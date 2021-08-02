Things to do for all of you

Free movies on the beach at Cape MayFree movies on the beach are back 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, next to the Cape May Convention Hall at Gurney Beach in Cape May. This week’s movie is “X2: X-Men United.” Make sure to bring your beach chairs and blankets.
Go to CapeMayCity.com, or call 609-884-9565.
Music & Movies in Plaza in WildwoodByrne Plaza is the place to be if you are heading to Wildwood this summer. Thursdays feature live music as part of the Music in the Plaza series, and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, A.M. Radio will perform.
Tuesday nights will feature Movies in the Plaza, and the film to be shown 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, is “Spies in Disguise.”
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. For more info, go to DOOWW.com.
Baby Parade waddles to Cape MayThe most adorable parade is back for the 88th Annual Cape May Baby Parade. The parade starts 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Congress Street and Beach Avenue, and ends at Cape May Convention Hall. After the parade, parents are invited to the awards ceremony conducted by Queen Maysea.
Registration is free for participants 12 years old and younger and can register in person at Convention Hall or call 609-884-9565.
Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. Go to Cape MayCity.com
Cape May Music in the ParkCape May will once again host “Music in the Park,” a series of free outdoor concerts held at Rotary Park. Concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Mondays through Sept 11. This week’s schedule:
Friday, Aug. 6: The Al Harrison Pixie Land Band
Saturday, Aug. 7: The Fabulous Silver Wings
Sunday, Aug. 8: Heard Immunity
Monday, Aug. 9: Dan Barry & Friends
Rotary Park is located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMayCity.com.
Harbor Gallery Exhibit feature Artists of the MonthLocal Artists of the Month Emily Arenberg and John Safrit will show their paintings and resin creations and have an open reception 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 6, at the Nature Center in Cape May. The works from each artist will remain on the exhibit for the whole month of August. The Nature Center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
The Nature Center is located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. Go to NJAudubon.org.
Environmentalist book signing in O.C.Co-Authors Kelly Jameson and Dr. Lewis Cuthbert will host a book signing for their published book, “Unlikely Environmentalist: The Donna Madaras Cuthbert Story.” The signing will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Sun Rose Books. This real-life David and Goliath story will resonate with nearly everyone and inspire them to fight back against greedy corporate polluters.
Sun Rose Books is located at 756 Asbury Park Ave., Ocean City.
Donny & Johnny Day offers fun for a causeThe 27th Annual Donny and Johnny Day returns Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Pleasantville Yacht Club, celebrating the legacies of both Donny Sykes and Johnny Sykes IV to raise money for the Donny Fund, which helps special needs children.
Participants can run, walk, swim, paddle, boat or kayak. Donny & Johnny Day is an open challenge for anyone who would like to navigate a 3-mile course on Lakes Bay by any of the above means.
Following the event, which begins at 5 p.m. and starts and ends at the Yacht Club, dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. by Hannah G’s with Irish music by Tom Brett and Bill Felix, and dance music by DJ Cruz.
Pre-registration is $40, $50 on day of event. The Yacht Club is located at 344 E Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. Go to TheDonnyFund.org.
Elephant Talk rocks Watering HoleThe 12th Annual Elephant Talk Music Festival will be the local original musical event of the year. This year there will be two different dates to enjoy the fun and listen to amazing and original music. With more than 60 bands, food and drink specials and raffle items, the Elephant Talk fest will rock the Watering Hole in Mays Landing 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 6, and 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 7.
The indie music festival will feature original bands such as UGLI, The Blues Reincarnation Project, Loud Love, The Surf Jerkz and more. This festival is for all ages to enjoy, so bring the whole family along. The festival is $10 and can be paid upon entrance. All proceeds go to Sprouting Opportunities to provide education and support to families, communities and individuals. Their goal is to create new job opportunities for young adults with autism and or special needs.
The Watering Hole is located at 6494 Weymouth Rd., Mays Landing.
