Things to do for all of you

Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation Events in Ocean City A trio of events supporting the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation takes place Friday, July 29, in Ocean City. The day starts with the 18th Annual Chip Miller Surf Fest 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7th Street Beach and is followed by both Taste of Ocean City (OC) and Slide for Amyloidosis 6 to 10 p.m. at Ocean City Waterpark at 728 Boardwalk.
The surf fest is open to men and women of all ages and includes a longboard division. Registration is $40. Check-in for contestants is at 7 a.m.
The 5th Annual Slide for Amyloidosis and Taste of Ocean City is an event within an event—a family friendly waterslide event along with a tasting of some of Ocean City’s favorite eateries including The Hula Grill, Piccini, Red’s Jersey Mex Café, Uncle Bill’s Pancake House, Boyar’s Food Market and more. Tickets are $70 individual, $225 family five pack. Kids 4 and under are free.
National Sports Collectors Convention in Atlantic City
The 42nd National Sports Collectors Convention, an annual gathering of collectors, dealers and any other groups interested in collecting trading cards, autographs and other memorabilia, takes place 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, through Saturday, July 30, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
General admission tickets are $25 online, $30 at the door. VIP and 5-day early entry packages are sold out.
Located at 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City. NSCCShow.com
Elton John Tribute
at Harbor Pines
Harbor Pines Golf Club, South Jersey’s premier destination for golf, dining and special events, hosts an evening of fine dining and timeless music from the Rocket Man with an Elton John Tribute featuring Lee Alverson 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Gourmet buffet includes an assortment of the Rocket Man’s favorite dishes like arugula, melon and prosciutto salad, sliced tenderloin Steak Diane, vegetable ratatouille and an assortment of decadent desserts. Tickets are $75 per person. Advance ticket purchase required.
Located at 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township. HarborPines.com
Beach Ultimate
Tournament in Wildwood
The annual Beach Ultimate Tournament, the largest co-ed beach Frisbee tournament in the world, celebrates 30 years in the Wildwoods 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
Held in the Wildwoods every July since 1992 and drawing over 400 teams from the United States and around the globe, the event takes place on over 100 fields stretching along the beach from Surfside Pier at 26th Street to the Wildwoods Convention Center. Admission is free to spectators.
Second Annual Funky
Pickle Ventnor Classic
Presented by Atlantic Medical Imaging and hosted by Funky Pickle Productions, the second annual Funky Pickle Ventnor Classic takes place 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, a the Ventnor City pickle ball courts.
The free festival features an all-levels pickle ball tournament, live music from Don’t Call Me Francis and Funky Dawgz Brass Band, comedy performances, food from Water Dog Smoke House, vendor marketplace, contests and more, in addition to access to an on-site mammography van with complimentary screenings.
Located at 5600 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor. FunkyPickle.com
‘Down on the Farm
Weekend’ at Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village hosts “Down on the Farm Weekend” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31, where guests experience life on an early American farm through hands-on activities and exhibits at the open-air living history museum. Special exhibits throughout the village include collections of antique and modern farming equipment. Event sponsored by Smeltzer & Sons Feed & Pet Supplies.
Admission is $14 adults, $12 children 3 to 12.
Located at 720 Route 9, Cape May. HCSV.org
Dog Show at Cold Spring Village
Hosted by The Friends of Historic Cold Spring Village, the Annual Dog Show at Cold Spring Village takes place noon Saturday, July 31, at the Gazebo in the center of the Village. Admission is $6 for one handler along with one dog. Guests with a 2022 Membership are free.
Pet registration begins at 11 a.m. Complimentary donations are welcome. Pets receive a treat and kerchief, and prizes are awarded for Best Dressed, Smallest Dog, Largest Dog, Best Performance, Dog/Owner Look-Alike and Best in Show.
Located at 720 Route 9, Cape May. HCSV.org
56th Annual Seashore
Open House Tour
A yearly tradition presented by the Long Beach Island Foundation (LBIF), the 56th Annual Seashore Open House Tour takes place 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Featuring six unique and beautiful homes spanning LBI from Harvey Cedars to Barnegat Light, the LBIF House Tour is the organization’s largest fundraiser.
This year’s tour is sponsored by Woodhaven Lumber and Millwork and features unique 19th century architecture, sweeping balconies, vaulted ceilings, ocean and bay front views, opulent marble kitchens and private sitting rooms.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased in advance. Ticket price includes the house tour catalog and an invitation to the architecture panel discussion 10 a.m. Sunday, July 31, inside the LBIF gallery.
