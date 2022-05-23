Things to do for all of you

Arc of Atlantic County hosts Celebrate!
The Arc of Atlantic County presents Celebrate! An Evening with Arc of Atlantic County 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at The Deck at The Golden Nugget Casino, Hotel and Marina.
Celebrate! is The Arc of Atlantic County’s signature fundraising event where guests enjoy food, beverages, live entertainment, dancing, silent auction, unique sports memorabilia, a 50/50 raffle and more.
Tickets are $75 per person. Located at Huron and Brigantine Blvd., Atlantic City. TheArcAtlantic.org
Free concert honoring first responders
A free concert honoring police and fire personnel as well as first responders and all branches of the armed services takes place 5:15 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Brighton Park Amphitheater in Atlantic City.
The afternoon of patriotism and celebration features Jim Craine and The Atlantic City All Stars Band including Atlantic City’s singing lifeguard Jim Craine with Stan Richards on guitar, Jim Hines on bass, Ray Nunzi on drums and Jack Griffith on keyboard. An after party at The Irish Pub takes place after the concert. Special Guest Jim Yester of The Association will join the band for some of their legendary hits.
Located at 124 Park Place, Atlantic City. JimCraine.com
Unlocking of the Ocean in O.C.
The Unlocking of the Ocean and Business Persons Plunge takes place Friday, May 27, on the Ocean City beach next to the Music Pier. The official Unlocking of the Ocean welcomes the summer season and takes place at noon. The event is followed by the Business Persons Plunge, in which participants dress in business suits, carry briefcases and march into the ocean to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” to welcome the new season.
Located at 825 Boardwalk. OCNJ.us/BizPlunge
Memorial Beach Challenge for 31 Heroes
The Memorial Beach Challenge begins 7:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Ocean City Music Pier. The challenge, which supports 31 Heroes, an organization dedicated to serving service members, veterans and their families, includes a SEAL-approved soft sand obstacle course, kids fun run and Memorial Paddle Out.
Registration is $70 for obstacle course, $30 for fun run. Located at 825 Boardwalk. MemorialBeachChallenge.com
The Wildwoods unlock the ocean
The Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony, the Wildwoods’ official start of the summer tourist season, takes place 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, on the beach at Andrews Avenue next to the Wildwoods Convention Center. The ceremony features tourism, state, county and city officials as well as guest speakers. Additionally more than 300 elementary school children participate in the “unlocking” using an oversized, ornate “W” key delivered by a professional sky diver.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. DooWW.com
All-New Wildwoods Island Shuttle launches
The all-new Wildwoods Island Shuttle launches service on Memorial Day Weekend with a joint press conference from the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA), mayors from Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood and officials from the Jitney Association 11:45 a.m. Friday, May 27.
The press conference takes place immediately after the Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony and includes the display of two brand new Wildwoods Island Shuttles for viewing and photo opportunities.
Wildwoods Island Shuttle begins service Thursday, May 26, starting with weekends-only service Memorial Day Weekend through Sunday, June 19, when service transitions to daily service. A free Jitney Surfer App allows riders to view a map of shuttle routes and real-time locations. Cost is $3 one-way and $4 on the late-night route.
Located at Boardwalk and Rio Grande Avenue, Wildwood. WildwoodsNJ.com
Fitness in the Plaza Boot Camp in Wildwoods
Two special Memorial Day Weekend workouts take place 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, and Monday, May 30, at Byrne Plaza in Downtown Wildwood with instructor Dion leading Bootcamp Circuit Training.
Cost is $10. Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DooWW.com
Crest Best Swim Fest
The Crest Best Swim Fest begins 7:45 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest. The event features a Freedom Mile with a 1-mile open water swim and freedom quarter-mile with a 500-yard open water swim.
Athlete check-in begins at 6:15 a.m. Slots are $53 for quarter-mile, $63 for one-mile.
Located at 7118 Park Blvd., Wildwood Crest. RunSignUp.com/CrestBestSwimFest
Memorial Day Weekend craft show
The Boardwalk Craft Show takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 28, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, on the Wildwoods Boardwalk. The rain or shine event includes crafts, vendors with original pieces and unique products.
Located between Leaming and Burk avenues on the Boardwalk. BoardwalkCrafts.com
Patrick Corcoran 5K Run to Remember
The annual “Run to Remember” 5K and 1-mile walk takes place 9 a.m. Sunday, May 29, in North Wildwood. The race benefits veterans and those that have lost loved one in service to their country. Registration is $30.
Located at 16th and the Beach, North Wildwood. NWWVetRun.com
Concerts on the lawn at La Mer
Live concerts on the lawn resume this summer at La Mer Beachfront Resort 6 to 9 p.m. weekends from Memorial Day through the end of June.
Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com
Toy Show in Richland
Shoreline Vintage & Antiques and Farpoint Toys co-host “It’s a Toy Show” 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Shoreline Vintage & Antiques in Richland.
The event features toy vendors and shoppers, bounce house, car track and food trucks as well as a flea market.
Located at 1343 Harding Highway, Richland. ShoreLineVintage.com.
Platt and the Honeycutters at OCC
Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters come to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 8 p.m. Friday, May 27.
