Things to do for all of you

Cinefest brings indie films to A.C.The 14th annual Atlantic City Cinefest returns this year after a COVID hiatus. The festival runs Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23, and screens some 30 shorts, documentaries and feature films from New Jersey filmmakers or with a New Jersey presence.
Returning filmmakers from New Jersey include Mark Clauburg, Larry Rosen, CJ Cullet, board member Sebastian Foxworth, Keith Vaile and Keith Collins. The annual panel discussion will take place between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will be moderated by board member and retired professor of film at Rowan University Ned Eckhardt.
All films will be screened at the Residence Complex on the Atlantic City campus of Stockton at 3701 Boardwalk. Masks are required. Tickets on sale now at FilmFreeway.com/AtlanticCityCinefest/Tickets, and are also available at the door. Tickets are priced at $5 for single block, $20 for whole festival. Families of filmmakers pay half price but must purchase tickets at the door.
For a schedule of films, go to AtlanticCityCinefest.org.
‘Flying Artist,’ local creatives, vendors take over #TennAveAC for Market & Art ShowLocal artists including Ruben D. Garcia, Heather Deegan Hires, Victoria Katherine, Simone Squared, Christina Trice and Paul Hansen join world-renowned artist Michael Indorato, “The Flying Artist”, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, for the #TennAve AC Market & Art Show.
Indorato creates large, one-off pieces at art festivals and outdoor installations with his Spindorato, a giant contraption with a low-strung trapeze that allows him to “fly” while he paints. His work has been featured everywhere from Times Square to The Javitz Center.
In addition to showcasing artwork, #TennAveAC Market & Art Show will include over 20 local vendors selling one-of-a-kind items. The market will be featured along the beach block of Tennessee Avenue in front of – and inside of — Bar 32, Rhythm & Spirits, Cuzzie’s Pizzeria and Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, which will offer plenty of food and drink specials. Costumes are encouraged! Go to TennAveAC.com.
Decorate your house in O.C., win prizesRegistration is now open for Ocean City’s second annual Halloween House Decorating Contest, which encourages everyone to get in the spirit of the holiday in a safe and fun way.
Judges will award prizes for homes in each of the city’s four wards and for businesses. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22. For more information and to sign up, go to OCNJ.us/Halloween.
Hammonton Arts Center celebrates anniversary with block saleIn celebration of Hammonton Arts Center’s 25th year in the Downtown, a block-long artist sale — with great buys from talented artists as well as music and crafts — will occur on 2nd Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Dog celebrated on O.C. BoardwalkThe dogs will get their day at a new event on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday, Oct. 23, with a day on the Boardwalk as well as the Howl-O-Ween Parade.
Leashed dogs are permitted on the boardwalk 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and activities will include dog-specific vendors — dog treats, custom-engraved dog tags, and much more — at the Ocean City Music Pier. Photo-op stations including a photo shoot with Santa, will be offered, and the Humane Society’s will announce Ocean City’s “Pet of the Year.”
People and pets are encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes for the Howl-O-Ween Parade at 3 p.m. Registration is open now at OCNJ.Us/DogDay, and all proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Ocean City. Day-of registrations begin at 2 p.m. at the Ocean City Civic Center at 6th and Boardwalk. The parade ends at 12th Street and the Boardwalk, and an awards ceremony will be held at the 11th Street Pavilion. Go to OCNJ.us.
Golf while helping ARC at courseThe Arc of Atlantic County has announced I. Rice & Company Presents: The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament Thursday, Oct. 21, at Galloway National Golf Club, considered the best golf course in South Jersey. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a scramble format.
In its 4th year, the ARC Pro-Am Golf Tournament pairs pro golfers from golf clubs in the region with amateurs competing for a prize purse of $11,000. Registration fees are $400 per golfer, or $1,600 per foursome, and sponsorships are available.
A Pro-Am Raffle drawing will also be held at 4 p.m.. Tickets are $100 each and only 300 will be sold.
Proceeds directly benefit areas of client and family support, recreation, vocational and educational opportunities for local people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
Galloway National is located at 270 S. New York Road, Galloway. Go to TheARCAtlantic.org/Golf/ for more information.
20 artists featured at Noyes Art GarageThe newest work of 20 visual artists from the tri-state area will be on display at The Noyes Artist Members Exhibition, a two-gallery show installed at the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, through Jan. 2.
The artists, who work across a variety of mediums, include Phyllis Anderson, Jill DeFelice, Glen Guarino, t.a. hahn, Dennis Loughlin, Joe Lugara, Varleria Marcus, George Mattei, Lucretia E. McGuff-Silverman, Tony Migliaccio, Vincent Nardone, Carol Nussbaum, Suzanne Pasqualicchio, Jason Rice, Vincent Romaniello, Andrea Sauchelli, Karen Starrett, Lou Storey, Diane Tomash, and Christina Marie Klein.
The Noyes Arts Garage is located at 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. Go to ArtsGarageAC.com.
9 & Wine Wednesday Golf TournamentAbsecon Lighthouse’s Annual 9 & Wine Golf Tournament will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Linwood Country Club.
The 9-hole package is $99 per person and includes green fees and cart, wine tasting, silent auction and awards party BBQ. Non-golfers are welcome to attend the Wine Tasting and BBQ at 5:30 p.m. at the Fox Den for $40. Hole sponsors as well as corporate sponsorships are available. For information and to confirm your spot for the tournament, call the Lighthouse at 609-449-1360.
For more information about the Absecon Lighthouse and its programs, go to AbseconLighthouse.org.
‘Getting There’ Exhibit at Stockton“Getting There,” an art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick, will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery through Nov. 14.
Through paintings, video, prints and works on paper, Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick examine the contradictory fears and hypocrisies, ignored histories and punitive policies surrounding the challenge of migrants and refugees today.
The Stockton University Art Gallery is free and open to the public noon to 7:30 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required indoors. It is located on Lakeside Lane, Galloway. Go to Stockton.edu.
SOMA Art ExhibitCape May’s SOMA Art Gallery will feature exhibits from three stylistic artists — Larry Francis, Elise Bond and Don Merwin – as they showcase their artistry in three separate galleries within the space.
The art exhibit runs from now through Saturday, Oct. 30.
The SOMA Art exhibit is located at Carpenters Square Mall, 31 Perry St., Cape May. Go to SomaGallery.net.
ACCC Back to
Nature ExhibitAtlantic Cape Community College’s Back to Nature exhibit, which features art created in various mediums by local artists, runs now through Nov. 24. The exhibit can be viewed at the Art Gallery 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
This exhibit is located at the Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery, located in the William J. Spangler Library, D Building, on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike. For more info, go to Atlantic.edu.
Painted Ambiance at O.C. Arts CenterOcean City Arts Center’s Painted Ambiance Exhibition runs now through Thursday, Oct. 28, and will feature works from artist Patti Speed. Her work reflects abstract, re-imaginings of elements resulting in new environments that she feels must exist together.
The Ocean City Arts Center is located at 1725 Simpson Ave., Ocean City. Go to OceanCityArtsCenter.org.
‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’ in Cape MayCape May Stage continues its return from the pandemic with optimism and laughs by offering Neil Simon’s famous comedy “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”
The play’s plot features a married man looking for some fun while his wife is out of town, and he arranges for three women to join him in his fun quest.
Shows are 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 21, at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May.
Tickets, priced at $45, can be purchased at CapeMayStage.org.