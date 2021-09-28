Things to do for all of you

Oktoberfest at Morey’s Piers in WildwoodMorey’s Oktoberfest celebration on Mariner’s Pier in Wildwood continues from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
Jumbo’s restaurant will feature a special themed selection of Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad, schnitzel and more. On tap, guests will find a wide selection of beers and tasting flights to be enjoyed at an outdoor biergarten located behind Jumbo’s with live entertainment.
For more info, call 609-522-3900 or go to MoreysPiers.com/events.
C.R.O.P.S. Market in Chelsea This Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m., and continuing every Sunday through the end of October, The C.R.O.P.S Market @Chelsea will take place at O’Donnell Park on Albany Avenue in Atlantic City. Vendors, entertainment, and activities will be offered to the community. Free parking is available at the Stockton University lot at Hartford Avenue and the boardwalk.
The C.R.O.P.S. Market @Chelsea will feature farm fresh produce, artisan products, and community organizations sponsoring activities. In addition, each week will feature a different culture from the neighborhood, with dance, music and merchandise. For more info, go to ChelseaEDC.org.
Fool Moon Theatre Co. presents ‘Blue Yonder’Fool Moon Theatre Company makes its long-anticipated theatrical return with a reprise of its popular production of “Blue Yonder” by Kate Aspengren. Directed by Patricia Herron and produced by Paul Herron, “Blue Yonder” opens Saturday, Oct. 2, at Somers Point’s newest venue studio;space and runs for two weekends.
“Blue Yonder” introduces the audience to 10 interesting, and sometimes eccentric, women played by eight actresses who, through monologues, reveal how they found their calling in life – or, perhaps, how it found them. A devoted mother, a brazen pilot, a baseball player, and a “dynamite” daredevil, and more, each character displays a true passion for their work.
Blue Yonder” runs 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 3 and 10. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Eventbrite.com (search Fool Moon) or at the door (cash only). For the safety of those in the audience and on stage, Fool Moon requires that audience members be masked.
Studio;space is at 112 Woodland Ave., Unit 4, in Somers Point.
Olde Time Italian Festival in WildwoodCelebrate the 15th anniversary of the Olde Time Italian Festival at Fox Park in Wildwood from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and from noon until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
This family festival will include a procession of the Saints, delicious Italian favorites, a spaghetti eating contest, merchandise vendors, games and continuous free entertainment, including performances from The Skyliners on Friday night and Bobby Rydell on Saturday night. Fox Park is located at Ocean and Montgomery avenues in Wildwood. For more info, call 609-729-7499.
Harbor Gallery Exhibit and OpeningThe Harbor Gallery has announced their featured artists for the month of October. Sue Wonder and Paige Cunningham will display their works with an opening reception to meet the artists. All artwork is on sale, with a portion of sales going to support the Nature Center of Cape May. The opening reception will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The show will remain on exhibit for the whole month of October.
The Harbor Gallery is located at 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. For more info, go to NJAudubon.org
The Race of Gentleman Vintage Car and Motorcycle RacesSpectators and racers alike will experience a simpler time when guys were gentleman and cars were king! Over 100 vintage auto (pre- 1934) and motorcycles (pre — 1947) will compete in an exhibition style beach race at the water’s edge on the Wildwood beach between Spencer and Wildwood avenues.
Friday night features the “Night of the Troglodytes”, a pre-party chopper exhibit, entertainment and dancing from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Binns Motel. Races will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The entrance is located at the end of Morey’s Mariners Pier through PigDog Beach Bar. Saturday night features a beach bonfire party north of Mariners Pier from 6 p.m. to midnight. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to TheRaceOfGentleman.com.
Wildwood Crest Best Run FestThe 4th Annual Crest Best Run Fest presented by Inspira Health will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3 in Wildwood Crest. This event features multiple races over 2 days and will include post-race food, awards, free photos and more. The starting location for each race will be in Centennial Park, with the 5k run beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, October 2, the 5 miler will start at 8 a.m. and 10 miler will start at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, October 3rd.
Centennial Park is located at Fern road and Ocean avenues in Wildwood Crest. For more info and to register, go to DelmoSports.com.