Celebrate 200 years of Lighthouse DayVisit local lighthouses to celebrate the 200th anniversary of National Lighthouse Day and the signing to secure protection of all lighthouses that gave comfort and stability to travelers throughout the centuries
Here’s what to expect at lighthouses in our area for National Lighthouse Day on Saturday, Aug. 7:
Absecon Lighthouse: has 228 steps of fun. While climbing you can see breathtaking views, enjoy live music and wine tasting 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Absecon Lighthouse, which has been around for 164 years. To celebrate National Lighthouse Day even more, kids 11 years old and under climb free. The Lighthouse is located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. Go to AbseconLightHouse.org.
The Cape May Lighthouse: is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has been around for 162 years serving as the third beacon as an aid to navigate those in the water. With 199 steps the cast iron spiral stairway climbers can see staggering views of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean. For National Lighthouse Day, you can make your own crafts, listen to songs of the sea, meet the lighthouse keepers, shop for nautical merchandise. Activities are free, and kids climb free with paying adult. The light house is located at 215 Lighthouse Ave., Cape May. Go to CapeMayMac.org.
Barnegat Lighthouse: is 162 years old and 217 steps of spectacular views of Island Beach, Barnegat Bay and Long Beach Island. Even though the interior of the lighthouse is closed you can still enjoy the outside views and hike along Maritime Forest Trail to bird watch and even go fishing. The park is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The lighthouse is located at 208 Broadway, Barnegat Light. Go to NJParks AndForests.org.
Tucker’s Island Lighthouse: happens to be one of the best lighthouses for all families, climb 42 steps from the second floor for a breathtaking view of Tuckerton Seaport and Lake Pohatcong 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. While this is one is a replica of the 1868 original that fell into the ocean in 1979, it is still considered one of the best. After the climb enjoy museums, shops and restaurants in Tuckerton. Located at 120 W. Main St., Tuckerton. Go to TuckertonSeaport.org.
Herefold Inlet Lighthouse: National Lighthouse Day ceremony begins 10 a.m. with a formal patriotic ceremony honoring the lighthouse and Coast Guard heritage with special guest speakers and U.S. Coast Guard representatives, including Mayor Patrick Rosenello and local historians. The New Jersey Lighthouse Society will provide games and surprises for all children. Take a tour and learn about the history of the 17th century whalers who first used the lighthouse and the lighthouse keepers that keep it looking amazing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sundays. After the tour take stroll the garden the garden paths while looking at over 200 plants the line the garden paths. Herefold is 147 years old and continues to function as an active navigational aid maintained by the Coast Guard. Admission is always free. Herefold is located at 111 North Central Ave., North Wildwood. Go to Hereford InletLighthouse.com.
Hammonton’s Summer Festival brings back the ArtsThe Hammonton Arts and Music Festival takes place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday Aug. 7, on Horton Street. This event will feature three bands, 20 unique vendors, a live art demonstration such as a tie-dye shirt activity hosted by the Noyes Museum and a chance to meet Hammonton’s arts organizations. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 8.
Horton Street is located between Bellevue and Orchard. Go to NJHeartLand.org.
Wildwood hosts ‘Festival Playero’A festival featuring the best Latin food, music and entertainment will make its debut 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Fox Park. This two-day event will feature Latin entertainers such as Elvis Crespo, Tony Vega, Frankie Negro, Edgar Joel and more. Tickets are $39.99 and can be purchased online.
Fox Park is located at Ocean Avenue between Burk & Montgomery in Wild Wood. Go to PracNJ.com for tickets.
Beach Baller Basketball Travels to Morey’s PierThis August many athletes will flock to the beaches surrounding Morey’s Piers for a fun-filled sports tournament with amusement rides. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8, the Baller Basketball tournament comes to town offering premier beach basketball.
Go to MoreysPiers.com.
Tattoo Beach Bash invades WildwoodThe 11th Annual Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash invades Wildwood for three days of needling artwork and more noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Wildwood Convention Center.
This tattoo weekend is full of events such as tattoo contests, live tattooing, live music and more. More than 200 tattoo artist will be there including celebrity tattooists such as Ink Master Contestants Al Fliction, Caroline Evans and Emac Tattoos.
Daily passes for the fest are available for $20, and weekend passes for all the three days is $40 and can be purchased at the door or WildwoodTattoo.com.
The Wild Wood Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood.
Bayside Bash celebrates congregational merger in VentnorThe five-year anniversary of the Beth Judah-Emeth Shalom merger will begin 3 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Bayside Bash at Shirat Hayam Preschool. Shirat Hayam blends two congregations together with distinctive personalities, one conservative and the other reformative. This bash is open to everyone, and is free, with food provided. Rain date is set for Aug. 15.
Shirat Hayam is located at 700 N Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. Go to Shirat HayamNJ.org.
SOMA exhibit features three solo artistsSoma New Art Gallery will feature its third art exhibit with three new regional solo artists: Rye Tippet, Monica Nask and Marie Natale. The three solo artists are displayed at SOMA New Art Gallery to Sunday, Aug. 8.
Located at 31 Perry St. in Carpenters Square Mall, Cape May. Go to SomaGallery.net.
Sundays in the park Music SeriesWildwood brings back Sundays at The Fox Amphitheater Park, a free concert series for all to enjoy. Each concert takes places 7:30 p.m. every Sunday until the end of August. Starting 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Lisa on Tour & the Jersey Horns will play an eclectic set. Make sure to bring a chair and beach blanket.
The Joe Stamile Amphitheater at Fox Park is located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burke avenues.
Andrea McArdle joins O.C. PopsBroadway star, legend and original “Annie” star Andrea McArdle will join the Ocean City Pops 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at The Tabernacle Church.
The youngest performer every nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics’ Circle awards for her performance as Annie, McArdle also originated the roles of Ashley in “Starlight Express” and Margy in “State Fair” on Broadway, and also played Belle in Broadway’s “Beauty and the Beast” and Fantine in “Les Miserables.”
Expect McCardle to revisit all of her roles and also offer other Broadway and pop tunes. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or OceanCityPops.org.
The Tabernacle is located at 550 Wesley Ave., Ocean City.
Broadway at the Beach presents ‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’The Greater Ocean City Theater Company and Ocean City POPS’ Summer Broadway Series presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a musical comedy in which six mid-pubescents strive to win the spelling championship.
The shows take place 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, and Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Bill and Nancy Hughes Performing Arts Center. Complete with audience participation, this is the show to see this summer. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online.
The Performing Arts Center is located at E. 6th St., Ocean City. Go to OCNJ.us for tickets.
Jazz festival features stellar musicians in Pleasantville
The city of Pleasantville will host a free Sunset Jazz Festival starting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Lakes Bay Marina. The festival will feature sounds from Eddie Morgan’s REK’D Jazz and vocalist Darchele Todd. Delicious food from Soul Grill on Wheels will be available serving dinner platters and light bites. Bring a chair and enjoy the concert.
Lakes Bay Marina is located at 341 E. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville.
‘Guys and Dolls’ brings Broadway to Millville
The Broadway musical classic “Guys and Dolls” comes to the Levoy Theater in Millville for a two-week run. Set in Depression-era Times Square, the show will take the audiences through a whirlwind of emotions watching a couple of city gamblers and the women who love them battle their relationships, betrayal and being poor. “Guys and Dolls” features classic numbers including “Luck Be a Lady” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”
Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 6, 7, 13 and 14, 3 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 8 and 15, and 7: 30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Levoy Theater. Tickets range from $12 to $25 and can be purchased online or at the Levoy box office.
The Levoy is located at 126 N High St., Millville. Go to Levoy.net.
