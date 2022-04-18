Things to do for all of you

Atlantic City Ballet presents ‘Carmen’
The Atlantic City Ballet presents “Carmen” 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Caesars Atlantic City. Featuring the original, breathtaking choreography of Artistic Director Phyllis Papa and an enthralling score by Georges Bizet, “Carmen” tells the story of a beautiful seductress, the two lovers who vie for her affection and the tragic outcome of their tangled affair.
Tickets range from $23 to $48. Located at 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Caesars.com.
Community Day Clean Up and Party in the Park
Join Stockton University in beautifying Atlantic City during Community Day Clean Up and Party in the Park 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
The citywide cleanup is organized by city wards and takes place from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The party, complete with DJ and live bands, food trucks, crafters village, juggling, magic, outdoor games, face painting, tai chi, hip-hop corner and caricature artist, takes place from 11 a.m.to 4 p.m. at O’Donnell Park. Volunteers for clean-up will receive a food truck voucher. Register at O’Donnell Park on the day of the clean-up or register online at Stockton.edu.
Rain date is Sunday, April 24. Located at 2 S. Hartford Ave., Atlantic City.
‘The Crucible’ at Ocean County College
The Ocean County College Repertory Theater Company presents “The Crucible,” written by Arthur Miller and directed by Paul Chalakani.
Winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play, this exciting drama about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem is both a gripping historical play and a timely parable of our contemporary society.
The show takes place 7:30 p.m. Fridays, April 22 and 29, and Saturdays, April 23 and 30, as well as 2 p.m. Sundays, April 24 and May 1.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Art Walk
in Historic Smithville
The Annual Art Walk at Smithville Village takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Featuring more than 75 local artists, the event includes live music from 18th & Addison as well as special guest Marvel comic book artist Joe Del Beato.
Located at 615 E. Moss Miss Road, Smithville. HistoricSmithville.com.
‘The Manya Project’
at Rowan
“The Manya Project,” a series of plays presenting the stories of Holocaust survivors from South Jersey, takes place 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, and Thursday, April 28.
A collaboration between The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Center at Stockton University and Rowan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance, “The Manya Project” includes four plays based off the memoirs of Holocaust survivors Elizabeth Ehrlich Roth of Vineland, Rosalie Lebovic Simon of Margate, the late Rose Ickowicz Rechnic of Atlantic City and the late Itka Frajman Zygmuntowicz of Philadelphia.
Performances are free and take place in the Tohill Theatre in Bunch Hall at Rowan University. For more information, call 856-256-4545. Located at 201 Mullica Hill Road, Glassboro. Rowan.edu.
Crafts and Collectibles
at Emlen Physick Estate
Cape May MAC (Museums+ Arts+Culture) presents the April Outdoor Crafts & Collectibles Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Emlen Physick Estate. The free event features the wares of vendors and crafters from throughout the Northeast.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.
Holocaust Survivor Speaks at Stockton
The Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University hosts “Unto Every Person There is a Name – Remembering the 6 Million Jewish Victims of the Holocaust” at the Yom HaShoah Program 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, via Zoom.
Hosted by Holocaust scholar and author, Dr. Michael Berenbaum, the virtual program features an interview with Holocaust survivor, Betty Grebenschikoff of Ventnor.
Contact 609-652-4699 to obtain the Zoom link. Stockton.edu.
‘You are the Future’ commemorates Holocaust
The Center for Holocaust, Genocide, and Human Rights Education at Ocean County College hosts “You are the Future: A Musical/Multimedia Program Commemorating the Holocaust” with Naomi Miller 11 a.m. Monday, April 25 at the Grunin Center Theater.
Miller, a singer, actress, recording artist and educator, is the child of survivors. Born in a displaced person camp in Landsberg, Germany, Miller came to the United States when she was 2 years old and has performed this program in a variety of venues.
Contact Dr. Ali Botein-Furrevig, director of the Center for Holocaust, Genocide, and Human Rights Education at 732-255-0400, extension 2368, or email abotein-furrevig@ocean.edu for more information.
Located at 1 College Drive in Toms River. Ocean.edu.
Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald at O.C. Arts Center
The Listening Room at Ocean City Arts Center celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month and Ella Fitzgerald’s birthday with a special tribute performance by Paula Johns 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
Johns, who is often compared to Fitzgerald and some of the great contemporaries of that era, brings her own distinctive panache to each song she sings.
Tickets are $20 for general public and $15 for members of Ocean City Arts Center and South Jersey Jazz Society. Limited tickets available. Call 609-399-7628 for tickets and information. Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Baton Twirling
in Wildwood
Enjoy a championship-filled weekend of twirling during the All East Baton Twirling Championship 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. NJTwirling.com.
Run Wild at the Cape May County Zoo
Sturdy Savings Bank hosts the “Run Wild 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk” at the Cape May County Park & Zoo 8 a.m. Sunday, April 24, to benefit the zoo and Habitat for Humanity – Cape May County.
The 5K and 1-mile walk route takes runners and walkers through the world-famous zoo before it opens to the public. Following is a free kids fun run — 400-yard dash — for kids 10 and under.
