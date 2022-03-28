Things to do for all of you

Atlantic City Celebrates Mardi Gras
Showboat Hotel hosts “Phat Sunday” Mardi Gras celebration noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
The all-day, all-ages celebration includes opening performances by a Philly Mummers string band, vendor fair, festival foods court, Riddlesbrood Touring Theater troupe, costume contests for kids, adults and pets, festive music and live entertainment, invited guest appearances, giveaways of over 10,000 strings of colorful Mardi Gras beads and the crowning of AC Mardi Gras kings and queens. Specific programming includes Lady Dee’s Gospel Brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Day-Party Seafood Soiree 3 to 7 p.m. and an Aries Birthday Wrap-Party 8 p.m. to midnight.
Renaissance, cosplay and Halloween costumes are invited and encouraged. Contact Dorian Gilmer at 609-813-1250 or dorian.gilmer@gmail.com with questions.
Admission is free, though some features will be ticketed. Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. JamsintheCity-ent.wixsite.com/ACMardiGras.
Comic Books
and Super Heroes
at Ocean City’s Comic Con
Join comic book and memorabilia enthusiasts at the Ocean City Music Pier 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at Ocean City’s Comic Con. General admission is free.
In addition to special guest, actor and voice actor Roger Clark (“Red Dead Redemption 2”), Ocean City Comic Con features artists Tony DiGerolamo, Bob Petrecca, Luke Petrecca, Michael S. Bracco/Spaghetti Kiss, Garland Holloman of Galica Graphics, Jason Pharo of Pharos Creative Studios, Samantha and Lauren H. of Wanted and Hostile, Jude Martys, Steven Farkas and Jasmine Tea/VENJT, as well as several vendors and appearances.
An accompanying Super Hero Run & Dash and Super Hero Obstacle Dash take place Saturday, April 2 at the 6th Street Civic Center The run kicks off at 9 a.m. followed by the obstacle dash at 10:15. Early registration is $15; race day registration is $20; $10 for kids 12 and under.
Located at 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City. OCNJCon.com.
Restaurant Gala 2022
hits Harrah’s
The Academy of Culinary Arts (ACA) of Atlantic Cape Community College hosts its 2022 Restaurant Gala: A Culinary Immersion Experience 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center.
The gala, now in its 39th year, has raised over $3.5 million for scholarships for students attending ACA and features a night of dinner, cocktails and dessert from dozens of local participating restaurants, as well as dancing to Dirty Dozen Dance Band and an ice sculpture extravaganza from Peter Slavin. Cocktail hour features music from jazz saxophonist Tommy Alvarado. Tickets are $225 per person and $2,100 per table of ten.
Located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. Atlantic.edu
Girls Weekend
in Ocean City
Girls Weekend in Ocean City kicks off with a fashion show, including light fare and refreshments, 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, at the Ocean City Yacht Club. Tickets are $25 per person and are available at City Hall, Causeway Welcome Center, Ta-Dah (1040 Asbury), 7th Street Surf Shop (720 Asbury), Bowfish Kids (956 Asbury) and Making Waves (836 Asbury).
Girls weekend continues Saturday and Sunday with sale specials and demos, dining specials and wellness classes from 6th to 14th Streets on Asbury Ave.
Easter Bunny brunch
at La Mer
Enjoy brunch with the Easter Bunny at Pier House restaurant at La Mer Beachfront Resort 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, April 2 through April 17.
The special a la carte menu features breakfast favorites like Cottontail pancakes, Berry Bunny stuffed French toast, Easter waffles, lump crab eggs benedict, huevos ranchero, steak and eggs and Greek yogurt parfait. Lunchtime classics include salmon BLT, roasted lamb and grits and burgers and fries, as well as an assortment of specialty cocktails.
Reservations are required and can be made at 609-898-2244. Located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. CapeMayLaMer.com/Dining.
MMA punches hard
at Showboat
Dead Serious MMA Promotions Presents: World Class Kickboxing Championship 19 at Showboat Hotel 6 p.m., Saturday, April 2.
