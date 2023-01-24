Things to do for all of you

Brent Celek Meet
and Greet at DraftKings Meet former Philadelphia Eagles tight end and Superbowl Champion Brent Celek 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at DraftKings Sportsbook at Resorts Casino Hotel. Celek will sign autographs and is available for fan photos at the free event.
Located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ResortsAC.com
Burns Supper
at Ferry Park Exit Zero at Ferry Park hosts the 17th Annual Burns Supper, a Celtic-inspired experience with dinner and whisky tastings, live music from four different bands including bagpipers, poetry readings and more 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The event showcases Scottish tradition and celebrates famed Scottish poet Robert Burns, who wrote Auld Lang Syne and has inspired iconic writers and performers including John Steinbeck, JD Salinger, Bob Dylan and Michael Jackson.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at ExitZeroHospitality.TicketLeap.com.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
ARTeriors AC Returns
to Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Arts Foundation’s ARTeriors Baltic Avenue exhibit is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Feb. 19. The limited time pop-up art installation includes the work of Alissa Eberle, Heather and Samantha Howley, Victoria Katherine, Heather Deegan Hires, Lennox Warner, Yelixza Figueroa, Helen Clymer, Travis Gibson, Shari Tobias, Chanelle Rene, Bernard De la Cruz, Michelle Franzoni, Miko Beach, Gary Lindley, John Morris, and Kenneth Lazan Faulk Jr. and invites the public into a unique and thought-provoking art experience.
Admission is free, donations welcome.
Located at 2022 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City. AtlanticCityArtsFoundation.org
Wine Pairing at
Rhythm & Spirits The next installment of a year-long celebration of the best wineries in New Jersey at Rhythm & Spirits takes place 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and features fine wines from William Heritage Winery in Mullica Hill.
The wine pairing dinner invites guests to enjoy a four-course dinner menu of specially curated Italian-American dishes along with an expertly selected William Heritage wine that complements each course. Menu includes Sicilian Shrimp Tartare paired with 2021 WH Blanc de Blancs, Arugula pesto made with strozzapreti paired with 2021 WH Chardonnay Gravel Block Vineyard, Filet Mignon crostini paired with 2020 WH Cabernet Franc and Bar 32 Flourless Cake served with Willow’s Way Blue Dream ice cream and salted caramel paired with 2020 Chambourcin Burn Pile Vineyard.
Tickets are $100 per person and reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased at TennAveAC.com/Tickets.
Located at 129 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAC.com
Chocolate Brunch
on the Orange Loop Two Tennessee Avenue venues — Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32 — host chocolate brunches 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring sweet breakfast treats like the Italian American Waffle, made with house-made ricotta cannoli, orange marmalade and dark chocolate on top of a Belgium pearl sugar waffle and tasty morning cocktails.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. and 129 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAC.com
Motley Crue/Def Leppard Chocolate Bar Contest
at Bar 32 Bar 32 is hosting a chocolate bar contest with a chance to win two tickets to the Motley Crue/Def Leppard concert Friday, Feb. 10, at Hard Rock Atlantic City, with the purchase of a limited edition set of chocolate bars including “Kick Start,” a Motley Crue themed bar, as well as “Pour Some Toffee on Me,” a Def Leppard bar. The set of bars is $20.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Bar32Chocolate.com
Armenian Genocide Exhibit at
Stockton University “The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31, with a public reception that includes guest speakers and Armenian food and music 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu
Vintner Wonderland
at Renault Winery Renault Winery hosts its annual Vintner Wonderland, a celebration of successful harvest, through January. The winter festival includes ice skating, fire pit experiences, and a Vintner Village with goods from local craft vendors and artists as well as private ice skating cabanas and champagne bubble igloo experiences, live entertainment and culinary and wine experiences.
Located at 72 North Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com