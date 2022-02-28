Things to do for all of you

2022 MAAC Basketball Championships
The 2022 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships return to the historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from Tuesday, March 8, through Saturday, March 12, with multiple games per day.
Tickets range from $50 to $120.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. BoardwalkHall.com.
Velocity at Grunin Center
Next generation Irish tap duo Velocity takes the stage at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 8.
Led by Guinness World Record holder for The Fastest Feet in the World, James Devine, and five-time World Champion Irish dancer, David Geaney, Velocity is joined on stage by a motley crew of mind-blowing musicians and an old-school scratch DJ.
Tickets are $25 and $45.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
New Jersey State High School Wrestling Championships at Boardwalk Hall
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association presents high school wrestling championships from Thursday, March 3, through Saturday, March 5, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The competition kicks off 1 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $40.
Located at 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. BoardwalkHall.com.
International Women’s Day at Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis
Celebrate International Women’s Day, a United Nations-sanctioned global holiday, at Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis starting 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 8.
Guests will enjoy a special international Women’s Day Menu featuring antipasto, spaghetti and meatballs, salmon Romano, tiramisu, and live entertainment.
Reservations can be made at OpenTable.com.
Located at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. BallysAC.com.
Double Feature at Surf City Firehouse
The Lighthouse International Film Society will screen two documentaries —the short, “One All the Way,” and feature length “The Automat” — and serve up Texas-style hot dogs along with two side dishes 6:30 p.m., Friday, March 4, at the Surf City Firehouse.
Tickets for the films are $10 online and $12 at the door. Online ticket plus Texas-style hot dog and two sides is $16; ticket at the door and hot dog and two sides is $18. Libations and beverages are also available. Reservations appreciated.
Located at 713 Long Beach Blvd., Surf City. LighthouseFilmFestival.org.
Dinner Theater with South Jersey Players, Inc.
South Jersey Players presents dinner theater at Aroma Restaurant 6 p.m. Tuesdays, March 8, 15 and 22, in an innovative grass-roots effort to bring live theater to Ventnor in an elegant restaurant. The evening will consist of five original one-acts by emerging and established playwrights Tom Chin, Sondra Mandel and Phyliss Shanken, with guest playwrights Jeff Dunne and Amanda Quaid. Stand-up comedian, Scott Friedman will be the MC. The production’s directors are Tish Becker, Heidi Mae, Marlene May and Helaine Stredwick.
Tickets are $45. Advanced reservations are required and can be made at 347-920-6399.
Located at 5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. SouthJerseyPlayer.org.
Mid-Atlantic Cheer Championship in the Wildwoods
The Mid-Atlantic Cheer Championship takes over the Wildwoods Convention Center for three exciting days of cheerleading competition, Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 6. Doors open at 4 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
All teams will compete on a 54-by-42-foot spring floor and will perform incredible stunts in hopes of winning the competition.
Admission fee for adults is $25 per day, $45 for two days. Children are $15 per day, $25 for two days.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk. Varsity.com.
A Taste of Two Legends at Morton’s
Join Morton’s The Steakhouse and Michael David Winery for an extraordinary food and wine experience 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 5, with a five-course menu paired with wines from Michael David Wintery.
Courses include King Salmon crudo paired with Michael David Sauvignon Blanc; artisan goat cheese salad paired with Michael David Chardonnay; prosciutto wrapped lamb loin medallions paired with Inkblot Petite Sirah; blue cheese-crusted filet mignon paired with Rapture Cabernet Sauvignon; and La Bete Noir paired with Lust Zinfandel. Tickets are $149 per person; must be 21 years of age or older.
Located at 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Mortons.com.
‘Xanadu’ at Eagle Theatre
The Eagle Theatre’s 2022 mini season begins with “Xanadu,” a fun, self-parodic adaptation of the ’80s cult classic featuring the music of Electric Light Orchestra (ELO).
The production — a story of forbidden love, chaos, and roller disco that travels from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, Calif. — is being directed by Producing Artistic Director Angela Longo.
The show runs Thursdays through Sundays, March 3 to March 20. Tickets are $38.
Located at 208 Vine St., Hammonton. EagleTheatre.org.
Sip, Savor, and Support Gilda’s Club
The 8th Annual Sip, Savor, Support event to benefit Cancer Support Community New Jersey at Gilda’s Club (CSCNJ) takes place 6 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, March 9, at Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House.
Tickets are $55 for a single ticket, $100 for a pair and include a gourmet buffet, open bar of beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as a raffle. All proceeds go directly to the free support programs at CSCNJ for men, women, teens and children impacted by all forms of cancer, at any stage of their cancer journey.
Space is limited to the first 150 RSVPs. To purchase tickets, contact Gilda’s Club at 609-926-2699 or purchase online at CSCNJ.org.
Located at 672 N. Trenton Ave., Atlantic City.
Celebrate 25 Years of Music at Albert Hall
Celebrate 25 years of music in the Albert Hall building with music from eight bands including Easy as Pie, Redbird, Cedar Creek, Prograsstination, L&B Line, Third Rail, Singin’ for Supper and Elaine & The Cimarron Sky, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 5. A jam session will follow the performances.
In addition to the music, an introduction and building blessing by Clan Mother Diane of the Eastern Lenape Nation will take place at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children.
Located at 131 Wells Mills Road, Waretown. AlbertHall.org
Boat Show at A.C. Convention Center
The Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, presented by Discover Boating, returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center through March 6, welcoming nautical novices, seasoned sailors and water lovers for an all-access pass to discover why life is better on a boat.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $18, are available for advance purchase at ACBoatShow.com; $20 for adult tickets purchased onsite during the days of the show; and free for children 12 and under.
Located at 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City. ACBoatShow.com.
Captain’s Table Gala at A.C. Boat Show
Join Cooper Levenson for a night of food, fun and fellowship at the 7th Annual Captain’s Table 6 p.m., Thursday, March 3, at the Atlantic City Convention Center. The splashy event benefits Let Us Eat, Please in support of summer feeding programs in South Jersey distributed by the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
Guests will enjoy delicious food selections from a variety of restaurants while sampling spirits provided by local breweries, wineries and distilleries. Supporters will enjoy the added benefit of visiting the Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show during the event.
Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at Give.CFBNJ.org.
Located at 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City.
‘Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman’ streaming
The filmed production “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Woman” will be screened online 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays through Saturday, March 5.
The production, which stars Suzanne Dawson, enjoyed a world premiere last fall. Live performances will return in May.
Tickets are $15, and available at EastLynneTheater.org.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. An opening reception will take place at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 17. Closing reception will be held 5 p.m., Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
Wood Engravers Exhibit at Stockton
Stockton University Art Gallery hosts the “Wood Engravers’ Network: 4th Triennial” through April 5 in the upper L-Wing art gallery.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, features 65 contemporary relief engravings representing an international group of artists from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, England, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.
Located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
‘A Diamond of Their Own’ at Carroll Gallery
“A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.
Vintner Wonderland at Renault
Renault Winery’s much-anticipated winter festival continues into March. With ice skating, festive food and beverages, live entertainment, historic vineyard tours and special events, it’s fun for the whole family. And, in addition to regular dining in the Champagne Patio Garden and Tasting Room, Renault offers dining at private fire pits, cabanas, and champagne bubbles.
Located at 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City. RenaultWinery.com.