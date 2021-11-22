Things to do for all of you

Christmas at the Hangar Naval Air Station Wildwood (NASW) Aviation Museum is hosting its 2nd Annual Christmas at the Hangar event 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27. Event festivities include a meet and greet with Santa Claus; unique photo opportunities; live music from Ben & Hannah Stone; free face painting; free hot cocoa and cookies provided by the Cape May Peanut Butter Company; food from Josie Kelly’s food truck available for purchase; a performance from the Cape May Dancers; and interactive opportunities with Star Wars characters, courtesy of the 501st Legion – Northeast Remnant.
The event is free to the public, though donations to the museum are appreciated. Toy donations for Toys for Tots will be accepted at the entrance, and over $1,500 in merchandise and gifts will be raffled off in prizes. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome.
Located at Cape May Airport, 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May. USNASW.org.
Elks Window Decorating Contest
Walk or bike by the Wildwoods Convention Center windows to view the creative and festive designs painted by local Wildwoods art students from Thursday, Nov. 25, to Thursday, Dec. 30.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Elks1896.com.
Holiday Shopping
Village in Wildwood
Hosted by the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, an outdoor holiday shopping experience takes place 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27. Explore the offerings of local artisans and specialty shops, handcrafted items and decorations, baked goods, boutique shops, entertainment, music, raffle and more at Byrne Plaza in Downtown Wildwood.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. @WildwoodsHolidayShoppingVillage on Facebook.
Christmas in North Wildwood Weekend Celebration
Enjoy outdoor firepits, hot chocolate, festive lights, decorations and music while enjoying the holidays in North Wildwood 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27, and noon on Sunday, Nov. 28.
Located at Olde New Jersey Avenue and the 100 block of East 17th Avenue, North Wildwood. WildwoodHoliday.com
PCS Day at Albert Music Hall
Celebrate Pinelands Cultural Society (PCS) Day at Albert Music Hall with a program 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, featuring a live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music by bands in the tri-state area. A special video of Albert Music Hall history will be shown at 5:45 p.m., prior to the show. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Located at 131 Wells Mill Road (Rt. 532), Waretown. AlbertHall.org.
Christmas with Harte
and O. Henry at East
Lynne Theater Company
East Lynne Theater Company brings holiday cheer with “Christmas with Harte and O. Henry,” an adaptation of two holiday tales from the Old West, adapted and performed by Gayle Stahlhuth.
The one-person show provides fun for the whole family, and is based on “Dick Spindler’s Family Christmas” by Bret Harte and “Christmas by Injunction” by O. Henry.
Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27, Sunday, Dec. 5, and Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 9 through 11. Matinee shows are 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27 and Dec. 11.
Tickets are $28; students and military $20; ages 12 and under free. Located at Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org.
Santa and Tree
Lighting at La Mer
La Mer kicks off the holiday season with a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Clause, Winter Fest activities and a tree lighting ceremony 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27.
The family-friendly event features live holiday music, a visit from Santa, lawn firepits, a Lite Bite menu and hot chocolate bar, plus an endless array of activities for the kids including arts and crafts, glitter tattoos, sand art and more. Guests can also shop for holiday accessories and La Mer merchandise, and Cape May Mayor Zachary Mullock will officially lite the tree at 6 p.m.
Located at 1317 Beachfront Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com.
LBI Annual Holiday Market
The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences (LBIF) Annual Holiday Market runs through Dec. 5 inside the gallery during LBIF’s regular business hours, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The foundation will transform the gallery space into a market showcasing handmade work in all mediums and price points, from amazing clothing and jewelry to ceramics, paintings, home décor and more.
Located at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. LBIFoundation.org.
LBIF Small Business
Saturday Festival
The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences hosts Small Business Saturday Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. The festival takes place indoors and outdoor and includes a day of food catered by Angellos, hot cocoa, cider, s’mores, fire pits, live music by Karen Beals, holiday carols by Barnegat High-School Choir and artisan shopping.
Located at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. LBIFoundation.org.
