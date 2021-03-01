Things to do for all of you

Stockton streams Hughes film
A film celebrating the career of the late Ambassador William J. Hughes, produced by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University, will be shown for free online.
The one-hour program, “The Life and Legacy of William J. Hughes,” will be streamed over YouTube Live beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, and can be accessed through the Hughes Center’s website, stockton.edu/hughescenter.
The film chronicles the personal and professional achievements of Hughes, who represented South Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District for 20 years and later also served as ambassador to Panama. More than a dozen colleagues and family members of Hughes and his late wife Nancy discuss the legacy of the Salem County native, longtime Ocean City resident and former Cape May County prosecutor, who passed away in 2019.
As a congressman, Hughes sponsored landmark legislation that banned dumping in the Atlantic Ocean. In his earliest congressional victory, he led the fight to prevent the FAA Technical Center — which is now named after Hughes – from moving to Oklahoma. Hughes championed beach replenishment projects to support the region’s tourism industry. He was instrumental in preserving the Pine Barrens from development and securing Wild and Scenic River designations for the Manumuskin and Menantico Rivers.
While the film viewing is free, viewers are invited to contribute to the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy, which promotes civil civic engagement through panel discussions, candidate debates, research and public opinion polling. Contributions will directly fund Hughes Center research, civic engagement efforts and Stockton student programs.
Donations can be made on the Hughes Center website, Stockton.edu/hughes-center.
Monopoly Music Series live stream
The New Orleans-themed bar Bourre will host a charity concert 6:40 p.m. Thursday, March 4. The concert serves as the first event of the Monopoly City Music Series, a new program of events that will be held in Atlantic City to benefit various nonprofit organizations.
The event, which can be enjoyed live at Bourré or streamed online through various channels, will raise money for The Leadership Studio, an Atlantic City nonprofit organization that focuses on helping the community through a variety of programs and events. A portion of the proceeds will also go toward the musicians performing.
The concert will be emceed by Mike Lopez and will feature performances from a selection of Telegraph Hill recording artists including Taylor Tote, Cranston Dean & Patty C and the Mike Montrey Band.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on the events page at BourreAtlaticCity.com. Additionally, it will be streamed to various Facebook accounts, including WeStar (also on Twitch, YouTube and Instagram), Bourré, Leadership Studios, AC Mike and Lisa Johnson Communications.
Bourré is located at 201 S. New York Ave. in Atlantic City. For more info, go to BourreAtlanticCity.com.
Meat Loaf Tribute heads to Landis
Looking to find a bit of paradise by the dashboard light? Then we suggest you fly like a bat out of hell to see The Legendary Pot Roast 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, at the Landis Theater. As you may have guessed, The Legendary Pot Roast is a tribute band with a focus on the works of Meat Loaf and Jim Steinman. Fronted by musical theater veteran Steven Ryan, the show perfectly captures the intensity and theatrics of what a live Meat Loaf concert entails.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at TheLandisTheater.com. The Landis Theater is located at 830 E. Landis Ave. in Vineland.
O.C. Arts Center to feature works of one of its own
Ocean City Arts Center teacher Christine O’Brien will exhibit her oil, oil pastels and mixed media artwork at the Arts Center now through March 31.
A Stockton graduate and native of Margate, O’Brien has taught art to children of all ages since 1998, and currently teaches two classes at the Ocean City Arts Center. She has developed an art form she calls “Squigglism,” which is created by making tiny squiggles in the shape of the letter “S,” using overlapping colors on black paper. O’Brien works with a variety of mediums and credits her style to teaching children’s art classes, where many of her ideas for her own work come to life.
The Ocean City Arts Center is located at 1735 Simpson Ave. in Ocean City. For more info, go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org or call 609-399-7628.
Somers Point Arts Commission hosts photo exhibit
The second floor walkway at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point now features an exhibit from local photographers showcasing images that illustrate the vitality and diversity of life in Somers Point.
The show, titled “Somers Point 20/20,” is presented by the Somers Point Arts Commission. However, due to COVID visitor restrictions at the hospital, the exhibit is not currently open for public view. But fear not, as art lovers can still check it out online, as a slideshow of the full exhibit is currently available on the Arts Commission website at SomersPtArts.weebly.com.
Poster Exhibition at Noyes Museum tells story of Poor People’s Campaign of 1968
The Noyes Museum of Art at Stockton University Kramer Hall will present the exhibit “City of Hope: Resurrection City and the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” which will be on display now through Sunday, May 9.
The poster exhibition examines the Poor People’s Campaign — a grassroots, multiracial movement that drew thousands of people to Washington, D.C., for 43 days between May and June 1968, as demonstrators demanded social reforms while living side by side on the National Mall in a tent city known as Resurrection City.
The City of Hope exhibition is open to the public during Kramer Hall hours, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Kramer Hall is located at 30 Front St. in Hammonton. Face coverings are required, and social distancing protocols are in place. A virtual exhibition will also be available on the Noyes Museum website at NoyesMuseum.org.
Hard Rock Motown Show is back — with a shot of love — at Hard Rock
The popular Motown show “Motor City Live” is back at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The revised production will feature about 50 percent new material compared to its previous run. Produced by Allen Valentine, expect Motown renditions of timeless love songs such as “Reach Out (I’ll Be There),” “This Old Heart of Mine,” “Please Mr. Postman” and more.
Held under strict “Safe + Sound” guidelines, showtimes are 4 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 4 p.m. Sundays through Memorial Day weekend. “Motor City Live” features a live band and a cast of extraordinary singers and dancers. Tickets are $29 and will be sold as tables of two or four seats to ensure social distancing. Masks are required at all times except when drinking beverages, which will be offered by servers. Hard Rock is located at 1000 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Tickets are available at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com
Stockton Art Gallery features works inspired by ‘Red Summer’ of 1919
An exhibition of artwork that examines racial inequality in America will be on display at the Stockton University Art Gallery from now through Thursday, April 1.
Seventy-three pieces by New Jersey artists Casey Ruble and Wendel White are featured in the exhibition titled “The Question the Answer Hides.” Most are from the two artists’ respective “Red Summer” projects, referencing the 1919 race riots and attacks on Blacks who migrated from the South for work after World War I.
The art gallery, located in L-wing on the Galloway campus, is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Face coverings are required. Weekday visitors must get a virtual parking permit at Visitor.Stockton.edu. Stockton University is located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway. For more info, go to Stockton.edu/ art-gallery.
Pine Shores Art Exhibit
Pine Shores Art Association has mounted a new winter art exhibit in Tuckerton Borough Hall that can be seen through the end of March. More than 50 framed paintings and drawings by 25 artists are on display in the center hall and courtroom, and original works by Paul Hartelius are featured in the conference room.
The Tuckerton Borough Fine Arts Gallery is located in the municipal building at 420 E. Main Street in Tuckerton. Public viewing hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except when the building is closed for holidays or other special exceptions. All art is for sale, and a price list is available in center hall. For more info, go to PineShores ArtAssociation.org.