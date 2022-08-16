Things to do for all of you

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats
perform on Somers Point Beach
The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, Grammy Nominated Songwriter Rick Estrin & The Nightcats perform.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point. SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
The Ocean City Pops Presents Katherine Jenkins
International superstar Elizabeth Stanley makes her return to Ocean City with the Ocean City Pops 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Tickets are $30 and $50.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
The Dire Straits Legacy
Band in Cape May
The Cape May 2022 Summer Concert Series offers nine weeks of classic hits, legendary voices and world-class musicianship on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at Cape May Convention Hall.
This week, Dire Straits Legacy Band performs 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. Tickets are $50.
Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Free Yoga Classes at
Absecon Lighthouse
Sponsored by The Leadership Studio, free yoga classes take on select Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer at Absecon Lighthouse.
This week, enjoy a free class 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. Yoga mats are provided.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. LeadershipStudioAC.com
Movies on the Green
at Ferry Park
Ferry Park at the Cape May Ferry Terminal hosts a free outdoor movie series select Monday nights through Aug. 29. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. This week, enjoy “Dirty Dancing” after sunset.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Broadway on the A.C. Boardwalk
Back by popular demand, Broadway on the Boardwalk is back in Atlantic City Monday nights through Aug. 29 with host Dena Blizzard, where guests see the casts of today’s hottest Broadway musicals perform their biggest hits live.
This week, enjoy musical performances from “Six,” as well as “& Juliet.”
Free. Located at Kennedy Plaza, 2300 – 2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. DoACBroadway.com
Tony Mart Presents Mardi Gras
Live at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Tony Mart presents free Mardi Gras concerts 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31.
This week, Edgardo Cintron plays as part of the airshow finale.
‘Who Am I This Time’ at East Lynne Theatre Company
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Who Am I This Time (& Other Conundrums of Life)” 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 3, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Featuring three stories from the legendary, late author Kurt Vonnegut on the 100th anniversary of his birth, “Who Am I This Time?” stars familiar faces including Veronique Hurley, Alison J. Murphy, Andrew Lefredo, Mat Labotka, Mark Edward Lang and others.
Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under. Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate take place every Thursday through Aug. 25, with free beach days, sidewalk sales throughout town, Jewish Community Center (JCC) summer entertainment series, farmers market at Steve & Cookie’s from 8:30 a.m. to noon and a free movie at 8:30 p.m. at Huntington avenue and the beach. This week, enjoy “The Meg.”
MargateHasMore.Squarespace.com
Free Movies on the
Beach in Cape May
Cape May hosts free movies on the beach Thursdays through Aug. 25, at Gurney Street Beach next to Cape May Convention Hall. Movies begin at dusk and guests bring beach chairs and blankets.
This week, enjoy “Up.” CapeMayCity.com
Movies in the Plaza in Wildwood
Downtown Wildwood hosts Free Family Movie Night Tuesday nights through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
This week, enjoy “Encanto” as soon as the sun sets (between 8 and 8:30 p.m.) Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Family Fun Craft Show
at the Lighthouse
A family-fun craft show takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Cape May Lighthouse. The show is full of high-quality crafts and collectibles from vendors and crafters throughout the northeast.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Cape May Music in the Park
The City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evenings through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the city’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include The Capers on Friday, Maura McKinney on Saturday, Gordon Vincent on Sunday and The Bastard Sons of Captain Mey on Monday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades take place 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday through the summer, marching from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center. Each night features a different type of band to delight crowds along the route.
This week, Woodland String Band performs Thursday, Aug. 18; WhoaPhat Brass Band performs Tuesday, Aug. 23; and Duffy String Band performs Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Friday Night fireworks
in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
‘Calliope Rose’ in Somers Point
“Calliope Rose,” the mythological mystery comedy by Cape May playwright Bill Sterritt, returns to South Jersey for four weekends in August. Shows take place at Studio Space in Somers Point various days from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Monday, Aug. 29.
Written in 1989, “Calliope Rose” was a semi-finalist at the Sundance Institute’s Playlabs.
The show takes place 8 p.m. Saturdays Aug. 20 and 27; Mondays, Aug. 22, and 29; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 21, and 28. Tickets are $20.
Located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point. StudioSpaceSPNJ.com
Greenie Unplugged:
Music on Margate Beach
Greenie Unplugged: Music on the Beach takes place 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with live music performances by small musical groups. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs, or view the bands from Ventura’s Greenhouse Beach Bar.