33rd Annual JFS House Tour
Presented by Surroundings Interiors, the 33rd Annual Jewish Family Services (JFS) House Tour takes place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. The tour features six to eight luxurious Downbeach homes and benefits the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore.
Tour tickets are $75.
Cape May Baby Parade
The 89th Annual Cape May Baby Parade takes place 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, beginning at Congress street and Beach avenue before proceeding down Beach Avenue and concluding at Cape May Convention Hall.
Participants are invited to Convention Hall immediately following the parade for the awards ceremony conducted by the parade’s Grand Marshal, Queen Maysea. Trophies are awarded in five separate categories: Beach Baby, Decorated Baby Carriage, Walking in Fancy Dress, Walking in Superhero Outfit and Decorated on Wheels, as well as an award for Best Overall Entry.
Registration is free to all participants 12 and younger.
Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
The Community Band
by the Sea in Wildwood
The Wildwoods host Community Band by the Sea, a large group of local musicians, for a special performance 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Byrne Plaza. Rain date is noon, Sunday, July 31.
The Community Band by the Sea promotes awareness of the golden age of bands, a time when American instrumental bands were in emerging in local towns. Brass, woodwind and percussion instrumentalists from throughout the area perform in the event.
Free to attend, attendees bring their own beach chairs and blankets.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. ArtMusicEmporium.com/Band-by-the-Sea
Jus Nice Sneaker
Convention in Wildwood
The Jus Nice Sneaker Convention takes place noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Wildwoods Convention Center. The convention is a chance for the folks to buy, sell, and trade some of the most unique and in-demand sneakers. The all-ages event includes giveaways and special guests MAYOR and Omi In A Hellcat.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $35 at the door.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. JusNiceSneakerConvention.com
‘The Sound of Music’
in Ocean City
Ocean City POPS and Ocean City Theatre Company present “The Sound of Music” select days Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 3 to 12, at the Hughes Performing Arts Center at Ocean City High School.
Featuring music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, “The Sound of Music” is based upon the book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Aug.a Trapp.
The show takes place 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Aug. 10, Friday, Aug. 5, and Aug. 12, Saturday, Aug. 6, and Tuesday, Aug. 9, as well as 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11. Tickets are $25 and $30.
Located at East 6th St., Ocean City. OceanCityTheatreCompany.com
‘The Amazing Max’ at Ocean County College
Community Arts and Music Programming (CAMP) present “The Amazing Max” 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center.
This free show features Max Darwin hilariously combining magic and comedy, making objects appear and disappear and generally defying the laws of physics inches from the audience. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Nae Breeks Pipes & Drums
Band in Somers Point
Somers Point Recreation presents Somers Point Kid’s Concert Series 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays, through the summer, at William Morrow Beach.
This week, enjoy Nae Breeks Pipes & Drums Band where children get interactive with drums and other instruments and march in a parade around the beach by the talented bagpipers.
Located at Bay Avenue and Somers Point Beach. VisitSomersPoint.com
Free Yoga Classes
at Absecon Lighthouse
Sponsored by The Leadership Studio, free yoga classes take on select Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer at Absecon Lighthouse.
This week, enjoy a free class 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Yoga mats are provided.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. LeadershipStudioAC.com
Wacky Wednesdays at the Absecon Lighthouse
Offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through July and August, Wacky Wednesdays feature themed programs including crafts, activities, theme related movies and coloring pages for kids.
This Wednesday, kids become a paleontologist for the day, making dinosaur related crafts. Free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. AbseconLIghthouse.org
Broadway on the A.C. Boardwalk
Back by popular demand, Broadway on the Boardwalk is back in Atlantic City Monday nights through Aug. 29 with host Dena Blizzard, where guests see the casts of today’s hottest Broadway musicals perform their biggest hits live.
This week, enjoy musical performances from “Moulin Rouge.”
Located at Kennedy Plaza, 2300 – 2498 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. DoACBroadway.com
Tony Mart Presents Mardi Gras
Live at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Tony Mart presents free Mardi Gras concerts 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 31.
This week, Golden Globe nominee Dana Fuchs, a contemporary Roots Rock Diva, performs along with Tribe, a popular New Orleans high-energy party rock band.
East Lynne presents
‘Possessing Harriet’
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents “Possessing Harriet” 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 3, at Cape May Presbyterian Church.
