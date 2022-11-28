Things to do for all of you

Bar 32 Launches Golden Ticket-Inspired Contest
Atlantic City’s Bar 32 has launched a golden ticket-inspired contest with two Taylor Swift concert tickets as the prize. Each Holiday Bar — a limited release milk chocolate candy bar with crushed candy — includes a number, and the winning number will be announced Christmas Day via Instagram live. One lucky winner receives two tickets to the March 13 concert of Swift’s “Eras” Tour. Candy bars are $10 and can be purchased online or in person.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Bar32Chocolate.com
‘Messiah: An Oratorio’ at Borgata
Nearly 200 singers from throughout the region raise their voices in Stockton University’s production of “The Messiah” 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. The performance includes Stockton students, community members and several local choirs, groups and singers from throughout the Greater Delaware Valley. Tickets are $14 general admission, $12 seniors and those under 18; and $8 for Stockton students.
Located at 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. Stockton.edu
Holiday Tree Lighting at Bally’s
Bally’s celebrates its official holiday tree lighting and the unveiling of their brand new Winter Wonderland at The Yard 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate, holiday bites and a toy collection for Toys for Tots.
Located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. BallysAC.com
North Wildwood Tree Lighting
The North Wildwood Tree Lighting takes place 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse Courtyard. The event includes music, refreshments, free tour of the lighthouse and Santa Claus. Admission is free.
Located at 1st. and Central Avenues, Wildwood. NorthWildwood.com
Wildwood Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
The Greater Wildwood Jaycee’s host their annual Christmas Parade 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. The parade kicks off from the North Wildwood Recreation Center and is followed by a tree lighting ceremony and parade awards ceremony 7:30 p.m. at Byrne Plaza.
‘My Yiddishe Chanukah’ at Stockton
Under the musical direction of Zalmen Mlotek, artistic director of the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, “My Yiddishe Chunukah” takes place 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Stockton Performing Arts Center. A musical and theatrical Chanukah celebration for the whole family, the show features a young ensemble of performers and is accompanied by a hip Klezmer ensemble.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Lot 6, Galloway. Stockton.edu
Cape May Annual Tree Lighting
The city of Cape May hosts their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony with a performance from Mary Roth 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Rotary Park.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.co
Christmas at the Mansion in Somers Point
In partnership with Patriots of Somers Mansion, Shore Local presents the 2nd Annual Christmas at the Mansion 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The holiday extravaganza includes local merchants, food trucks, live music, elves wrapping station, kids’ activities and Santa himself. The event culminates with a tree lighting at 5 p.m.
Located at 1000 Shore Rd., Somers Point. SomersMansionPatriots.org
Model Train Show at Music Pier
The annual Model Train Show takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5, in the Ocean City Music Pier. Featuring loads of model trains on display and for sale, admission is free.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Ocean City Christmas Parade
Ocean City hosts its annual Christmas Parade 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Parade route is down Asbury Ave. from 6th to 12th Streets, and includes walking units, floats, musical acts, cars and more.
Holiday Book Sale in Ocean City
Sponsored by the Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library, a holiday book sale takes place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the atrium of the ocean City Free Public Library.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. FriendsVolunteersOCFPL.com
Christmas Arts & Crafts Show in Cape May
Cape May’s Annual Crafts at Christmas Arts & Crafts Show takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at Cape May Convention Hall. Guests enjoy a wide range of gifts and holiday décor from local and regional artists and crafters. Free and open to the public.
Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Nolan Ryan Memorabilia Collection at Stockton
Donated by Leo S. Ullman, a vast collection of Nolan Ryan memorabilia is on display at Stockton University locations including The Bjork Library, The Noyes Arts Garage, John F. Scarpa Academic Center, Kramer Hall, and Stockton’s campus in Manahawkin, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City. Among the collection are baseballs, bats, gloves, hats, jerseys, cards, and more.
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries at Kramer Hall
Philadelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMusuem.org
Breakfast with Santa at La Mer
Santa Claus comes to breakfast at The Pier House at La Mer Beachfront Resort 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 and 17. A special a la carte brunch menu featuring decadent breakfast delights and an array of delicious lunch options is available.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
All is Bright at Ferry Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “All is Bright,” an exhibition featuring works from Kathleen Keane and Renee Leopardi through December 18 with an opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Holiday Artist Marketplace at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features a Holiday Artist Marketplace Pop-Up Sale Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and 3. The pop up marketplace includes work for sale from local Cape May artists, wreath workshops, a fire pit and hot chocolate station.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org