Registration is $30 for the 5K run for the first hundred registrants and increases to $40 after that. Registration is open at RunSignUp.com. Fun run is free and doesn’t require registration. Located at 707 U.S. 9 North, Cape May Court House. Go to SturdyOnline.com.
La Mer brings taste of California to Cape May
La Mer Beachfront Resort hosts a Jackson Wine Pairing Dinner featuring La Crema Wines 6 p.m. Friday, April 22. Jackson Family Wines, headquartered in Santa Rosa, Calif., produces a wide range of grape varietals including the number one Chardonnay, Kendall-Jackson’s Vintner’s Reserve.
The pairing dinner showcases a four-course menu including chipotle-grilled chicken flatbread starter, pan-seared day scallops appetizer, apple-and-rosemary-stuffed pork roulade main course, and strawberry shortcake dessert. Wine teachings and pairings accompany each course.
Tickets are $85 per person. Reservations are required and can be made at 609-898-2244. Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com.
Run the Vineyards
at Renault Winery
Enjoy the great outdoors—and the great vineyards—at the Run the Vineyards Renault Winery 5 Miler and Food Truck Festival 9 a.m. Sunday, April 24. The one-of-a-kind race and after-party includes a flat five mile race on mixed terrain with awards for top three overall and top three per age group, a festival with a complimentary glass of wine as well as live music and access to multiple food trucks, and plenty of swag.
Registration is $50 until April 23, when prices will increase.
Located at 72 North Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.
World Health Day
at Salt Spa
In honor of World Health Day, Salt Spa, the award-winning spa at The Reeds at Shelter Haven, offers luxurious spa packages curated with treatments celebrated by spas across the glove through the month of April.
Treatments include an 80-minute Turkish Bath with three-step full body, global rejuvenation treatment for $265 and a 95-minute World Traveler Massage Experience that includes 50-minute Swedish Massage, 30-minute Japanese Reflexology, and 15-minute Indian head massage for $355.
Located at 9628 3rd Ave., Stone Harbor. ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.
Spring break
at Absecon Lighthouse
Normally closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Absecon Lighthouse is open daily 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday, April 25, for spring break. Last climb is at 3:30 p.m.
Museum, grounds and parking are free, however, climbing fees are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors and college students, $6 for children ages 4 to 12 and $5 for Atlantic City residents with ID. Climbing is free for active duty military and kids under age 4. Group rates are available, and a coupon for $1 off admission is available at AbseconLighthouse.org. Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Road, Atlantic City.
‘Signs of Spring’
at Art on Asbury
This April, the Ocean City Fine Arts League presents “Signs of Spring,” an exhibition at the Art on Asbury Gallery in Ocean City.
Open daily, the gallery showcases watercolor, glass, mixed media, pottery, photography, oil, acrylic, textiles, jewelry and sculpture made by professional local artisans.
Located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
Artist Sperlak debuts Gallery at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park kicks off its spring season with area artist Stan Sperlak.
Sperlak is known for dramatic pastel paintings of the Mid-Atlantic. His “Allegories and Muses” are on display through April.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery.
‘Clique 21’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique21” at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com.
Morgan Craig at Noyes Arts Garage
The work of Philadelphia-based artist Morgan Craig is on display at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. Craig creates large-scale, colorful paintings of abandoned buildings to document society’s industrial past.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com.
Artists Show at Riverfront Renaissance Center
Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts features an Associate Artist Member Show through Saturday, May 14.
A group exhibit representing all mediums and subjects from local landscapes, portraits, abstracts and representational, the Associate Artist Member Show is hung in the Main Gallery. In Witt Gallery, “Step Out of Reality—Celebrating the UNREAL,” brings abstract art to its furthest state in a group exhibit. And in the Associate Artist Alcove, works from Donna Pio and Ramon Perez are on display.
Located at 22 N. High Street, Millville. RRCArts.com.
Juried Photography Show in O.C.
The Ocean City Arts Center hosts their Annual Juried Photography Show through Friday, April 30.
The exhibit features more than 40 works varying from landscapes, wildlife, architecture and people.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Second Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
‘Displaced Persons and Camps’ exhibit at Stockton
The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research (YIVO) and Stockton University announce the opening of “After the End of the World: Displaced Persons and Displaced Persons Camps” exhibition through Thursday, April 28, in the Richard E. Bjork Library at Stockton University.
The exhibit examines the responses of the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) and of Jewish Holocaust survivors in the immediate post-war years of World War II, illustrating how the impact of the Holocaust continued to be felt after the war ended.
This is the first time the traveling exhibition will be on view. A larger exhibition, including artifacts from YIVO Archives, opens at United Nations Headquarters New York, January 2023, to mark the International Day of Commemoration in memory of victims of the Holocaust.
The exhibition is open to the public and free of charge. Groups interested in touring the exhibit and the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University can contact Irvin Moreno Rodriguez at 609-652-4699 or Irvin.Moreno-Rodriguez@stockton.edu.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. Closing reception takes place 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
‘A Diamond of Their Own’ at Carroll Gallery
“A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.