Harlem Globetrotters dunk on Wildwood
Join the legendary Harlem Globetrotters in Wildwood as they celebrate their all new Spread Game Tour and take over Wildwood for the 10th year to play four games 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Wildwood Convention Center. This new tour will show the best of the Globetrotters’ exhilarating talent with ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks. Tickets are $23 to $83 and can be purchased online or the Wildwood Convention Center box office.
The Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Go to HarlemGlobeTrotters.com for ticket.
O.C. Arts Center exhibits ‘Death of Liberty’
Artist Sydnei Smith Jordan brings her solo show “Death of Liberty” 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 28, to the Ocean City Arts Center. This show will take attendees on a journey from abduction to slavery to freedom with images depicting strength, determination, perseverance and dignity. This exhibit will focus on Harriet Tubman.
The Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Avenue, Ocean City. Call, 609-399-7628.
Arts comes to the parks in Wildwood
Trying something new, the city of Wildwood will bring arts to featured parks such as Scotty’s Park, SOLCOW Park and Holly Beach Park, to Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.
The arts will include yoga, painting, and music. Be sure to bring a mat, smock and beach blankets for each event. For more info, go to WildwoodNJ.org.
Featured parks are located as followed:
Scotty’s Park – New Jersey & W. Magnolia avenues
SOLCOW – New York & W. Poplar avenues
Holly Beach Park – 123 E. Andrews Ave.
Fireworks at Tropicana
The free firework series at Tropicana will start 10 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 4. This dazzling, 10-minute show will be displayed from the beachfront and will include vivid effects such as grand illuminations.
Tropicana is located at 2831 Boardwalk Ave., Atlantic City. Go to AtlanticCityNJ.com.
Galloway goes Green
The Green Market, hosted by Go Green Galloway, will once again return to the Village Green in Historic Smithville 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Sept 2.
Bigger and more varied than ever, the popular weekly event will include a rotating selection of past favorites, plus exciting new vendors selling everything from local vegetables, plants and foods to a wide variety of crafts and artisanal products. Weekly giveaways will add to the fun and, for the first time, SNAP Benefits will be accepted. Cotton blue jeans will also be collected for recycling.
The Village Green at Historic Smithville is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. Go to GoGreenGalloway.org.
Friday Fireworks in Wildwood
A free fireworks show will light up the night sky over the Wildwoods beaches and Boardwalk every Friday through Sept. 3.
Launched at 10 p.m. from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods Boardwalk.
Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday. For more info, go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
Downtown Wildwood features fitness
Coming to downtown is 5 Fabulous Days of Fitness 8 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. Patrons can enjoy boot camp circuit training 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., zumba 8 to 9 a.m. and yoga 9 to 10 a.m. All fees range from $5 to $10.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. Go to DOOWW.com
Magic & Mystery House Tour at Physick Estate
Take a step back in time to the Victorian Era this summer for the Magic & Mystery House Tour at the Emlen Physick Estate to learn about the Victorians’ fascination with magic, illusion, the mysterious and the odd. Visitors will hear about the Great Lafayette, arguably the world’s greatest magician; Houdini, the astounding escape artist; Ionia, the Goddess of Mystery; and can decide for themselves whether Pepper’s Ghost is real, or just an Illusion.
Attendees will also learn about Sherlock Holmes, Jack the Ripper and more. Evening tours are offered Fridays and Saturdays in July and August. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Go to CapeMayMac.org to purchase tickets or for more information.
The Emlen Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington Street in Cape May.
East Lynne Theater offers various summer shows
The award-winning East Lynne Theater Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming summer and fall season with both indoor and outdoor performances. On Thursdays at 4 p.m. enjoy “Tales in the Backyard” to Aug. 26, with social distancing allowing up to 30 people. The show is $5 cash at the door.
The show will be held at 732 Broadway outside at the West Cape May Borough’s Back Yard.
Student workshops will also return for the first two weeks in August for ages 11 to 15 free of charge. Apply at EastLynneTheater.org to perform in a play 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.