This week, singer songwriter Dan Barry performs.
Located at Benson Avenue and the beach, Margate. VenturasGreenhouse.com
Chicken Bone Beach
Music All Summer Long
Music at Chicken Bone Beach takes place 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from jazz greats from around the United States.
This week, Captain Black performs with Glenn Bryant & Friends.
Located at Kennedy Plaza (on the Boardwalk between Mississippi and Georgia avenues), Atlantic City. ChickenBoneBeach.org
Sunday Night Concert
Series in Wildwood
The Fox Park Amphitheater free concert series takes place 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 28. Guests are responsible for bringing a chair and beach blanket.
This week, Chicago 9, a Chicago tribute band, performs.
Located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burk. Recreation-WildwoodNJ.org
Wildwood Crest Summer
Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest.org
Big Wednesdays at Ferry Park
Big Wednesdays at Ferry Park take place Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with free performances from fun party bands as well as food trucks and arts and crafts vendors along with pre-concert happy hours with live entertainment and boat drinks as well as an after-party. Happy hour begins at 2 p.m.
This week, Sensational Soul Cruisers perform at 5:30 p.m.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Music in Byrne Plaza
All Summer Long
Music in Byrne Plaza takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from great dance bands.
This week, 40 North performs.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
O.C. Summer Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community
Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
Wildwood Summer
2022 Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
‘Under a Concrete Sky’
with Treacy Ziegler
Artist Treacy Ziegler exhibits “Under a Concrete Sky” through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City. Featuring a series of bronze and paper cast sculptures created from letters of prisoners, Ziegler’s work aims to give respect to the pain, loneliness, grief, regret, anger and acceptance found in the prisoners’ words.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Skeff Thomas at Noyes
Arts Garage
Potter, ceramicist and professor of Art at Rowan University, Skeffington Thomas brings “Bottles, Containers, and Stelae” exhibition to Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Marty Mayo Art
Exhibit in Barnegat
The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch exhibits artwork by local artist, Marty Mayo, throughout the month of August.
Mayo specializes in mixed-media illustrations, caricature and collages, and his work has been featured in “The New York Times,” “Washington Post” and “The Boston Globe.” The multi-talented Mayo is also the founder and guitarist of Marty and the Martians.
Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat. TheOceanCountyLIbary.org
‘Clique 22’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
Joe Lugara paintings
at Noyes Gallery
A solo exhibition including 40 paintings from Joe Lugara’s series “Scrutiny” takes place through Friday, Oct. 7, at Noyes Gallery at Kramer Hall in Hammonton. A closing reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
The exhibited works are part of a continuing series. Begun a decade ago, “Scrutiny” consists of more than 200 small-scale watercolor paintings on board. The images are abstract but suggest various aspects of nature including terrains, atmospheric conditions, insects, mud slides, plants, animals, bones and fossils.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org
Shore-themed works
at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from Joe Milligan in August.
The exhibit, “Here and There…paintings of Cape May and Lewes,” features a collection of works inspired by the back bays, salt marshes and less traveled roads from Maine to North Carolina.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at
Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Laura McPherson and Mary Bryne for the month of Aug. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. An opening reception for the August exhibit takes place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
‘Sand in Your Shoes’ Exhibit at Great Bay Gallery
Great Bay Gallery hosts “Sand in Your Shoes,” a group exhibit of visual and spoken word artists through Sept. 1. “Sand in Your Shoes,” the gallery’s 16th annual summer project, is inspired by the collective memories of shore lovers and how they got “sand in their shoes.”
Participating artists include Bonnie Bessor, Don Chillemi, Tim Faherty, Vince Filipelli, Maureen Gordon, Cheryl Knowles Harrigan, Shirley Hawthorne, Rae Jaffe, Doreen Serago Khebzou, Rita Michalenko, Gloria Moyer, Christine O’Brien, Mollie O’Mara, Susan Hanna Rau, Linda Weisbecker, Grace Zambelli and Carol Zerbe. Participating poets include Erin Castaldi, Wendy Kaplan Emmons, Toni Libra, John Linskey, Marya Parral and Jack Sweeder.
A “Meet the Artists and Poets” reception takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Poetry reading begins at 6 p.m.
Located at 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. GreatBayArtGallery.com
The Work of Kathy English at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents a solo exhibition of watercolor paintings by Kathy English Monday, Aug. 1, through Tuesday, Aug. 30. English’s exhibit includes a compilation of her various original artworks including wildlife, portraiture and interpretive pieces from the past few years.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org