Things to do for all of you

Lucy in Margate celebrates 140 years
Nothing beats the celebration of Lucy the Elephant’s 140th Birthday. Celebrate her big day with the legendary Margate elephant 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17. The party isn’t complete without exciting rides, games and inflatables for everyone to enjoy. Adding another party favorite will be this year’s 9-hole miniature golf course!
There will also be plenty of awesome Jersey Shore food faves such as hot dogs, funnel cakes and slushies to cool down with. However, a party isn’t a party without the appearance of Mackie, The Stiltwalker! Tours will be conducted every 45 minutes inside of Lucy with birthday cake waiting at the finish line at 3 p.m. (while supplies last). Make sure to grab this year’s collectible birthday T-shirts that resemble the famous National Lampoon movies of the 1980s.
Morey’s Pier Wildwood hosts Sand Soccer tourneyThe premier outdoor sporting event is announcing its return of all beach sports! This July many athletes will flock to the beaches surrounding the pier for a fun-filled tournament and amusement rides. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, Cape Express More Beach Blast Sand Soccer Tournament comes to town. With beach soccer now added to the fun, this will serve as the one of Morey’s Piers biggest events.
Have a laugh at Harbor Pines Golf ClubStand-up comedy and cocktails 2.0 are back at Harbor Pines Golf Club for the celebration of their 25th Anniversary 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17. Harbor Pines will feature some of the area’s funniest comedians including headliner Tracy Locke with a Southern Style BBQ with a vegan option. Tickets are $59 and must be purchased in advance on line or over the phone.
Harbor Pines is located at 500 St Andrews Dr., Egg Harbor Twp., For more info, go to HarborPines.com or call 609-927-0006.
Cape May Music
in the ParkCape May will once again host “Music in the Park,” a series of free outdoor concerts held at Rotary Park. Concerts start 7 p.m. Fridays through Mondays, through Sept. 11. This week’s schedule is as follows:
Friday, July 16: The Squares
Saturday, July 17: Herb Moore Trio
Sunday, July 18: Maura McKinney
Monday, July 19: Dan Barry Quartet
Rotary Park is located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMayCity.com.
Galloway Goes GreenThe Green Market, hosted by Go Green Galloway, will once again return to the Village Green in Historic Smithville 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Sept. 2.
Bigger and more varied than ever, the popular weekly event will include a rotating selection of past favorites, plus exciting new vendors selling everything from local vegetables, plants and foods to a wide variety of crafts and artisanal products. Weekly giveaways will add to the fun and, for the first time, SNAP Benefits will be accepted. Cotton blue jeans will also be collected for recycling.
The Village Green at Historic Smithville is located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road in Smithville. Go to GoGreenGalloway.org.
Friday Fireworks
in WildwoodA free fireworks show will light up the night sky over the Wildwoods beaches and Boardwalk every Friday through Sept. 3.
Launched at 10 p.m. from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods Boardwalk.
Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday. For more info, go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
Music and Movies
in Plaza in WildwoodByrne Plaza is the place to be if you are heading to Wildwood this summer. Thursdays feature live music as part of the Music in the Plaza series, and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Jamison Celtic Rock will perform.
Tuesday nights will feature Movies in the Plaza, and the film to be shown 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, is “RIO.”
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. For more info, go to DOOWW.com
Downtown Wildwood features farmers marketDowntown Wildwood is booming with things to this summer at Byrne Plaza. The farmers market occurs 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday, hosting up to 60 quality vendors with amazing farm goods and baked goods.
Also coming downtown is 5 Fabulous Days of Fitness. Monday through Friday, patrons can enjoy cycling, Zumba and yoga. All fees range from $5 to $10 and are paid to the instructor.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. For more info, go to DOOWW.com
Sundays in the
park Music SeriesWildwood brings back Sundays at The Fox Amphitheater park, a free concert series for all to enjoy. Each concert takes places 7:30 p.m. every Sunday until the end of August. Starting 7:30 p.m. July 18, Captain Jack Tribute band will be playing. Make sure to bring a chair and beach blanket.
The Joe Stamile Amphitheater at Fox Park is located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burk
Magic & Mystery House Tour at Physick EstateTake a step back in time to the Victorian Era this summer for the Magic & Mystery House Tour at the Emlen Physick Estate to learn about the Victorians’ fascination with magic, illusion, the mysterious and the odd. Visitors will hear about the Great Lafayette, arguably the world’s greatest magician; Houdini, the astounding escape artist; Ionia, the Goddess of Mystery; and can decide for themselves whether Pepper’s Ghost is real, or just an Illusion.
Attendees will also learn about Sherlock Holmes, Jack the Ripper and more. Evening tours are offered Fridays and Saturdays in July and August. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3 to 12. Go to CapeMayMac.org to purchase tickets or for more information.
The Emlen Physick Estate is located at 1048 Washington Street in Cape May.
Free movies on the beach at Cape MayFree movies on the beach are back Thursday, July 15, and are ready to roll! All movies are to start at approximately at 8:15 p.m. next to the Cape May Convention Hall at Gurney Beach. This lineup will feature movies such as “Sandlot”, “Princess Bride”, “Robot” and more. Make sure to bring your favorite beach chairs and blankets.
For more info, visit CapeMayCity.com or call 609-884-9565.
East Lynne Theater offers various summer showsThe award-winning East Lynne Theater Company is thrilled to announce its upcoming summer and fall season with both indoor and outdoor performances.
On Thursdays at 4 p.m. enjoy “Tales in the Backyard” to Aug. 26, with social distancing allowing up to 30 people. The show is $5 cash at the door.
Both shows will be held at 732 Broadway outside at the West Cape May Borough’s Back Yard.
Student workshops will also return for the first two weeks in August for ages 11 to 15 free of charge. Apply at EastLynneTheater.org to perform in a play 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
SOMA exhibit features three solo artistsSoma New Art Gallery is announcing the opening of their third art exhibit with three new regional solo artists: Rye tippet, Monica Nask, and Marie Natale. The three solo artists will be displayed at SOMA New Art Gallery from July 10 to August 8.
Located at, 31 Perry Street in Carpenters Square Mall, Cape May. For more info visit SomaGallery.net.
Cape May Stage presents ‘Ann’After a year of quarantine, Cape May Stage is back with optimism and laughs with shows Tuesdays through Sunday. First in line is “Ann,” a play about the legendary late Texas Governor Ann Richards that takes a deep look into the heartfelt women who refined the lives of those around her. “Ann” will continue to run until Aug. 2. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance at CapeMayStage.org.
Movies with a Cop in Longport features ‘Sonic’Longport police department is hosting its movies with a cop on Saturday, July 17, at dusk behind City Hall. Bring the kids to watch “Sonic the Hedge Hog” with those who patrol the community.
Anglesea Night Market returns to North WildwoodAnglelsea Night Market returns this summer from 5 to 10 p.m., Thursday, July 15, with the best food trucks in the Northeast such as Gringo’s Locos Street Tacos, Bake ‘N’ Bacon, Mama’s Meatballs and more. All visitors are welcome to dine-in at the surrounding restaurants to enjoy live entertainment and their menus.
The Anglesea Night Market is located on Olde New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood. Go to AngleseaNightMarket.com