The kickboxing and Muay Thai event is a Pro/Am show, featuring some of the top kickboxing schools in the tri-state area along with two pro fights.
Contact Frankie Perez at 201-538-4843 for questions or to fight on this card.
Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. WorldClassKickbox ingChampionships.com.
That’s Entertainment competition in A.C.
That’s Entertainment Performing Arts Competition regional competition comes to Showboat Hotel Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3.
That’s Entertainment features family-fun competitions and conventions that offer a variety of genres such as dance, acro, vocal, instrumental, modeling, musical theater and acting.
Free admission for spectators. Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ThatsEntertainmentPA.com.
Artists Show
at Riverfront
Renaissance Center
Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts features an Associate Artist Member Show through Saturday, May 14.
A group exhibit representing all mediums and subjects from local landscapes, portraits, abstracts and representational, the Associate Artist Member Show is hung in the Main Gallery. In Witt Gallery, “Step Out of Reality—Celebrating the UNREAL,” brings abstract art to its furthest state in a group exhibit. And in the Associate Artist Alcove, works from Donna Pio and Ramon Perez are on display.
Located at 22 N. High Street, Millville. RRCArts.com.
East Lynne’s ‘Aftermath’ available virtually
East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) presents a reading of the one-act play “Aftermath” as part of New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s “Stages Festival” on ELTC’s YouTube Channel.
First published in 1919 in Max Eastman’s periodical “Liberator,” “Aftermath” was first produced by the Krigwa Players in The Little Theater Competition in 1928. It tells the story of a black soldier who was awarded the French War Cross for his bravery in WWI, only to return home to discover his father has been lynched.
Premiering 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, “Aftermath” is available to screen through midnight Saturday, April 9. Screening is free and available at TinyURL.com/ELTCYo uTube.com.
Juried Photography
Show in O.C.
The Ocean City Arts Center hosts their “Annual Juried Photography Show” Saturday, April 2, through April 30, with a Meet the Artists reception 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 8.
The exhibit features more than 40 works varying from landscapes, wildlife, architecture and people.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Second Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
O.C. Arts Center celebrates Poetry Month
As part of its new literary program “Words’ Worth,” the Ocean City Arts Center celebrates National Poetry Month with a poetry event 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
Featured poets include Eva Karkas, Marya Parral, Poet Loschil, Anthony George II and a few surprise guests presenting varying styles from sonnets to spoken word.
Located at 1735 Simpson Ave., Second Floor, Ocean City. OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
Artist Sperlak debuts Gallery at Ferry Park
The Gallery at Ferry Park kicks off its spring season with area artist Stan Sperlak 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1.
Sperlak is known for dramatic pastel paintings of the Mid-Atlantic. His “Allegories and Muses” are on display through April.
Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com/Gallery.
Spirited Cheerleading Competitions in Wildwood
Cheer Tech’s Spirit National Championship and World Bid comes to Wildwoods Convention Center 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
This exciting competition includes recreation, high school, college, open and all-star divisions competing on a spring floor. All performances are choreographed to music and sound effects and prizes awarded to winning teams.
Admission fees are charged at the door. Located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. SpiritBrands.org.
Educator, author
at Ocean County College
Educational leader, creativity enthusiast and author JoAnn Nocera comes to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7, as part of the Blauvelt Speaker Series.
Nocera has spent years researching and developing techniques that have been successful in helping students in all facets of education. She is the author of “Give Me Back My Crayons,” companion planner “Give Me Back My Creativity” and companion children’s book series “Katherine Grace.”
Admission is free; advance registration required. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. Grunin Center.org.
Ragtime performance at Ocean County College
Join the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra (PRSO) for a musical time machine back to the fun and excitement of the early 20th century 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Ocean County College’s Grunin Center.
The PRSO is the leading professional ragtime orchestra in the United States. Under the direction of virtuoso Andrew Greene, Peacherine performs the syncopated stylings of the early 1900s, from tongue-in-cheek vocal numbers to the classics of Scott Joplin and George M. Cohan and even pop favorites by The Beatles, while underscoring classic silent films with a live twelve-person orchestra.
