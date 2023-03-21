Things to do for all of you

Dinner with Diamond at Harbor Pines Golf Club
Harbor Pines Golf Club 2023 Tribute Concert Series presents “Dinner with Diamond,” featuring premier Neil Diamond impersonator Tommy Lynn, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
Tickets are $80 per person and include a dinner buffet of carved prime rib, blackened salmon, chicken francaise and more, with a cash bar available.
Located at 500 St. Andrews Dr., Egg Harbor Township. HarborPines.com
Frankie Negron Performs at Stockton
Renowned Latin music superstar, Frankie Negron, performs 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Stockton University Performing Arts Center. Winner of four gold and platinum albums as well as nine Billboard Top 40 Hot Latin Tracks, Negron performs a distinct blend of traditional salsa with progressive influences such as pop, rock, gospel, R&B, hi-hop and reggaeton.
Tickets range from $10 for students to $35 for general public.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Lot 6, Galloway. Stockton.edu/PAC
National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony in Sea Isle Sea Isle City’s annual Vietnam War Veterans Ceremony, hosted by Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio, takes place 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Veterans Park.
The ceremony includes a laying of the wreath next to the park’s Memorial Fountain as well as prayers from local religious leaders and multiple Veteran’s speakers and attendees.
Located at JFK boulevard and Landis avenue in Sea Isle. VisitSICNJ.com
‘Who Hijacked My Fairytale’ with Kelly Swanson at Stockton
Award-winning storyteller, comedian and author Kelly Swanson performs “Who Hijacked My Fairytale?” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Stockton University Performing Arts Center. Guests step into the magical, heartwarming and incredibly funny journey of a wayward Southern belle who went from being a shy child who tried to be invisible to a tacky woman who just won’t shut up.
Tickets range from $10 for students to $35 for general public.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Lot 6, Galloway. Stockton.edu/PAC
Special Olympics Basketball Finals
in Wildwood Over 1,000 Special Olympics athletes from the Garden State compete in basketball competitions 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, throughout Wildwood. Games take place at Wildwoods Convention Center, Crest Pier Recreation Center, Wildwood High School, Wildwood Catholic Academy, North Wildwood Community Center and the Byrne Community Center.
South Jersey Players Dinner Theater
South Jersey Players returns to Aroma Restaurant in Ventnor for a second season of dinner theater 6 pm. Tuesday, March 28. The event features a three-course plated dinner of caesar salad, chicken parmigano or rigatoni a la vodka and mini cannoli and coffee, as well as five original one-act plays by Tom Chin, Peter Dukatis, Edward Shakespeare and Jim O’Hara.
Tickets are $45 each. Call 347-920-6399 to reserve.
Located at 5206 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. SouthJerseyPlayers.org
Pure Essence at End of the Road Theater
“Pure Essence,” a solo exhibition of contemporary paintings by Chanelle Rene takes place at End of the Road Theater through Friday, March 31. The show includes original expressive portrait and mosaic paintings on canvas and panels, and original works on paper.
Located at 3845 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May. ChanelleRene.com
Two New Art Exhibits
at Stockton Stockton University’s Art Gallery welcomes two new exhibitions for the spring semester — one focusing on the South Jersey punk music scene, and the other on the impact of borders on our lives.
The punk exhibit, “Shortest, Loudest, Fastest,” in the upper gallery, focuses on the art of South Jersey and Philadelphia punk. The exhibit highlights an array of mediums including illustration, sculpture, photography and street art, as well as a massive flyer wall and zine library.
In the lower gallery, photographer and installation artist Ara Oshagan is featured with his show “Disrupted, Borders.” Using a variety of mediums ranging from photography to film to collage Oshagan considers the impact of borders on our personal and collective history. Oshagan visits Stockton Art Gallery 2 p.m. Monday, March 27 for an artist talk and workshop. Materials and supplies provided.
Both exhibits run through Thursday, April 6.
Located at Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Stockton.edu
New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition 2023 at Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University The New Jersey Arts Annual Exhibition for 2023 takes place through Saturday, June 24, at both Noyes Arts Garage in Atlantic City and Stockton’s Kramer Hall in Hammonton. The largest exhibition in the history of the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, the exhibit, titled “Mother Nature vs. Human Nature: The Inequity of Climate Resilience,” includes 105 artworks by 103 artists who either live or work in New Jersey. The Arts Annual Exhibition is a co-sponsored project of the Noyes and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City and 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu
Chocolate Brunch
at Rhythm & Spirits
and Bar 32 Two Tennessee Avenue venues—Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32—host chocolate brunches 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays featuring sweet breakfast treats like the Italian American Waffle, made with house-made ricotta cannoli, orange marmalade and dark chocolate on top of a Belgium pearl sugar waffle and tasty morning cocktails.
Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave. and 129 South Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. TennAveAC.com
Armenian Genocide Exhibit at Stockton University
“The American Genocide, One Family’s Story” exhibit is on display at the Stockton University Richard E. Bjork Library through Wednesday, May 31.
The exhibit, curated by Ryann Casey, exhibition coordinator at Stockton University Art Gallery, traces the life of an Ottoman Armenian family and their journey of survival, migration and reemergence in the United States due to the 1915 Armenian Genocide.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu