the month of May. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. Light refreshments will be served.
An opening reception to meet the artists takes place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 6. Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudobon.org
The Maurice River
Chili Bowl
The Citizens United to Protect the Maurice River & Its Tributaries (CU) hosts its 16th Annual World Famous Chili Bowl Fundraiser 6 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Rosary Hall, St. Padre Pio Parish.
The evening of fun, food and things to buy sells out quickly. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at TinyURL.com/2p83d4pj. For information call 856-300-5331 or email Doreen.Homan@CUMauriceRiver.org.
Located at 4680 Dante Ave., Vineland. CUMauriceRiver.org
‘The Crucible’ at Ocean County College
The Ocean County College Repertory Theater Company presents “The Crucible,” written by Arthur Miller and directed by Paul Chalakani.
Winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play, this exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society.
The show takes place 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
‘The Manya Project’
at Rowan
“The Manya Project,” a series of plays presenting the stories of Holocaust survivors from South Jersey, takes place 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
A collaboration between The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Center at Stockton University and Rowan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance, “The Manya Project” includes four plays based off the memoirs of Holocaust survivors Elizabeth Ehrlich Roth of Vineland, Rosalie Lebovic Simon of Margate, the late Rose Ickowicz Rechnic of Atlantic City and the late Itka Frajman Zygmuntowicz of Philadelphia.
Performances are free and take place in the Tohill Theatre in Bunch Hall at Rowan University. For more information, call 856-256-4545. Located at 201 Mullica Hill Road, Glassboro. Rowan.edu.
World Health Day
at Salt Spa
In honor of World Health Day, Salt Spa, the award-winning spa at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, offers luxurious spa packages curated with treatments celebrated by spas across the glove through the month of April.
Treatments include an 80-minute Turkish Bath with three-step full body, global rejuvenation treatment for $265 and a 95-minute World Traveler Massage Experience that includes 50-minute Swedish Massage, 30-minute Japanese Reflexology and 15-minute Indian head massage for $355.
Located at 9628 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. ReedsAtShelterHaven.com
‘Signs of Spring’ at Art
on Asbury
This April, the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents “Signs of Spring,” an exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery in Ocean City.
Open daily, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.
Located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
Artist Sperlak debuts Gallery at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park kicks off its spring season with area artist Stan Sperlak.
Sperlak is known for dramatic pastel paintings of the Mid-Atlantic. His “Allegories and Muses” are on display through April.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery.
‘Clique 21’ at Noyes
Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique21” at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Morgan Craig
at Noyes Arts Garage
The work of Philadelphia-based artist Morgan Craig is on display at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. Craig creates large-scale, colorful paintings of abandoned buildings to document society’s industrial past.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Artists Show
at Riverfront
Renaissance Center
Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts features an Associate Artist Member Show through Saturday, May 14.
A group exhibit representing all mediums and subjects from local landscapes, portraits, abstracts and representational, the Associate Artist Member Show is hung in the Main Gallery. In Witt Gallery, “Step Out of Reality—Celebrating the UNREAL” brings abstract art to its furthest state in a group exhibit. And in the Associate Artist Alcove, works from Donna Pio and Ramon Perez are on display.
Located at 22 N. High St., Millville. RRCArts.com.
Juried Photography
Show in O.C.
The Ocean City Arts Center hosts their Annual Juried Photography Show through Saturday, April 30.
The exhibit features more than 40 works varying from landscapes, wildlife, architecture and people.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Second Floor, Ocean City. Ocean CityArtsCenter.org.
‘Displaced Persons and Camps’ exhibit at Stockton
The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research (YIVO) and Stockton University announce the opening of “After the End of the World: Displaced Persons and Displaced Persons Camps” exhibition through Thursday, April 28, in the Richard E. Bjork Library at Stockton University.
The exhibit examines the responses of the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) and of Jewish Holocaust survivors in the immediate post-war years of World War II, illustrating how the impact of the Holocaust continued to be felt after the war ended.
This is the first time the traveling exhibition will be on view. A larger exhibition, including artifacts from YIVO Archives, opens at United Nations Headquarters New York, January 2023, to mark the International Day of Commemoration in memory of victims of the Holocaust.
The exhibition is open to the public and free of charge. Groups interested in touring the exhibit and the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University can contact Irvin Moreno Rodriguez at 609-652-4699 or Irvin.Moreno-Rodriguez@stockton.edu.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. Closing reception takes place 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
‘A Diamond of Their Own’
at Carroll Gallery
“A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.