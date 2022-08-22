Things to do for all of you

G. Love Comes to Brigantine
G. Love performs on the beach in Brigantine 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Laguna Grill and Rum Bar. The free concert features special guests Adam Holcombe and Louie B.
Located at 1400 Ocean Ave., Brigantine. LagunaGrill AndRumBar.com
19th Annual ‘Tri the Wildwoods’ Returns
The 19th Annual “Tri the Wildwoods” Triathlon and 5K, sponsored by Stampone O’Brien Dilsheimer Law and Inspira Health, takes place along North Wildwood’s beaches, streets and boardwalk Saturday, Aug. 27, with over a thousand athletes from across the country participating in this “rite of passage race.”
The triathlon includes a modified “Olympic” division, a Sprint Division and for young athletes, a Wild Child Kids’ Triathlon. Start times are between 6:30 and 9 a.m., depending upon race.
Famous 3-D Pop Artist Charles Fazzino comes
to Hard Rock
Officially licensed artist of Super Bowl LVII, pop artist Charlie Fazzino attends his solo exhibition at the Wentworth Gallery at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, along with daughter and fellow artists Heather Fazzino.
The exclusive gallery event showcases recent works including “One World…Circle of Life,” “We Found Love on Broadway,” and his commissioned tribute for the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum. Photo opportunities with the artist are available.
Located at 1000 Boardwalk, 1st Floor, Atlantic City. Went worthGallery.com
Author Tom Tracy
in Ocean City
Sun Rose Words & Music hosts a book signing with Tom Tracy, New Jersey resident and award-winning author of the “Scoochie & Skiddles” children’s books 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. The book signing includes a special meet and greet guest—Tracy’s 5-year-old daughter, Alice Catherine, who is the inspiration for the main character in Tracy’s books.
Located at 756 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. ScoochieAnd Skiddles.com
Sports Cards, Toys, Comics and Collectibles Show
in Wildwood
The Wildwoods Convention Center hosts the return of the Sports Card, Toys, Comics and Collectibles Show 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.
Presented by RK Sports Promotions, the expo features more than 150 tables of the hottest collectibles including old and new sports cards, toys, comic books, Beanie Babies, Legos, Funko Pops and much more. Admission is free.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. RKSportsPromo tions.com
Hawkins Road
Coconutz perform
on Somers Point Beach
The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, country rock, reggae, Caribbean and Parrot-head band Hawkins Road Coconutz performs.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point. SomersPoint BeachConcerts.com
The Ocean City Pops Present The Duprees
Jersey City legends, The Duprees, make their return to the Ocean City with a 60th anniversary celebration 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Tickets are $25 and $30.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Marc Cohn in Cape May
The Cape May 2022 Summer Concert Series offers nine weeks of classic hits, legendary voices and world-class musicianship on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at Cape May Convention Hall.
This week, Marc Cohn performs 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tickets are $50.
Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Free Yoga Classes at Absecon Lighthouse
Sponsored by The Leadership Studio, free yoga classes take on select Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer at Absecon Lighthouse.
This week, enjoy a free class 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25. Yoga mats are provided.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. LeadershipStudioAC.com
Broadway
on the A.C. Boardwalk
Back by popular demand, Broadway on the Boardwalk is back in Atlantic City Monday nights through Aug. 29 with host Dena Blizzard, where guests see the casts of today’s hottest Broadway musicals perform their biggest hits live.
This week, enjoy musical performances from “Broadway Sings Beyonce.”
Free. Located at Kennedy Plaza, 2300 – 2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. DoACBroadway.com
Tony Mart Presents
Mardi Gras
Live at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Tony Mart presents free Mardi Gras concerts 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31.
This week, John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band as well as John Papa Gros perform.
‘Who Am I This Time’ at East Lynne Theatre Company
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Who Am I This Time (& Other Conundrums of Life)” 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 3, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Featuring three stories from the legendary, late author Kurt Vonnegut on the 100th anniversary of his birth, “Who Am I This Time?” stars familiar faces including Veronique Hurley, Alison J. Murphy, Andrew Lefredo, Mat Labotka, Mark Edward Lang and others.
Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under. Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynne Theater.org
Thrilling Thursdays
in Margate
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate take place every Thursday through Aug. 25, with free beach days, sidewalk sales throughout town, Jewish Community Center (JCC) summer entertainment series, farmers market at Steve & Cookie’s from 8:30 a.m. to noon and a free movie at 8:30 p.m. at Huntington avenue and the beach. This week, enjoy “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”
MargateHasMore.Squarespace.com
Free Movies on the Beach
in Cape May
Cape May hosts free movies on the beach Thursdays through Aug. 25, at Gurney Street Beach next to Cape May Convention Hall. Movies begin at dusk and guests bring beach chairs and blankets.
This week, enjoy “The Endless Summer.” CapeMayCity.com
Cape May Music in the Park
The City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evenings through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the city’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include Bluebone on Friday, Amanda & Teddy on Saturday, Devin Lyn & Whiskey Tango Foxtrot on Sunday and Ken Shiles & CIBon on Monday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades take place 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday through the summer, marching from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center. Each night features a different type of band to delight crowds along the route.
This week, Fralinger String Band performs Thursday, Aug. 25; Original Hobo Band performs Tuesday, Aug. 30; and Duffy String Band performs Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Friday Night fireworks
in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
‘Calliope Rose’
in Somers Point
“Calliope Rose,” the mythological mystery comedy by Cape May playwright Bill Sterritt, returns to South Jersey for four weekends in August. Shows take place at Studio Space in Somers Point various days through Monday, Aug. 29.