Tickets are $18. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. Grunin Center.org.
The Ten Tenors Returns
International sensation The Ten Tenors returns stateside 8 p.m. Friday, April 1, to Ocean County College’s Grunin Center as part of their “Love is in the Air” tour.
Enjoy some of the world’s favorite love songs like “Somebody to Love” and “Unchained Melody” with the big sounds of ten handsome Aussie tenors.
Tickets are $35 and $55. A VIP pre-show reception add-on is available for $75. Limited seats remain in this full house event. Located at 1 College Drive, Toms River. Grunin Center.org.
‘Displaced Persons and Camps’ exhibit at Stockton
The YIVO Institute for Jewish Research (YIVO) and Stockton University announce the opening of “After the End of the World: Displaced Persons and Displaced Persons Camps” exhibition March 21 to April 28 in the Richard E. Bjork Library at Stockton University.
The exhibit examines the responses of the United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration (UNRRA) and of Jewish Holocaust survivors in the immediate post-war years of World War Two, illustrating how the impact of the Holocaust continued to be felt after the war ended.
This is the first time the traveling exhibition will be on view. A larger exhibition, including artifacts from YIVO Archives, opens at United Nations Headquarters New York, January 2023, to mark the International Day of Commemoration in memory of victims of the Holocaust.
The exhibition is open to the public and free of charge. Groups interested in touring the exhibit and the Sara and Sam Schoffer Holocaust Resource Center at Stockton University can contact Irvin Moreno Rodriguez at 609-652-4699 or Irvin.Moreno-Rodriguez@stockton.edu.
Located at 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway. Stockton.edu.
‘Blessing of the Waters’ ceremony in Cape May
The annual “Blessing of the Waters” Ceremony returns to Cape May 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Cape May’s Fisherman’s Memorial, Missouri Avenue and the Harbor.
Initiated in 2008, “Blessing of the Waters” was intended to commemorate those Cape May fisherman who had lost their lives in pursuit of their vocation, all of whose names are engraved on the tablets at the Memorial. Additionally, the ceremony offers up prayers for a safe and successful fishing season with a brief ecumenical reading, a wreath laying and playing of “Taps” by a Coast Guard Bugler.
The ceremony is free to attend, though donations are welcome. Contact Cape May City Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan with questions at 609-408-6995 or Ssheehan@cape maycity.com.
‘Seasons of Life’ photo exhibit in Barnegat
The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch presents “Seasons of Life,” an exhibit of inspirational, nature-centered photographs by Ocean County resident Carol Stauffer throughout March.
“Seasons of Life” is free and open to the public. Located at 112 Burr St., Barnegat TheOceanCounty Library.org/Events.
‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibition in Hammonton
The Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University and the Regional Center for Women in the Arts presents “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit at Kramer Hall in Hammonton through June 3. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
This invitational exhibition showcases the work of seven women visual artists from the greater Philadelphia region including Christine Stoughton, Fran Gallun, Katherine Fraser, Linda Dublin Garfield, Mary Putman, Susan Foley Urban and Valetta Valetta. Closing reception takes place 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19.
Located at 30 Front St., Hammonton. NoyesMuseum.org.
Wood Engravers
Exhibit at Stockton
Stockton University Art Gallery hosts the “Wood Engravers’ Network: 4th Triennial” through April 5 in the upper L-Wing art gallery.
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, features 65 contemporary relief engravings representing an international group of artists from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, England, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.
Located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
‘A Diamond of Their Own’
at Carroll Gallery
“A Diamond of Their Own: The Remarkable History of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan” is presented by Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture) and Center for Community Arts (CCA), in partnership with artist Sydnei SmithJordan. The exhibit, which celebrates the history of baseball’s Negro Leagues, is open through April 30 at The Carroll Gallery in the Carriage House on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate. Admission is free.
Located at 1048 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayMac.org.