Created by Kyle Bass, “Possessing Harriet” tells the story of a runaway slave hidden in the attic who faces the costs and benefits of freedom as she spends time with suffragist Elizabeth Cady (before she married Stanton) and abolitionist Garret Smith. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $20 students and military, free for kids 12 and under.
Located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. EastLynneTheater.org
‘The Manya Project’ at Stockton
Sponsored by the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University, “The Manya Project,” a series of three original plays telling the stories of local Holocaust survivors, takes place at Stockton University, Atlantic City.
The remaining performance includes “Girl in a Striped Dress: The Holocaust Story of Rosalie Lebovic Simon,” 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27.
Located at 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Stockton.edu
‘The Three Little Pigs’
at Stockton
The Children’s Summer Playhouse at Stockton University Performing Arts Center presents “The Three Little Pigs” 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Campus Center Theatre.
Tickets are $12. Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr. Stockton.UniversityTickets.com
A.C. Walking Tour Series
The Atlantic City Walking Tour is a four-part series of guided tours led by Atlantic City Historian and Stockton Adjunct Professor Dr. Levi Fox 10 a.m. to noon Fridays through July. Each week features a different tour.
This week, Fox hosts the Lower Chelsea Neighborhood Tour, which features the Jewish heritage of the neighborhood including synagogue, a tailor shop, union headquarters and more. Tickets are $10 per tour, $35 for four-tour bundle.
Located at 3711 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Stockton.edu
Bonerama performs on
Somers Point Beach
The Somers Point Beach Concert Series is back for its 29th season with concerts 7 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 9. All concerts are free and take place at The William Morrow Beach/Municipal Beach Park.
This week, Bonerama, multiple Big Easy award winners, performs.
Located between Higbee and New Jersey avenues, Somers Point. SomersPointBeachConcerts.com
Marc Broussard in Cape May
The Cape May 2022 Summer Concert Series offers nine weeks of classic hits, legendary voices and world-class musicianship on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer at Cape May Convention Hall.
This week, American singer-songwriter Marc Broussard performs 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Tickets are $50.
Located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Fool Moon Theatre
presents ‘Godspell’
Fool Moon Theatre Company presents the exuberant musical “Godspell” 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Saturday, July 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Margate Community Church in Margate.
Directed by Camille Averso, “Godspell” is a musical based on the Gospel of Matthew. Tickets are $35 general admission, $30 seniors, and $25 for children 12 and younger.
Located at 8900 Ventnor Ave., Margate. FoolMoonTheatre.org
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate
Thrilling Thursdays in Margate take place every Thursday through Aug. 25, with free beach days, sidewalk sales throughout town, Jewish Community Center (JCC) summer entertainment series, farmers market at Steve & Cookie’s 8:30 a.m. to noon, and a free movie at 8:30 p.m. at Huntington Avenue and the beach. This week, enjoy “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
MargateHasMore.Squarespace.com
Anglesea Night Market Returns
The popular Angelsea Night Market series returns to North Wildwood 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 28, along Olde New Jersey Avenue in the Entertainment District of the city. Food trucks scheduled to participate include The Little Sicilian, Cousin Maine’s Lobsters, El Gringo Loco, Beast of the Street, Chank’s Pizza Cones, House of Cupcakes, Nick’s Roast Beef and Pirate Pete’s Soda Co. among others.
Free Movies on the
Beach in Cape May
Cape May hosts free movies on the beach Thursdays through Aug. 25, at Gurney Street Beach next to Cape May Convention Hall. Movies begin at dusk and guests bring beach chairs and blankets.
This week, enjoy “Aladdin.” CapeMayCity.com
Family Fun Craft
Show at the Lighthouse
A family fun craft show takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Cape May Lighthouse. The show is full of high-quality crafts and collectibles from vendors and crafters throughout the northeast.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Movies on the
Green at Ferry Park
Ferry Park at the Cape May Ferry Terminal hosts a free outdoor movie series Monday nights through Aug. 29. Guests encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. This week, enjoy “Grease” after sunset.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Stairway to the Stars
Lighthouse Climb
Cape May Mac (Museums+Art+Culture) offers a nighttime climb up the 199 spiral stairs to the Watch Tower of the Cape May Lighthouse 8 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
During the climb, climbers enjoy a nighttime view nearly 156 feet above the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 through 12. Tickets may be purchased from the Lighthouse Keeper the evening of the event.
Located at 215 Light House Ave., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org
Cape May Music in the Park
The City of Cape May presents “Music in the Park” free evening outdoor concerts at Rotary Park in Cape May. Music in the Park runs 7 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday evening through Sept. 11. All concerts are rain or shine unless otherwise noted on the city’s Facebook page and in Rotary Park.
This week, performances include Danny Eyer Band on Friday, Golden Eagle Community Band on Saturday, Tom Powdermaker Duo on Sunday and Suite Inspiration on Monday.
Located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayCity.com
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades
Wildwoods Boardwalk parades take place 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday through the summer, marching from 16th Avenue to the Convention Center. Each night features a different type of band to delight crowds along the route.
This week, Cape Atlantic Irish Pipe Brigade performs Monday, Aug. 1; WhoaPhat Brass Band performs Tuesday, Aug. 2; Duffy String Band performs Wednesday, Aug. 3; and Woodland String Band performs Thursday, Aug. 4.
Friday Night Fireworks
in Wildwood
Free Friday night fireworks take place 10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 2, in Wildwood. Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk. Rain date all season is 10 p.m. Sunday.
‘Calliope Rose’ in Somers Point
“Calliope Rose,” the mythological mystery comedy by Cape May playwright Bill Sterritt, returns to South Jersey for four weekends in Aug.. Shows take place at Studio;Space in Somers Point various days from Saturday, Aug. 6, through Monday, Aug. 29.
Written in 1989, “Calliope Rose” was a semi-finalist at the Sundance Institute’s Playlabs.
The show takes place 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Saturdays Aug. 6, 20 and 27, and Mondays, Aug. 8, 15, 22, and 29, as well as 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 7, 14, 21, and 28. Tickets are $20.
Located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point. StudioSpaceSPNJ.com
‘America’s Sexiest Couple’
at Cape May Stage
Cape May Stage presents “America’s Sexiest Couple,” written by Emmy Award-winner Ken Levine, directed by Roy Steinberg and starring real-life couple, Tony Award-winner Karen Ziemba and Bill Tatum.
The delightfully funny and witty comedy tells the story of Susan and Craig, a 1990s sitcom duo hailed as “America’s Sexiest Couple,” as they reunite years later facing a lifetime of unresolved issues, longings and regrets.
The show runs daily 8 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 14, except Mondays.
Ticket prices vary. Located at 405 Lafayette St., Cape May. CapeMayStage.org
Greenie Unplugged:
Music on Margate Beach
Greenie Unplugged: Music on the Beach takes place 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with live music performances by small musical groups. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs, or view the bands from Ventura’s Greenhouse Beach Bar.
This week, Nikki Briar performs country and pop music.
Located at Benson Avenue and the Beach, Margate. VenturasGreenhouse.com
Chicken Bone Beach
Music All Summer Long
Music at Chicken Bone Beach takes place 7 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from jazz greats from around the United States.
This week, Louis Hayes and Tony Day Jazz Band featuring Across the Globe Music Group performs.
Located at Kennedy Plaza (between Mississippi and Georgia avenues), Atlantic City. ChickenBoneBeach.org
Sunday Night Concert
Series in Wildwood
The Fox Park Amphitheater free concert series takes place 7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 28. Guests are responsible for bringing a chair and beach blanket.
This week, Forever Tina, a Tina Turner Tribute, performs.
Located on Ocean Avenue between Montgomery and Burk. Recreation-WildwoodNJ.org
Wildwood Crest Summer
Music Series
Music in Centennial Park takes place 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 17, with free performances. Guests bring blankets and beach chairs.
Located at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest. WildwoodCrest.org
Big Wednesdays at Ferry Park
Big Wednesdays at Ferry Park takes place Wednesdays through Aug. 31, with free performances from fun party bands as well as food trucks and arts and crafts vendors along with pre-concert happy hours with live entertainment and boat drinks as well as an after-party. Happy hour begins at 2 p.m.
This week, Englishtown Project performs at 5:30 p.m.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
Music in Byrne
Plaza All Summer Long
Music in Byrne Plaza takes place 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1, with free performances from great dance bands.
This week, Animal House Band performs.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
O.C. Theatre Company presents ‘Super Sidekick The Musical’
The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company (OCTC) presents its 2022 Summer Children Theatre Series Tuesdays at the Ocean City Music Pier. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of the show.
This week, when famous superhero Blackjack the Bold is kidnapped by an evil sorcerer, it’s up to his assistant Inky to step up and save the day in “Super SideKick the Musical” 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com/BoxOffice
O.C. Summer Farmers Market
The Ocean City Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday through the summer at The Tabernacle Grounds.
Featuring a great assortment of Jersey Fresh produce, fresh flowers and fresh herbs from local farms, there are also a number of crafters with many handmade treasures and treats.
Located at 55 Wesley Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityVacation.com
Margate Community
Farmer’s Market
The Margate Community Farmer’s Market takes place 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Sept. 1 at Steve & Cookie’s.
Featuring over 30 New Jersey farmers and small food vendors, the farmer’s market is loaded with the region’s freshest in-season fruits and vegetables, fresh roasted coffee, cheeses, seafood, spices, soaps, jelly, cut flowers, potted gardens and more.
Located at 9700 Amherst Ave., Margate. Margate Community Farmers Market on Facebook.
Wildwood Summer 2022
Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market takes place 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through the summer at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
‘Under a Concrete Sky’
with Treacy Ziegler
Artist Treacy Ziegler exhibits “Under a Concrete Sky” through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City. Featuring a series of bronze and paper cast sculptures created from letters of prisoners, Ziegler’s work aims to give respect to the pain, loneliness, grief, regret, anger and acceptance found in the prisoners’ words.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Skeff Thomas at
Noyes Arts Garage
Potter, ceramicist and professor of Art at Rowan University, Skeffington Thomas brings “Bottles, Containers, and Stelae” exhibition to Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, Atlantic City through Sunday, October 2.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
‘Clique 22’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique22” at Kramer Hall at Stockton University through Friday, Oct. 7. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. Stockton.edu/Kramer
Joe Lugara paintings
at Noyes Gallery
A solo exhibition including 40 paintings from Joe Lugara’s series “Scrutiny” takes place through Friday, Oct. 7, at Noyes Gallery at Kramer Hall in Hammonton. An opening reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, with a closing reception 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 15.
The exhibited works are part of a continuing series. Begun a decade ago, “Scrutiny” consists of more than 200 small-scale watercolor paintings on board. The images are abstract but suggest various aspects of nature including terrains, atmospheric conditions, insects, mud slides, plants, animals, bones and fossils.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org
Unmasked Exhibition
at LBIF
The Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences (LBIF) presents Unmasked: A Contemporary Portrait Exhibition Saturday, July 16, through Sunday, Aug. 14 with juror Jessica Todd Smith from Philadelphia Museum of Art. Inviting artists to draw from underneath the surface in order to reveal a deeper vision of portraiture, the exhibit includes but is not limited to drawing, painting, mixed media, collage, digitally created work and 3D constructions that can be wall hung.
Located at 120 Long Beach Blvd., Loveladies. LBIFoundation.org.
Shore-themed works
at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts an installation of artwork from Joe Milligan in Aug.
The exhibit, “Here and There…paintings of Cape May and Lewes” features a collection of works inspired by the back bays, salt marshes and less traveled roads from Maine to North Carolina. An opening night reception takes place 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery
Local artists at
Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists Debra Donahue and Carole McCray through July, and Laura McPherson and Mary Bryne for the month of Aug. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. An opening reception for the Aug. exhibit takes place 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudubon.org
‘Stitched Stories’ at
Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “Stitched Stories: An Exhibition of African American Quilters & Fiber Artists from New Jersey” through Friday, July 29. Exhibiting artists represent North, Central and South Jersey as well as two guilds—The Nubian Heritage Quilters Guild from North Jersey and Princeton Sankofa Stitchers Modern Quilters Guild from Central Jersey. Rounding out the exhibit are The Imes’ Sisters (Barbara Imes Jorden and Jacqueline Imes Jenkins) from South Jersey and Philadelphia fiber artist Christina Johnson.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org
The Work of Kathy English at Ocean City Arts Center
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents a solo exhibition of watercolor paintings by Kathy English Monday, Aug. 1, through Tuesday, Aug. 30. English’s exhibit includes a compilation of her various original artworks including wildlife, portraiture and interpretive pieces from the past few years. A “Meet the Artist” reception takes place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., 2nd Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org
Voices and Votes Exhibit at Atlantic Cape Gallery
Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery hosts a complimentary art exhibit in celebration of the Smithsonian’s traveling historical exhibit, “Voices and Votes,” at Atlantic Cape this summer.
The Gallery Exhibit runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Aug. 11, at William J. Spangler Library in Daniel Leeds Hall (D building) and showcases works related to democracy and American in a variety of mediums from artists around New Jersey.
For more information, contact Katherine Aikens at KAikens@Atantic.edu with the subject “Voices and Votes.”
Located at 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.