Written in 1989, “Calliope Rose” was a semi-finalist at the Sundance Institute’s Playlabs.
The show takes place 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27; Monday, Aug. 29; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Tickets are $20.
Located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point. Studio SpaceSPNJ.com
Greenie Unplugged: Music on Margate Beach
Greenie Unplugged: Music on the Beach takes place 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with live music performances by small musical groups. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs, or view the bands from Ventura’s Greenhouse Beach Bar.
This week, feel good band No Clue Trio performs.
Located at Benson Avenue and the beach, Margate. VenturasGreenhouse.com
Chicken Bone Beach
Music All Summer Long
Music at Chicken Bone Beach takes place 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from jazz greats from around the United States.
This week, Helen Sung and the Davis & Gibson Quartet perform.
Located at Kennedy Plaza (on the Boardwalk between Mississippi and Georgia avenues), Atlantic City. Chicken BoneBeach.org
Sunday Night Concert Series in Wildwood
The Fox Park Amphitheater free concert series takes place 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 28. Guests are responsible for bringing a chair and beach blanket.
This week, Big Bleu performs.
Located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burk. Recreation-WildwoodNJ.org
Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest.org
Big Wednesdays
at Ferry Park
Big Wednesdays at Ferry Park take place Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with free performances from fun party bands as well as food trucks and arts and crafts vendors along with pre-concert happy hours with live entertainment and boat drinks as well as an after-party. Happy hour begins at 2 p.m.
This week, Gordon Vincent performs at 2 p.m., HunkaJunk at 5:30 p.m., and Blue Street Duo at 8:30 p.m.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. Visit FerryPark.com
Music in Byrne Plaza
All Summer Long
Music in Byrne Plaza takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from great dance bands.
This week, The Chatterband performs.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Somers Point
Farmers Market
Somers Point Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Sept. 3 on the grounds of Somers Mansion.
This week, an extended market features food trucks and live music from The SSP’s noon to 3 p.m.
Located at 1000 Shore Rd., Somers Point. VisitSomers Point.com
O.C. Summer
Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
Wildwood Summer 2022 Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
‘Under a Concrete Sky’
with Treacy Ziegler
Artist Treacy Ziegler exhibits “Under a Concrete Sky” through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City. Featuring a series of bronze and paper cast sculptures created from letters of prisoners, Ziegler’s work aims to give respect to the pain, loneliness, grief, regret, anger and acceptance found in the prisoners’ words.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Skeff Thomas
at Noyes Arts Garage
Potter, ceramicist and professor of Art at Rowan University, Skeffington Thomas brings “Bottles, Containers, and Stelae” exhibition to Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City through Sunday, Oct. 2.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarage AC.com
‘Clique 22’ at
Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
Joe Lugara paintings at Noyes Gallery
A solo exhibition including 40 paintings from Joe Lugara’s series “Scrutiny” takes place through Friday, Oct. 7, at Noyes Gallery at Kramer Hall in Hammonton. A closing reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15.
The exhibited works are part of a continuing series. Begun a decade ago, “Scrutiny” consists of more than 200 small-scale watercolor paintings on board. The images are abstract but suggest various aspects of nature including terrains, atmospheric conditions, insects, mud slides, plants, animals, bones and fossils.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org
Marty Mayo Art
Exhibit in Barnegat
The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch exhibits artwork by local artist, Marty Mayo, throughout the month of August.
Mayo specializes in mixed-media illustrations, caricature and collages, and his work has been featured in “The New York Times,” “Washington Post” and “The Boston Globe.” The multi-talented Mayo is also the founder and guitarist of Marty and the Martians.
Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat. TheOceanCountyLIbary.org
Shore-themed works
at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from Joe Milligan in August.
The exhibit, “Here and There…paintings of Cape May and Lewes,” features a collection of works inspired by the back bays, salt marshes and less traveled roads from Maine to North Carolina.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. Visit FerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists
at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Laura McPherson and Mary Bryne for the month of Aug. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. An opening reception for the August exhibit takes place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
‘Sand in Your Shoes’ Exhibit at Great Bay Gallery
Great Bay Gallery hosts “Sand in Your Shoes,” a group exhibit of visual and spoken word artists through Sept. 1. “Sand in Your Shoes,” the gallery’s 16th annual summer project, is inspired by the collective memories of shore lovers and how they got “sand in their shoes.”
Participating artists include Bonnie Bessor, Don Chillemi, Tim Faherty, Vince Filipelli, Maureen Gordon, Cheryl Knowles Harrigan, Shirley Hawthorne, Rae Jaffe, Doreen Serago Khebzou, Rita Michalenko, Gloria Moyer, Christine O’Brien, Mollie O’Mara, Susan Hanna Rau, Linda Weisbecker, Grace Zambelli and Carol Zerbe. Participating poets include Erin Castaldi, Wendy Kaplan Emmons, Toni Libra, John Linskey, Marya Parral and Jack Sweeder.
A “Meet the Artists and Poets” reception takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Poetry reading begins at 6 p.m.
Located at 829 Bay Ave., Somers Point. GreatBayArt Gallery.com
The Work of Kathy English at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents a solo exhibition of watercolor paintings by Kathy English Monday, Aug. 1, through Tuesday, Aug. 30. English’s exhibit includes a compilation of her various original artworks including wildlife, portraiture and interpretive pieces from the past few years.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org