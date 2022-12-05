Things to do for all of you

Annual Holiday Concert and Reception in Cape May
The City of Cape May’s Annual Holiday Concert and Reception takes place 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Cape May Convention Hall. The holiday reception features America’s Sweethearts with their live band. The New York City based trio of classy ladies perform a concert filled with holiday favorites like “Sisters” Christmas Land,” and “Let it Snow.”
Event is free.
Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMay.com
Ocean City Holiday Spectacular
The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company presents the 2022 Ocean City Holiday Spectacular 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17; and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17 and 18, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Featuring an enchanting cast of professional singers and dancers the Spectacular is a high-energy, family-oriented, song and dance tribute to the holidays. Through dazzling costumes, familiar songs, special guests, toe-tapping numbers and special effects, this extravaganza kindles the holiday spirit in all of us.
Tickets are $20 per person; $18 for children 12 and under.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com
Willy Wonka Jr. in Ocean City
The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company presents Willy Wonka Jr. 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Featuring students in third through eighth grade, the show is based on the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. Tickets are $15 each.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com
Brinch with The Grinch
The Grinch is back and taking over Exit Zero Filling Station noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, with hot and cold festive drinks like the Hot Toddy and Winter Solstice Sangria for the adults and sweet shakes like the Grinch or Cindy Lou milkshakes for the kids. Holiday gear encouraged.
Located at 110 Sunset Blvd., Cape May. ExitZero.com
Stockton University
Celebrates 45 Years of Legalized Casino Gaming
The Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University hosts and in-depth conversation about the process and impact of legalized casino gaming titled “Celebrating 45 Years: Legalized Casino Gaming in New Jersey” 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at Stockton Atlantic City.
Panelists include Michael C. Epps, former commissioner of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission; Mark Giannantonio, president and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel and president of the Casino Association of New Jersey; Lynne Levin Kaufman, co-chair of Cooper Levenson’s Gaming Law Practice; Steven P. Perskie, retired Superior Court judge and author and cosponsor of the original New Jersey Casino Control Act; and David Rebuck, director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. Event is free and open to the public.
Located at 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Stockton.edu/Light
Breakfast with Santa at La Mer
Santa Claus comes to breakfast at The Pier House at La Mer 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 17. A special a la carte brunch menu featuring decadent breakfast delights and an array of delicious lunch options is available.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
‘Christmas Presents from
The Past’ at East
Lynne Theater Company
East Lynne Theater Company presents a limited run of “Christmas Presents from the Past,” a compilation of Christmas stories adapted and performed by Gayle Stahlhuth, who brings to life over thirty characters in her memorized, unique tour-de-force story-telling style. Stories include “The Gift of the Magi,” “The Christmas Masquerade,” “The Snow Image” and “What the Bells Saw and Said.”
Performances take place 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, as well as Sunday, Dec. 10. A matinee take place 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $28; Kids 12 and under are free.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. ELTC.info
Suite Inspiration Christmas Concert in Absecon
Suite Inspiration’s 26th Annual Anniversary Christmas Concert, “Christmas at the Movies,” takes place 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Absecon. The show features the best pop, traditional and spiritual selections from Hollywood’s finest holiday films, television shows and classic cartoons, as well as a Christmas sing-a-long and an appearance by the Jolly Old Elf himself.
Holiday refreshments served after the concert. For more information, contact Judy Transue at 609-748-1583.
Located at 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. SetonAbsecon.org
Nolan Ryan Memorabilia Collection at Stockton
Donated by Leo S. Ullman, a vast collection of Nolan Ryan memorabilia is on display at Stockton University locations including The Bjork Library, The Noyes Arts Garage, John F. Scarpa Academic Center, Kramer Hall, and Stockton’s campus in Manahawkin, through Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City. Among the collection are baseballs, bats, gloves, hats, jerseys, cards, and more.
‘Lilt’ at Noyes Galleries
at Kramer Hall
Philadelphia Sculptors, in collaboration with the Noyes Museum of Art Stockton University, presents “Lilt,” a selection of artwork that have rhythm and flow and elicit spirit and cheer through Friday, Jan. 20.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton.
All is Bright at Ferry
Park Gallery
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “All is Bright,” an exhibition featuring works from Kathleen Keane and Renee Leopardi through December 18.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May.