Wheaton Arts Folklife Exhibits
The Wheaton Arts Folklife Program has two incredible exhibitions on display through 2021. The two exhibitions — “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition,” and “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” — enable guests to experience Latin American folk art that juxtaposes old and new Guatemalan fiber arts and modern painted glass works depiction human tragedy.
Located in the Down Jersey Folklife Center, “Mayan Traje: A Tradition in Transition” features masterpieces of fiber arts created by Guatemalan Maya artists over a hundred years till modern days.
Located in the WheatonArts’ 1876 Schoolhouse, “Persistent Memories: Portraits on Glass” features the work of Argentine American artist Paula Meninato, who uses portraits on glass to depict the human toll behind the criminalization of Latin Americans during the ten years of Argentine military dictatorship that disappeared 30,000 civilians, known as the “Desaparecidos.”
Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through 2021. Located at 1501 Glasstown Road., Millville. WheatonArts.org.
Juried Art Show
at O.C. Arts Center
Ocean City Arts Center presents its Annual Juried Art Show through Nov. 30. The show is open to artists of all levels working in oil, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, mixed media, drawing and printmaking and will be judged by Janet Miller, director and owner of SOMA NewART Gallery in Cape May, Margate artist Barry Pisetzner, and Michael Cagno, director of the Noyes Museum of Art, Hammonton.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
20 artists featured at
Noyes Art Garage in A.C.
The newest work of 20 visual artists from the tri-state area will be on display at The Noyes Artist Members Exhibition, a two-gallery show installed at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, through Jan. 2.
The artists, who work across a variety of mediums, include Phyllis Anderson, Jill DeFelice, Glen Guarino, t.a. hahn, Dennis Loughlin, Joe Lugara, Varleria Marcus, George Mattei, Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman, Tony Migliaccio, Vincent Nardone, Carol Nussbaum, Suzanne Pasqualicchio, Jason Rice, Vincent Romaniello, Andrea Sauchelli, Karen Starrett, Lou Storey, Diane Tomash and Christina Marie Klein.
The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ArtsGarageAC.com.
Fast & Furriest 5K Turkey Trot
Ocean City’s annual Thanksgiving morning 5K run begins 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, at the Ocean City Music Pier. Sponsored by the Humane Society of Ocean City, the event includes a 1-mile fun run and 5K walk in addition to the 5K run, all of which occur on the boardwalk course. Online registration is at RunSignup.com, and race day registration opens at 7 a.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier. For more information, call 609-898-9500, Ext. 4.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. HSOCNJ.org.
Christmas in the Downtown
Ocean City’s downtown merchants and the Chamber of Commerce are kicking off an old-fashioned Downtown Christmas, “Our Miracle on Asbury Avenue”, 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. As part of the tradition, the Ocean City Fire Department will be on hand with a ladder truck in case Santa Claus decides to land atop City Hall to pay a visit.
Located between 5th and 14th streets and Asbury Avenue, Ocean City. 1-800-BEACH-NJ.
Holidays with the Ocean
City Pops Orchestra
Conductor Vince Lee leads the Ocean City Pops in a special holiday concert 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Ocean City Music Pier. Call 609-399-6111 or go to OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice for tickets.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City.
Santa Visits Ocean City
There are multiple opportunities to see Santa this year in Ocean City. Santa will be available 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 27 and 28 through Dec. 18 and 19. Visits with Santa will be held at Mark Soifer Park, located at 9th Street and Asbury Avenue.
Photos with Santa in an Ocean City Beach Patrol Lifeguard Boat are available noon to 3 p.m. on those same weekends at the Ocean City Music Pier at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. Call 800-BEACH-NJ
Holiday Music from Mary Roth
Mary Roth, a longtime popular folksinger of South Jersey, will perform holiday music for the Stone Harbor Tree Lighting Ceremony 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at the entrance to Harbor Square Mall on 96th Street. Roth will lead the community in joining her in some festive holiday songs, and the mayor of Stone Harbor will appear to give a holiday message to the community. Go to SHNJ.org.