Green Day Festival in HammontonThe Hammonton Green Committee invites the community to their 13th Annual Green Day Festival. Green Day is a day full of fun activities with vendors including free workshops, live animals, kids crafts, music and more. The festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Hammonton Veterans Memorial Park at Bellvue avenue and Vine street in Hammonton. For more info, go to Hammonton GreenCommittee.com.
Yum … Empanada Challenge in A.C.If you like empanadas, then you definitely want to head to The Chelsea neighborhood of Atlantic City this month as The Chelsea Economic Development Corporation’s Annual Empanada Challenge returns for its second year.
The month-long event will once again support local businesses in Chelsea while also highlighting the cultural diversity among 10 neighborhood restaurants. Empanada voters simply need to try an empanada from two or more participating restaurants anytime during the month of September and cast their vote online. Participating restaurants include Sabor Salvadoreno, Mr. Taco, Rincón Catracho and more.
To cast votes and to find out all participating restaurants, go to, ChelseaEDC.org
‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’ at Cape May StageCape May Stage continues its return from the pandemic with optimism and laughs by offering Neil Simon’s famous comedy “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.”
The play’s plot features a married man looking for some fun while his wife is out of town, and he arranges for three women to join him in his fun quest.
Shows are 7 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Nov. 21, at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May.
Tickets, priced at $45, can be purchased at CapeMayStage.org.
East Lynne Theater raises curtain on fall showsCheck out the award-winning East Lynne Theater Company’s major fall production of “Dorothy Parker: A Certain Women” 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays to Saturday, Oct. 16.
Tickets, priced at $20 to $35, can be purchased at the box office or online.
The Cape May Presbyterian Church is located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. Go to EastLynneTheater.org
O.C. Fine Arts League debuts exhibitThe Ocean City Fine Arts League features a Mixed Media Art Show and Exhibition for September. The art league is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and all of the show pieces are for sale. In addition to the current exhibit items, other gallery showcase pieces such as, glass, mixed media, pottery and more, are also for sale.
The Ocean City Fine Art League is located at 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. Go to OceanCityFine ArtsLeague.org
Getting There Exhibit at Stockton“Getting There,” an art installation by Pittsburgh artists Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick, will be on display in the Stockton University Art Gallery through Nov. 14.
Through paintings, video, prints and works on paper, Andrew Ellis Johnson and Susanne Slavick examine the contradictory fears and hypocrisies, ignored histories and punitive policies surrounding the challenge of migrants and refugees today. The Stockton University Art Gallery is free and open to the public daily: Monday-Saturday noon to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Masks are required indoors. For more info, go to Stockton.edu.
Beacon Art Exhibit in Stone HarborThe works of artists Seek One, Caitlin Accurso and Jodie Maurer are on exhibit at Beacon Art throughout September. The artists will display their unique styles of graffiti/pop art, mixed media works, resin art and pein air impasto oil painting. The works of Seek One and Caitlin Accurso will remain on exhibit through the fall. Beacon Art Shortwave Gallery is located at 9410 Second Ave., Stone Harbor. For more info, go to BeaconArt.net.
DiDonato’s Halloween EventsGet into the Halloween spirit at DiDOnato’s Family Fun Center with the return of the Trick – or-Treat Train this year. The outdoor train ride goes through a journey of Halloween set ups with treats, surprises and Halloween favorites such as pumpkin patches and hay mazes. The Trick – or –Treat Train will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. and will run on the following dates: Oct. 2, 3, 9, 10 11, 16, 17, 23 and 24. Tickets are $12.95 in advance and $14.95 at the door. Children 12 months and younger are free.
DiDonato’s Family Fun Center is located at 1151 South White Horse Pike, in Hammonton. To purchase tickets, go to DiDonatoFunCenter.com.
SOMA Art ExhibitCape May’s SOMA Art Gallery will feature exhibits from three stylistic artists: Larry Francis, Elise Bond and Don Merwin. These creators will showcase their artistry in three separate galleries within the space. The art exhibit runs from now through the last day of their fall season on Saturday, Oct. 30. The SOMA Art exhibit is located at Carpenters Square Mall, 31 Perry Street, Cape May. For more info, go to SomaGallery.net.