The Asheville, N.C.-based band is lyrically driven with country roots music often inspiring introspection about life on the road, heartache or hope.
Tickets are $20. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. GruninCenter.org.
Micro Wrestling at Showboat
Micro-Wrestling All Stars invade Atlantic City with “Red, White, Black and Blue” 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, at Showboat Hotel with an action-packed, all-star lineup of over-the-top, politically incorrect, anti-establishment wrestling and sports entertainment.
Tickets are $25, $30 and $75. Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatHotelAC.com
Bodybuilders at Showboat
The Organization of Competitive Bodybuilders (OCB) Jersey Natural Open takes place 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Showboat Hotel.
The amateur bodybuilding event, an OCB Pro Qualifier, includes men’s bodybuilding, men’s physique, men’s classic physique, figure, bikini and wellness divisions. Tickets are cash only at the door and are $40 adults, $20 under 18.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. OCBOnline.com
Memorial Day parade in EHT
Hosted by the Veterans Advisory Board, the Egg Harbor Township Memorial Day Parade takes place 9 a.m. Monday, May 30, in Egg Harbor Township.
The parade begins with mobilized units at Diamond Drive, traveling west on Zion Road to North Mount Airy Avenue, where marching units join in before continuing west on Zion Road to Ocean Heights Avenue to Veterans Memorial Park for the Memorial Day ceremony.
Regional gymnastics championships in Wildwoods
The United States Association of Independent Gymnastics Clubs returns to Wildwoods Convention Center with Regional Gymnastics Championships 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 27, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28, and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 29.
Expect talented athletes competing on floor, balance beam, uneven bars and vault, with competitions choreographed to music.
Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. USAIGC.com
Wildwood Farmers Market
The downtown Wildwood Farmers Market kicks off for the summer season 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Byrne Plaza.
Featuring Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more, the farmers market takes place every Saturday through the summer.
Located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. DOOWW.com
Sunrise on Sunday veteran flag service
The Wildwoods present a free ceremony at sunrise Sunday, May 29, and every Sunday morning throughout the summer, to raise the casket flag of a veteran and to honor and remember all veterans at Lou Booth Amphitheater. Visitors arrive 10 minutes prior to sunrise to participate in a 20-minute tribute and inspirational message.
Located at 2nd and Ocean avenues, North Wildwood. Call 610-823-7879 for information.
Cape May Music Festival returns
Cape May MAC’s (Museums+Arts+Culture) annual Cape May Music Festival continues with 15 indoor and outdoor music events held through Thursday, June 30.
This week, New York Chamber Ensemble presents “ChamberJazz with Ted Rosenthal and The New York Chamber Ensemble: A Tribute to Billy Strayhorn” 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at The Episcopal Church of the Advent. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 Cape May MAC members, $20 students under 18.
Also this week, the award-winning Atlantic Brass Band, under the baton of Salvatore Scarpa, performs 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Rotary Bandstand. Admission is free.
For more information about concerts, performers or venues and to purchase tickets, go to CapeMayMac.org or call 609-884-5404.
High School students display at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park hosts “The Human Condition,” a collection of artwork created by Lower Cape May Regional High school students that visually explores what it means to be human, through May 27.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. Go to FerryPark.com/Gallery
‘Circle Mirror Transformation’ at Eagle Theatre
Producing artistic director Angela Longo and managing director Matthew Reddin offer “Circle Mirror Transformation” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. through May 29, at Eagle Theatre.
Directed by Tai Verley, “Circle Mirror Transformation” is an award-winning early work by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker in which a six-week community center drama class allows five unique individuals the chance to reimagine their lives.
Tickets are $35. Located at 208 Vine St., Hammonton. EagleTheatre.org
Local Artists at Harbor Gallery
The Harbor Gallery, located at New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May, features the work of local artists — woodcutter Bruce Beiber, painter Annette Patton and nature artist Meghan Kolk — for the month of May. All featured artwork is for sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May.
Located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. NJAudobon.org
‘Clique 21’ at Noyes Arts Garage
ArtC presents “Clique21” at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. The unique exhibition brings together New Jersey’s brightest artists and photographers in a collaborative show that offers the perspective of artist as art. The exhibit showcases both the photographers’ unique portraits as well as work by each artist.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
Morgan Craig at Noyes Arts Garage
The work of Philadelphia-based artist Morgan Craig is on display at Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University through June 26. Craig creates large-scale, colorful paintings of abandoned buildings to document society’s industrial past.
Located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. ArtsGarageAC.com
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. Closing reception takes place 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
Regional Artists at SOMA NewArt Gallery
SOMA NewArt Gallery announces its first exhibition of the 2022 season featuring three regional solo artists: Carol King Hood, Molly Sanger Carpenter and Jimm Ross, on view through June 5.
Contact the gallery at stevesomagallery@gmail.com for additional information. Located at 31 Perry St., Carpenters Square Mall, Cape May. SomaGallery.net
Game Boards and Inn Signs exhibit in O.C.
The Gallery at the Ocean City Arts Center presents “A Solo Exhibition of Game Boards and Inn Signs by George Bono” through May 26.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org