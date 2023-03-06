Things to do for all of you

Pure Essence at End
of the Road Theater “Pure Essence,” a solo exhibition of contemporary paintings by Chanelle Rene takes place at End of the Road Theater through Friday, March 31. The show includes original expressive portrait and mosaic paintings on canvas and panels, and original works on paper.
Located at 3845 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May. ChanelleRene.com
Market Madness
in Ocean City The Ocean City Music Pier hosts Market Madness 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11. The event features all of Ocean City’s favorite stores under one roof for one day, offering amazing shopping specials.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Career Carnival for
Kids at Showboat
The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City will host a career discovery experience 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, with Career Carnival for Kids. The free event welcomes kids to explore exciting careers with hands-on activities, demos, games and giveaways. Participating businesses and organizations include Atlantic Shore Offshore Wind, Atlantic Cape Community College, Lucky Snake Arcade and many more.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. CareerCarnivalforKids.com
Weekend in the Pines at Stockton University
Stockton University hosts “Weekend in the Pines” Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12. The program provides participants a new appreciation for the beauty of the Pinelands National Reserve.
The weekend kicks of Saturday with the 34th Annual Pinelands Short Course, which features 28 presentations including 21 new programs that explore the region’s unique history, ecology, culture and music. The short course runs 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Register at Stockton.edu/ContinuingStudies/PinelandsShortCourse.html.
The celebration continues 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday with “Lines on the Pines,” an annual pine barrens tribute that has taken place since 2005 and includes more than 80 vendors showcasing art, books and crafts in Stockton’s Campus Center. Lines on the Pines is free and open to the public. LinesOnThePines.org
Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala
The Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala celebrates 40 years with The Ruby Gala 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. The event honors Gala icons who have contributed to the success of the event over its four decade history, which has raised over $3.8 million for scholarships since its inception in 1984.
The Ruby Gala begins with a lavish cocktail reception followed by the return of the Atlantic City Beach Patrol rowboat with a bounty of fresh seafood, in addition to signature dishes and desserts as well as libations from some of the area’s finest establishments. Guests enjoy a 50/50 raffle, open bar, photo booth and live music from Plaid Salmon.
Tickets are $250; tables of 10 are $2300.
Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. Atlantic.edu
Two New Art Exhibits
at Stockton
Stockton University’s Art Gallery welcomes two new exhibitions for the spring semester—one focusing on the South Jersey punk music scene and the other on the impact of borders on our lives.
The punk exhibit, “Shortest, Loudest, Fastest,” in the upper gallery, focuses on the art of South Jersey and Philadelphia punk. The exhibit highlights an array of mediums including illustration, sculpture, photography and street art, as well as a massive flyer wall and zine library.
In the lower gallery, photographer and installation artist Ara Oshagan is featured with his show “Disrupted, Borders.” Using a variety of mediums ranging from photography to film to collage Oshagan considers the impact of borders on our personal and collective history. Oshagan visits Stockton Art Gallery 2 p.m. Monday, March 27 for an artist talk and workshop. Materials and supplies provided.
Both exhibits run through Thursday, April 6.
Located at Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Stockton.edu
New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition 2023 at Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
Armenian Genocide Exhibit at Stockton University “The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu